I've lived in New York for seven years – these are 3 the best places to keep cool during the summer heatwave

New York summers are no joke. The streets are hot and stink with garbage. The subway stations are even worse, often feeling like the first layer of hell – humid, outrageously sweaty, and crowded. But, while the weather during the summer months can be unbearable, there are a few places to beat the heat.

I moved to New York in 2018 from St. Louis, Missouri, meaning I'm no stranger to sticky summer weather. While most of my life has been spent enduring gross summers, that doesn't mean I'm a fan of the heat. I quickly decided that I needed to figure out how to work with the hot weather, rather than against it.

So, as someone who's lived in New York for seven years, here are the three best places to keep cool during a summer heatwave.

Museums

© Instagram The Transit Museum is a beacon for public transit lovers

New York City is home to some of the best museums in the world. The Metropolitan, the MoMa, and the Natural History Museum draw millions of visitors each year. When the temperatures break 100, you may think it would be a nice day to visit one of these popular spots. I think otherwise.

Instead of hitting the big three, head to a lesser known museum. Try the New York Transit Museum in Downtown Brooklyn. It's home to 20 vintage subway and elevated cars dating back to the early 1900s and offers visitors a trip through the marvels of a mass transit system that shaped the communities, technologies, and history of New York.

If you'd like to visit an art museum, head over to Long Island City and stop by The Noguchi Museum. Founded by Isamu Noguchi, one of the twentieth century's most critically acclaimed sculptors. The museum features Noguchi's sculptures and artwork by other renowned artists.

© Instagram The Noguchi Museum has been open since 1985

Beaches

When I first moved to New York, I marveled at the sheer notion of the proximity of the city to beaches. Growing up in a landlocked state, the idea that I could drive or take a train to a beach is still shocking. My favorite New York beaches to cool off at during a heatwave are The Rockaways and Brighton Beach.

© AFP via Getty Images Rockaway Beach is a regular for New Yorkers

The Rockaways, tucked into one of the furthest corners of Queens, feel like an alternate universe to the city they call home. Beachgoers can take the A/C train lines or a ferryboat to dive into the ocean. Once you're there, enjoy the calming views, the icy cold water, and the semi regular passerby offering you a cocktail.

Brighton Beach is right next to Coney Island. It's easy to get to by train, just hop on the B or Q lines. While it's home to a sandy beach, Brighton is best known for its prominent Russian Jewish population. It's known as "Little Odessa" and is filled with Russian stores and restaurants. After a day at the beach, head to the iconic Tatiana Restaurant for a cocktail and a Greek salad.

Movie Theaters

© LightRocket via Getty Images The IFC is a legendary theater

Is there anything better on a hot day than sitting in a dark, highly air conditioned movie theater? Head to the Metrograph on the Lower East Side, IFC in the West Village, Nitehawk in Park Slope, or my favorite, Cobble Hill Cinemas in Cobble Hill for a flick, popcorn, and an extra large, extra cold, Diet Coke.