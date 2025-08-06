Why Grenada is the Caribbean's hidden gem

If your idea of paradise is white sand beaches, lush tropical rainforest and all-year-round sunshine, then Grenada might just be the island destination for you.

Tucked between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, the “Spice Isle” is a blend of natural beauty, colonial history and warm hospitality and is one of the Caribbean’s best kept secrets – though perhaps not for long.

WATCH: Why Grenada needs to be your go-to destination

First a French, then a British colony, Grenada gained its independence in 1974 but still has English as its official language and welcomes some 160,000 visitors every year. With most beaches and good hotels situated on the south of the island – a mere 10-minute transfer from the airport – getting there is easy.

I visited Grenada in April to find out more about this hidden gem of the Caribbean.

Explore

Neighbouring island Carriacou is a 20-minute flight away

Just 21 miles long and 12 miles wide, Grenada is easy to travel around and there is plenty to see and do. If you’re looking for tropical beaches, the two-mile powdery crescent of Grand Anse is a firm favourite, as is the secluded La Sagesse, nestled in a nature reserve.

We also travelled to the Grand Etang National Park and rainforest, in the centre of the island, which has hiking trails, a crater lake and friendly mona monkeys, who posed for photos, thanks to a bit of bribery from the resident photographers. Over in the east is Mount Carmel Waterfall, the perfect spot for a cooling dip.

Grenada has an abundance of lush rainforest

The island’s capital St. George’s, with its pretty harbour, 18th century fort and candy-coloured colonial buildings, is well worth a visit, while a must-do activity is a snorkelling trip to the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, the first of its kind in the world, which we visited with Shadowfax Charters.

Meanwhile Grenada’s smaller sister island Carriacou is close enough for a day trip – two hours by ferry ride or, in our case, a 20-minute flight on a tiny plane. From here, we enjoyed an island-hopping tour with Lambie Queen Tours, sailing past Petit Martinique and stepping off onto White Island to feel the pristine white sands between our toes.

Explore paradise beaches on an island hopping tour

Where to stay

Sitting on the shores of Prickly Bay and set in lush gardens, award-winning Calabash Hotel offers understated luxury just a 10-minute drive from the airport. Run by the British-Grenadian Garbutt family, this five-star boutique hotel, voted one of the top 500 in the world, has 30 spacious rooms and suites, some with a private plunge pool and outdoor bath and shower.

© DUANE LEWIS Some of the suites at the award-winning Calabsh hotel come with their own private plunge pool

As well as providing a Nespresso machine and Bluetooth speaker in our rooms, our hosts had thought of every detail to make our stay more comfortable, from the clothes steamer in the wardrobe to the mosquito repellent in the bathroom. Meanwhile, my suite’s private wooden deck was a perfect spot to enjoy a room service breakfast while gazing out to sea.

There are also four self-contained villas, with private pools, at the property, which includes an outdoor infinity pool, gym, tennis court, spa, and water sports like snorkeling, kayaking or paddle boarding on the beach.

© DUANE LEWIS Calabash Hotel offers understated luxury on the shores of Prickly Bay

Eating and drinking

With so many international influences – from African and Indian to French – and an abundance of freshly caught seafood, it’s no wonder Grenada is a foodies’ paradise.

At Calibash, there is a choice of three restaurants: Japanese poolside restaurant Nori, the Beach Club, which serves breakfast with a view as well as grilled steaks, fried chicken, shrimps and a variety of fresh catches for lunch and dinner, and the fine dining Rhodes Restaurant, which was launched by the late British chef Gary Rhodes.

Here, the locally sourced dishes include seared tuna benedict, poached lobster and braised beef short rib. Afternoon tea is served in the lounge every day, whole those in the mood for romance can book a candlelit private dinner on the water’s edge.

The fine dining Rhodes restaurant was created by British chef Gary Rhodes

For a more casual vibe, the Aquarium Restaurant at Magazine Beach has views of the capital St George’s and serves Caribbean fusion cuisine, as well as a Sunday barbecue of dishes like jerk chicken, Cowboy steak and five spice wrapped pork chops.

My favourite lunch spot of the trip was Tim’s Sunset Beach Bar, on Anse Le Roche Beach on Carriacou island, where we stopped during our island-hopping boat trip and enjoyed barbecued lobster and grilled chicken next to the blue water. Meanwhile, for an authentic Grenadian breakfast, Fridays Bar in St George’s will welcome you with saltfish, plantain – and possibly a shot of rum.

Rates at Calabash Hotel start from £660 per person per night. British Airways flies to Grenada from London Gatwick and Virgin flies from London Heathrow.

To book, visit booking.com or see more pictures at calabashhotels.com. For more information visit puregrenada.com.