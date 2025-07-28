Indulge in sun-scorched luxury with HELLO!'s 'It-Islands' special

Whether you're a born sailor or a die-hard city girl, there's something irresistible about islands. The notion of arriving by boat, dropping anchor and stepping ashore on unfamiliar territory captures the very concept of adventure – and for A-listers looking to slip under the radar, few places offer more allure.

But with around 900,000 islands scattered across the globe (of which around 11,000 are inhabited), where to start?

From wild volcanic outcrops to sun-scorched archipelagos, HELLO! has pinpointed the islands that the in-crowd are setting their compasses to...

By Leo Bear

© @silverless | Manda Bay, Lamu,

MEGANISI, GREECE

Little-known Meganisi, off the west coast of Greece, is part of a cluster of islands including Skorpios, once owned by Aristotle Onassis, and Oxia, one of the former emir of Qatar's six private islands. Meganisi is small – 11km end to end– and unspoilt, with a trio of sleepy villages where life potters along as it has for centuries. With no airport, it is only accessible by boat, and there are no big resorts or flash hotels to speak of. Yet wander down to the postcard-pretty Vathy harbour and you're likely to spot a super-yacht or two. Demi Moore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Giorgio Armani and the late Roberto Cavalli have all docked here, lured by the island's shallow coves, friendly tavernas serving swordfish straight from the sea and trad Greek-island vibes. Inland, rolling hills invite gentle strolls through shady pine forests overlooking glittering blue seas, soundtracked by the distant chime of goat bells. Perched a stone's throw from the coast, the three-bedroom Villa Babu offers panoramic views of the island's dramatic 'ridged tail' promontory. It’s five minutes by car from Limonari beach and ten minutes from Vathy. Visit simpsontravel.com.

© Getty Images

HVAR, CROATIA

Known as the sunniest island in Croatia, Hvar is feted for its clear turquoise waters – some of the cleanest in Europe, making it one of the most idyllic swimming spots in the Adriatic Sea. Summer brings the crowds, but visit in autumn and you'll find that the sea is still warm enough and there are fewer people to share it with. Celebrities including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the Duke of Sussex, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio have all been seduced by this buzzy island. We're talking next-level fine dining, architecture dating back to the 13th century and local winemakers who pour their hearts into stand-out vintages.

© Getty Images

Hvar is also the perfect jumping-off point for sailing around the Pakleni Islands, a cluster of pine-swathed islets known for their hidden coves and Voss-clear snorkelling waters. By night, Hvar's marina is the place to be, with yacht-hoppers and fashionistas descending on its palm-studded promenade to sip tequila and dance until dawn in VIP club rooms. WHERE TO STAY Glamour and clever design collide at the five-star Maslina Resort, which is built into the landscape with pine slats. Rooms, which start at £520, offer splendid sea views, and the town’s cultural sights are within easy reach. Visit mrandmrssmith.com.

© Getty Images

LAMU, KENYA

If it's laid-back Indian Ocean living you're after – no fast cars, just donkeys and dhows – this could be the island for you. A Unesco-listed pearl off Kenya's northern coast, Lamu blends ancient Swahili architecture (coral-stone houses and carved wooden doors) with a bohemian, artsy vibe: think Zanzibar before the crowds. This is a slow, soulful place where the scent of spices hangs in the air and days drift by, filled with fishing, yoga and sunset sails. The islanders are used to seeing a mix of international artists and creatives milling about in Birkenstocks, with Madonna, Kate Moss and Mick Jagger having all descended on its shores.

Gillian Anderson tied the knot on one of Lamu's beaches, and the British actress Sienna Miller fell for Lamu so hard that she bought a beachfront house in Shela Village. The island's remoteness is undeniably part of its allure, but with British Airways and Kenya Airways flying from London to Nairobi, getting to Lamu is easier than ever. WHERE TO STAY Dhow House is a sprawling hideaway with private access to the Shela seafront, plus multiple terraces, a yoga room, a swimming pool and seven en suite bedrooms. Prices start at $1,650 (around £1,220) per night. Visit eastafricanretreats.com.

BEST OF THE CARIBBEAN

By Leo Bear, Lauren Connolly, Millie Jackson, Tracy Schaverien

Canouan, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Those in the know have long whispered about Canouan. For years, this quietly cool Caribbean island, a 40-minute flight from Barbados, has drawn the likes of George Clooney and Robert Downey Jr with its coral-sand beaches, tropical highlands and hummingbirds. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen strolling the streets hand in hand, and a Soho Beach House has opened – a sure sign that a destination has 'arrived'. The island is also home to a chi-chi marina, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Jim Fazio and a Mandarin Oriental hotel. For adventurers, there are boat trips to Tobago Cays (a clutch of uninhabited islands where Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed).

