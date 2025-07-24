Princess Eugenie to get A-list neighbour at £3.6m exclusive golf club?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are fortunate to lap up plenty of sunshine throughout the year since the royal couple, along with their two children, August, four, and Ernest, two, spend most of their time at the stunning property in Portugal.

The pair, who wed in 2019, own a luxurious villa said to be worth £3.6m at the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Comporta, located on the Alentejan coastal strip.

Eugenie and her husband moved there when Jack began working as a marketing, sales and promotion expert for the super stunning resort, but they also keep a base in London.

Now, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, could be welcoming a very famous A-lister to the neighbourhood.

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack spend plenty of time in Portugal with their two children

Nicole Kidman exploring properties close to Princess Eugenie's home

According to reports, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has applied to residency in Portugal and is said to be keen on buying a villa in the CostaTerra resort.

Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported earlier this week that the Oscar-winning actress, 58, has submitted paperwork to the European country's Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman has reportedly applied for residency in Portugal

It was also reported that Nicole filed paperwork without a mention of her husband, fellow Australian, Keith Urban, though it's not known why Keith did not submit a request for residency.

The pair share two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and typically split their time between the States and Down Under.

This won't be Nicole's first home in Portugal, as she and Keith also own a property closer to the capital.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the CostaTerra resort

The exclusive resort adored by A-listers and royals

Nicole isn't the only megastar who is interested in purchasing property at CostaTerra.

Last year, it was reported that George and Amal Clooney were considering buying a holiday villa in the same area.

The Clooneys are already owners of a £8 million chateau in France (where they spend most of their time), a $100 million villa on Lake Como, Italy, a house in Kentucky, and a mansion in England worth £14 million.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The Clooneys were also eyeing up Portugal

Meanwhile, Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were also considering a move over to Portugal, though it has not been confirmed if this is the case.

At the moment, the Sussexes are staying put in Montecito.

The beauty of the CostaTerra golf club

Discovery Land Company previously wrote a feature about the luxurious hotspot. The piece explained the new project and the benefits of the stunning location.

"This stretch of European coast is indeed pristine – and it will remain precisely this way," the article reads. There are strict regulations to protect the area and ensure the place remains as private as possible.

"The architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living".