12 most desirable UK retirement spots - where every day feels like a holiday

Choosing where to settle down after a lifetime of work is more than just a practical decision – it’s about choosing a lifestyle that brings peace, joy, and a sense of belonging. Whether you crave the calm of the countryside or the vibrant charm of a market town, starting your search can feel overwhelming.

To help, asset management and investment firm Legal & General recently published their list of the UK’s best retirement hotspots. The rankings are based on six key pillars that contribute to a high quality of life in later years: housing, health, community, finances, nature, and access to amenities. Each area was scored out of 100 across these categories to determine the overall ranking.

From this comprehensive list, we’ve handpicked our favourite retirement spots across the UK that not only perform well across the key pillars, but also offer unique lifestyle appeals – from quaint villages and coastal retreats to affordable hidden gems.

© Getty Images Chesham and Amersham (Buckinghamshire) Nestled in the Chiltern Hills, surrounded by rolling countryside and leafy woodlands, it’s no wonder this picturesque area has topped the rankings, and boasts a health score of 93. With the highest overall score of 74, it offers a harmonious blend of excellent healthcare, financial security (score of 78), and unlimited access to nature. And less than 30 minutes from London, a city break is within easy reach.



© Getty Images Beaconsfield (Buckinghamshire) Also in Buckinghamshire, this peaceful market town is the perfect slice of historical charm, boasting the world’s oldest model village and a beautifully preserved old town centre filled with Tudor architecture. Beaconsfield scored 72 overall, with notable strengths in housing (73) and amenities (61). Its vibrant community life and access to sprawling green spaces make it an ideal place to settle down.



© PA Images via Getty Images Dorking and Horley (Surrey) With an overall score of 71, the combined area of Dorking and Horley offers the perfect balance of countryside and excellent transport links. With Gatwick Airport just a 10-minute drive away from Horley, you’ll have unprecedented access to European getaways – should you need a break from Dorking’s local wineries and high streets packed full of independent trinket shops.



© Dukas/Universal Images Group via Suffolk Coastal (Suffolk) For those seeking a seaside spot, the Suffolk Coastal area provides no end of options, from cultural hub Aldeburgh to the charming Edwardian town of Felixstowe. With its strong performance in nature and amenities contributing to its high overall ranking of 69, it is home to unspoiled beaches, marches, and endless nature reserves. If it’s rural coastal charm you’re after, you need look no further.



© UCG/Universal Images Group via G Mid Sussex (West Sussex) Receiving an overall score of 70, Mid Sussex excels in housing (69) and financial security (77), making it an attractive option for retirees looking for stability and comfort. With proximity to both the South Downs and London, it’s the perfect blend of rural calm and convenience. The nearby Bluebell Railway and National Trust sites like Standen House add to the region’s character, making Mid Sussex a compelling lifestyle choice for those wanting an enriching and connected retirement.



© Getty Images East Grinstead and Uckfield (Sussex) Perfect for history buffs, the delightful East Grinstead boasts landmarks like the Weald and Downland Living Museum, while charming Uckfield provides abundant opportunities to peruse local markets. With close proximity to the South Downs National Park, relaxing countryside strolls are on your doorstep. East Grinstead and Uckfield scored an impressive 68 overall, with notable strengths in health (82) and community (79).



© Getty Images Henley and Thame (Oxfordshire) Also scoring 68, the area most famous for the annual Henley Royal Regatta offers exciting retirement prospects. With picturesque riverside walks and boating just a stone’s throw away in Henley, the well-preserved medieval town centre of Thame is rich with independent shops and local cafés, shaping a strong local identity. The surrounding Oxfordshire countryside offers plenty of green spaces and no shortage of opportunities for outdoor leisure, contributing to its impressive health score of 85.



© PA Images via Getty Images Sevenoaks (Kent) With high rankings in financial stability (77) and community (78), the friendly town of Sevenoaks also earned an overall score of 68. It combines suburban convenience with access to nature, including Knole Park, a vast deer park and historic stately home. Close to both the North Downs Way and London, you’ll have your pick of scenic walks and cultural events – making it an ideal place to enjoy a balanced lifestyle.



© Universal Images Group via Getty New Forest West (Hampshire) Located in the heart of the New Forest National Park, famous for wild ponies and ancient woodlands, New Forest West boasts a nature score of 65 and an amenities ranking of 71. Popular for outdoor activities like cycling and horse riding, there’s also no shortage of quaint historic pubs and local eateries to frequent after a day of natural splendour. Offering a close-knit community feel and good healthcare facilities, the area continues to be a popular spot with retirees.



© Getty Images Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner (Outer London) If you’re not ready to leave the capital, this Outer London area received an overall score of 68, with a strong financial score (77) contributing to its overall ranking. Known for its green spaces, including Ruislip Woods, one of London’s oldest nature reserves, the area boasts excellent healthcare services and speedy train links to Central London. Pinner also features a charming high street with boutique shops and excellent cafés, making it an ideal place for suburban comfort with city living in reach.

© Getty Images Monmouthshire (Gwent - Wales) Topping the best places to retire in Wales, Monmouthshire is home to historic market towns like Monmouth with stunning medieval architecture, as well as parts of the Brecon Beacons National Park. With an amenities score of 72, Monmouthshire is well-regarded for its accessible healthcare facilities and community services, with a strong local food and arts scene. With an overall score of 53, it’s a delightful option to consider if you’re looking to retire outside of England.



© Universal Images Group via Getty Mid Dunbartonshire (East Dunbartonshire - Scotland) For another option outside of England, consider Mid Dunbartonshire, which was ranked the top place to retire in Scotland. Earning an overall score of 55, it scored very high in the community (79) and financial (87) categories, offering affordable housing with good local connections. With good transport links to Glasgow, as well as being situated near Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, it offers the best of both worlds for those looking to balance convenience and natural splendour.



You can read the full list here.