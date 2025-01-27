Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Kimpton Aysla Mallorca: A luxury review of where charm meets elegance
A serene poolside view at the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca in Spain, featuring crystal clear waters, white sun loungers under elegant umbrellas, and lush green trees under a bright blue sky.

HELLO! explores the serene elegance of Mallorca's finest hideaway

2 minutes ago
From the moment I ventured through the gates of Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, I could sense that this place wasn’t just a hotel, it was a sanctuary and just what I needed. Located in a peaceful green area of Calvia and only a half-hour drive from the bustling heart of Palma, this luxury boutique resort mixes traditional charm with contemporary elegance. 

Under the vision of famed local architect Guillermo Reynés, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca stands as a testament to aesthetic brilliance where history meets modernity. The resort, set within the expansive grounds of a former finca, maintains an intimate vibe thanks to the natural materials and soft, earthy tones - it's all very serene and relaxing.

Modern architecture of the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, showcasing sleek building designs with wooden accents, surrounded by a lush Mediterranean garden and tall trees under a clear blue sky.© Yotam Sandak
The Kimpton Aysla Mallorca combines modern architecture with serene Mediterranean gardens for a tranquil retreat.
  • Location: Situated in Santa Ponsa, on Mallorca's southwest coast, just 14 kilometers from Palma.
  • Best for: Wellness enthusiasts, luxury seekers, and active travelers.
  • Unique features: Offers a blend of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines at Saba Restaurant and relaxed dining at Zayt Pool.
  • Ideal for: Families, couples, and solo travelers looking for a blend of relaxation and local exploration.

What are the rooms like at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca?

Each room at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca felt more akin to a private spa suite than a typical hotel room. My room featured a stunning balcony, accessible both through the rain shower and the bedroom, blurring the lines between indoor comfort and the lush outdoors. The gardens, visible from the room, were a botanical masterpiece, complete with Mediterranean flora and serene day beds, perfect for the odd afternoon siesta or getting lost in a good book.

Elegant guest room at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca featuring a plush bed with decorative pillows, unique wooden wall art, and a bright window view of verdant gardens.

The spa at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca

Wellness is a big focus at the resort, with Spain’s first Maison CODAGE spa providing a centerpiece. My personalised Face & Body treatment could be described as transformative - my hour-long appointment made me feel super relaxed and rejuvenated. 

The spa's atmosphere is a quiet sanctuary, combining minimalistic design with natural elements. The treatment rooms exude a calming presence with their soft earthy tones and subtle scents of essential oils. The spa menu includes a range of tailored treatments, from local herb-infused massages to advanced skincare, each prepared with bespoke formulations to meet individual needs. During my visit, the hydrotherapy area, complete with a vitality pool and steam rooms, was especially inviting.

indoor spa pool at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, highlighted by striking wooden ceiling beams, modern lighting, and a tranquil setting with views of the surrounding gardens.

What's the food like?

The dining options are a real treat. Lunch at Zayt was particularly memorable, not just for its innovative Asian fusion dishes but also for its stunning location adjacent to the main pool. The pool area, surrounded by lush greenery and stylish seating, offers a tranquil backdrop that enhances the dining experience. Dinner at Saba was a showcase of Mediterranean cuisine at its best, I was lucky enough to enjoy the finest local ingredients, presented in an atmosphere of refined elegance.

The Saba restaurant at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, featuring stylish dining with panoramic glass walls that offer views of lush palm trees and scenic outdoor surroundings.

What activities are available?

Beyond its stunning design, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca excels in offering engaging activities that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region. From jewellery making to chocolate crafting, each activity is well thought out, and is especially good for those of us who don't want to be on a sunlounger all day.  What's more, exploring the island is effortless with the resort’s e-bikes; a ride to nearby Santa Ponsa gives you the chance to see the breathtaking beauty of Mallorca’s coastlines.

The standout feature of my stay was the Kimpton Social Hour, a time for guests to mingle over local wines and tapas. It's a great way for hotel guests to share stories and forge new friendships and I really enjoyed how relaxed it felt.

The Zayt restaurant at Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, showcasing an inviting outdoor dining area with rustic wooden beams and chic seating arrangements beside a serene pool.

The final verdict

Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is not merely a place to stay; it’s a destination that enriches the soul, I came home feeling refreshed and raring to go after my stay. With its blend of relaxation, culinary brilliance, and a strong connection to local traditions, the resort not only meets expectations but exceeds them, providing a memorable retreat for those seeking both peace and adventure. Ultimately, I loved the tranquility of my spa-like room and getting the chance to explore the vibrant culture of the island, and Kimpton Aysla Mallorca is somewhere I'd love to return to.

Prices start from around £217 a night. Find the best deals at TUI, Jet2 or booking.com. For more information visit kimptonayslamallorca.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.

