1 Hotel South Beach: A serene, sustainable escape in the heart of Miami

Set on 600 feet of pristine Miami beachfront, 1 Hotel South Beach is an elevated, eco-conscious escape where sustainability and style live in perfect harmony. From the award-winning Bamford Wellness Spa to the newly opened Mediterranean-inspired AVIV restaurant, this is a destination that does indulgence with purpose.

With ocean views as far as the eye can see and thoughtful touches at every turn, the resort invites you to slow down and reconnect with nature, with yourself, and with every luxurious detail designed to nourish both body and soul.

The rooms

Occupying an entire city block on iconic Collins Avenue, 1 Hotel South Beach is all organic design and beachfront elegance. Its 425 guest rooms feel more like private beach houses, dressed in calming earth tones, reclaimed wood and soft organic cottons, every detail whispers relaxation and calm.

Our room featured sweeping views of the Atlantic, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that welcomed in the golden light. Thoughtful touches elevated the stay, soft socks instead of slippers, glass water bottles, and all of the creature comforts you'd want after a long day in the Miami sun. It was the kind of space that made you want to slow down and sink in.

The spa

The Bamford Wellness Spa is the soul-soothing heart of the hotel. A space that practically exhales peace the moment you enter. Rooted in holistic wellness and a deep connection to nature, it offers an extensive range of treatments including massages, facials, and wellness rituals such as yoga, meditation, and Pilates. For our pre-wedding sister day, we each selected one of Bamford’s signature therapies. I chose the B Silent Massage, an 80-minute CBD-infused ritual crafted to promote deep rest, it delivered wave after wave of restorative calm. My sister opted for the Deep Tissue Massage, expertly tailored to release built-up tension and leave her feeling grounded and reenergized.

Each treatment was delivered with thoughtful care by warm, intuitive therapists who made us feel held from the moment we arrived. Our experience ended in the serene relaxation lounge with a comforting cup of herbal tea, followed by time in the steam room and a refreshing cold shower, an awakening contrast that left us glowing and renewed.

It was everything we hoped for and more, a shared moment of stillness, connection, and indulgent calm, the perfect pause before the joyful whirlwind of her big day.

The beach & pool

Post-massage, we wandered down to the hotel’s private beach, and quite honestly, we could have stayed there all week. With cloudless skies, a gentle breeze, and zero humidity (a rare Miami miracle), the setting was sublime.

1 Hotel doesn’t just offer beach access, it invites you to fully live the beach life. Oversized daybeds, a curated menu of fresh bites and cold cocktails, and discreet service make it feel like a barefoot luxury dream. The beach bar, with its breezy, boho-Tulum vibe adds just the right touch of escapism.

The next day, we made it our mission to try the hotel’s pools, of which it has a total of four. The centre pool buzzes with families and sun-lovers, while the more tucked-away spots offer peace and shade. But our favourite was the rooftop. Eighteen stories above the sand, it’s an adults-only hideaway with panoramic ocean views. The rooftop also comes with a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that serves up fresh sushi and creative cocktails. Whether you’re cooling off in the water or catching the sunset with a lychee martini, it’s the sort of effortless glamour Miami does so well.

The food & drink

To top off our stay, we dined at AVIV, the hotel’s new culinary showstopper by James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov. It was our first time trying Israeli cuisine and we were obsessed.

We tried their set menu which has a bit of all of their best dishes and its perfect for sharing. We started with the smoky Saluf flatbread paired with creamy hummus-tehina, followed by the standout char-grilled Pompano with sea bean tzatziki. Everything was bright, fresh, and generously spiced, balanced beautifully with a crisp rosé and a round of citrusy cocktails.

The ambiance? A tactile love letter to the Mediterranean. With stone walls, soft linen lanterns, and hand-painted murals, the space feels both earthy and elegant. The open kitchen adds an intimate energy, we loved sitting near the chef’s counter and watching the culinary magic unfold.

Beyond the beachfront luxury and conscious design, 1 Hotel South Beach offers a curated selection of culinary and wellness experiences that elevate any stay. For a midday escape, head to Tala, the hotel’s lively beachside venue known for its relaxed lunch service by the sand, complete with daily specials, live DJ sets, and events that bring the Miami energy to life.

For those seeking balance, a restorative spa and sound healing session offers a more tranquil alternative. Whether you're indulging or unwinding, each experience reflects the hotel’s philosophy of purposeful luxury, where every moment is crafted to nourish, connect, and inspire.

Rooms at 1 Hotel South Beach start from approximately £650 per night. For the latest offers, wellness packages, or to book your stay, visit 1hotels.com/south-beach or booking.com