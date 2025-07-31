Travel expert reveals destinations Brits should avoid this summer – and one poses a 'huge risk'

Given that the British weather can be unpredictable at best when it comes to summer, it's understandable that many are looking to holiday outside the country.

However, when it comes to what kind of vacation people want, one that's getting more popular is boat chartering. Whether it's going with friends or family, people are craving the lack of a rigid itinerary alongside the sights that you can see, including jaw-dropping sunsets over the big, blue sea.

But despite its rise in popularity, there are occasional risks when it comes to enjoying this kind of holiday, including unfriendly sea life or lax regulations in certain countries.

© Getty Images Are you craving a sea holiday?

Mirela Letailleur, a travel author and founder of The Travelbunny, recently shared her tips on how best to enjoy this sort of holiday, as well as which countries it might be best to avoid when heading out onto the open waters.

1/ 4 © Getty Images Turkey While sailing around the Mediterranean Sea might sound like a dream, it could quickly turn into a sludge-filled nightmare. Despite regulations against the dumping of grey and blackwater, it can still be a common occurrence in the country's waters. Mirela cautioned: "There is a lack of enforced regulation I've seen mentioned frequently on Med sailing groups. You could be anchored in paradise one moment... and then watching someone empty their blackwater tank nearby the next. Fingers crossed you're not out for a swim at that time."

2/ 4 © Getty Images Portugal and Spain The western European countries are renowned for their beaches, and the waters are never empty of boats, however, sailing around them can be dangerous due to the local wildlife. Since 2020, orcas have been reported to be attacking yachts around the Iberian Peninsula. Mirela explained: "Portugal and parts of Spain are currently not ideal for small sailboats due to orca attacks. Since the pandemic, a pod has been ramming rudders for fun, sometimes for hours, leaving boats badly damaged. "It's a huge risk, particularly on a short charter, a romantic getaway, or a family outing with children. It has even led to no-sail zones being imposed by local Coast Guards."

3/ 4 © Getty Images Italy With its gorgeous weather, Italy might be the standard choice for people to choose for a sailing holiday. While there are plenty of benefits, one of the main drawbacks is that plenty of other people will have settled on the country as their destination of choice. "Italy is undeniably beautiful, but once the high season starts, expect soaring prices, overcrowded marinas, and difficulty finding a spot, especially on weekends," Mirela shared. "In many regions, anchoring isn't allowed or is heavily restricted, and hefty fines await those who get it wrong."

4/ 4 © Getty Images Croatia The Balkan country is becoming increasingly popular with holidaymakers thanks to its crystalline waters. However, while Turkey might suffer from underregulation, Croatia has the opposite issue, according to Mirela. She said: "Croatia is similarly stunning but increasingly expensive, and depending on who checks your documents, you might even be told you need an additional permit, which adds stress to what should be a relaxing trip."