© PATRICK BILLER

Or why not hop over to Mustique for a spicy margarita at the legendary Basil's Bar? From hiking the 877ft Mount Royal to snorkelling with turtles, there's just enough to do without feeling guilty about stretching out on a sunbed with a book (sneaking a peek at your neighbours, natch). WHERE TO STAY Occupying a prime location on Grand Bay Beach, Soho Beach House, with its thatched parasols, Cowshed spa and muslin-draped beds, is the number one spot. Prices start at £636. Visit sohohouse.com.

Eleuthera, Bahamas

A short boat hop from the preppy elite haven of Harbour Island, Eleuthera feels altogether more untamed, laidback and welcoming. Once a refuge for silver-screen icons and Sixties stars – including Paul McCartney, who honeymooned on the island with Linda, famously scribbling a Beatles song on a napkin at The Potlatch Club – Eleuthera still rocks a nostalgic vibe. Lenny Kravitz, who has Bahamian roots, owns a property on the island – and once a year he opens a pop-up clinic offering free dental care to locals. Mariah Carey also has a place on the island: it's where she and Nick Cannon tied the knot.

A thin sliver of land with golden swathes of sand down both sides, Eleuthera offers everything you'd expect – palm trees, powder-soft beaches and paddleboarding – but what sets it apart is the warmth of the people. Time your visit for the crazy Pineapple Festival in June and you'll see what we mean. WHERE TO STAY For five-star frills, book a room at The Cove, or The Potlatch Club. For salt-air glamping and a deeper connection to nature, check out The Other Side

Grenada

Less well-known than some of its neighbours, Grenada is the Caribbean's hidden gem. If your idea of paradise is white-sand beaches, lush tropical rainforest and year-round sunshine, this may just be the island destination for you. Just north of Trinidad and Tobago, the 'Spice Isle' is a blend of natural beauty, colonial history and warm hospitality, and is one of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets – though perhaps not for long. The 21-mile-long island is easy to travel around and there is plenty to see and do, including snorkelling at the world’s first underwater sculpture park or taking a trip to Grand Etang National Park and rainforest, with its hiking trails, crater lake and friendly mona monkeys. Meanwhile, Grenada's smaller sister island, Carriacou, is close enough for a day trip – two hours by ferry or a 20-minute flight – and from here an island-hop tour takes in the paradise sands of Petite Martinique and White Island.

© DUANE LEWIS © DUANE LEWIS

WHERE TO STAY Set in lush gardens on the shores of Prickly Bay, the award-winning Calabash Hotel offers understated luxury in the south of the island, just a ten-minute drive from the airport. This family-run boutique hotel, recognised as one of the top 500 in the world, has 30 spacious rooms and suites, some with a private plunge pool and outdoor bath and shower, as well as four self-contained villas with private pools. The facilities include an outdoor infinity pool, a gym, a spa, tennis courts and water sports. Foodies are especially spoiled at Calabash, which boasts a poolside Japanese restaurant, freshly caught fish and barbecues at the Beach Club and the gourmet Rhodes Restaurant, founded by the late British chef Gary Rhodes. Visit mrandmrssmith.com.

Jamaica

If you're searching for a tropical escape full of scenic views, vibrant culture and plenty of rum, Jamaica is a dream destination. It's also a Caribbean island full of adventure and opportunities to explore, from non-motorised sports and snorkelling to kayaking and paddleboarding. Sunset Cove is a must-visit destination, with hard-to-beat orange sunsets and plenty of activities, such as bamboo rafting down the Martha Brae River. Not only do these excursions offer unforgettable experiences, but they also provide a chance to bond with locals, who love nothing more than sharing the wonder of the island, from plants to wildlife.

© Vicent MarÃ­ © Vicent MarÃ­ © Ruben Hidalgo

WHERE TO STAY With a family-friendly feel, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa is the perfect retreat for couples and groups. It boasts seven a la carte dining options and four international restaurants that provide live cooking experiences for guests, in addition to 15 themed bars and idyllic beach spots. This five-star, year-round hotel encourages visitors to switch off and immerse themselves in the island's reggae beats. Only a 40-minute drive from Montego Bay airport, the resort includes two hotels, one of the largest pools in the Caribbean and bundles of all-inclusive entertainment, plus relaxing coves perfect for unwinding and taking in the breathtaking views. Rich in natural beauty, history and with an average temperature of 25-30°C, what's not to love about Jamaica? Visit TUI.co.uk.

© Michael Grimm Photography

Barbados

It's hard to find a tropical paradise that beats Barbados. It's an island of two halves: for those who want to walk on the wild side, the east coast provides dramatic views across the vast Atlantic Ocean, while the west coast is home to picture-perfect azure sea and white-sand beaches. Whichever side of the island you choose, there's a wealth of water sports, good food and relaxation to be had under the warming Caribbean sun. A boat trip to see some of Barbados’s local turtles is not to be missed, although snorkelling by the island’s shores is a quicker way to see the stunning variety of fish and rays.

© Matias Vargas Antognelli © Matias Vargas Antognelli © Matias Vargas Antognelli