I attended Bear Grylls' exhilarating Gone Wild Festival — here's why you should too

Nestled within the stunning grounds of Powderham Castle in Devon, the Gone Wild Festival has quickly established itself as a unique and exhilarating event on the UK festival calendar.

Far from a typical music festival, Gone Wild offers a one-of-a-kind experience that fuses high-octane adventure with live music, all within the majestic setting of a historic castle estate.

I've attended the festival for the last three years with my family and are preparing for another adventure imminently.... and there's still time to get your tickets.

The four day extravaganza over the August bank holiday weekend (21st - 24th) is fantastic and has been so popular they added a second venue in Norfolk which just wrapped up it's action-packed weekend.

Gone Wild is held on the grounds of Powderham Castle in Exeter

Founded by Bear Grylls and Oliver Mason, the affordable festival is built on a core philosophy of getting families and friends active, outdoors, and challenging themselves. With over 100 activities from axe throwing to abseiling, fire walking to tree climbing there truly is something for everyone.

All ages and abilities

Kid and adults get to experience as little or as much as they want

But the great thing is, you can do as little or as much as you want. So, if listening to live music is more your thing, you can kick back while the kids wear themselves out parkouring or commando crawling. There are also a multitude of workshops, speakers and displays which provide alternatives to the action.

Theres a diverse array of adventure activities that cater to all ages and abilities and it's a chance for festival-goers to step out of their comfort zone if they wish and embrace the wild side of life.

What does it cost?

Fun for everyone

The price of the tickets for a family of four for the entire weekend is £513.15 and if you book early enough, there's a children go free option.

This includes a whole host of the activities and while there are options to pay for some premiums, we have always managed to fill our time with adventure without splurging out on additions.

Adventure is a state of mind

Bear is all about adventure

Bear spoke to HELLO! previously about how he and Oliver wanted to provide families with an affordable option to holiday together.

"It's ever harder to go on holidays abroad and I've learned from a lifetime of stuff that you don't need to go to the ends of the earth to have an adventure," he said. "Adventure is a state of mind. If you are with the people you really love and you're doing things that are challenging but fun, then you're winning."

The evening's entertainment is fantastic too and gives kids a safe opportunity to experience a line-up of performers night after night.

Who is performing?

Sophie Ellis Bextor is performing again this year

This year, Sophie Elllis Bextor is returning, along with Clean Bandit, the Ministry of Sound Classical and Dick and Dom.

There are a plethora of DJs in tents around the grounds and the tribute acts in the past have also blown us away.

My kids love the outdoor silent disco which is well worth queuing for.

Gap in the market

Fun, music and adventure in the sun

Bear explained: "I think there has been a gap for a safe, fun adventure based family festival. So many festivals fall into a category where they're meant to be safe places, but they end up being an unsafe, safe place.

"This is the safe, unsafe place. You can do all of these activities, like axe throwing, and everything which looks incredibly dangerous and exciting, that puts smiles on the children's faces, but in a safe way."

The kids loved the rock climbing wall

There are various camping options available, but we have always camped in the main area and walked the short walk to the castle. You can now take your own food and drink into the festival which is handy when you're constantly needing to refuel the family, but there's also a wide selection of vendors for food and drink.

So, if you're looking for a last minute alternative holiday with family or friends, Gone Wild could be it. I promise you won't be disappointed.... or bored!

Tickets available at Gone Wild here.