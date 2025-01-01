Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 45, has never had botox but swears by super affordable skin repair serum

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was the undisputed star of NYE, showing off her dancing skills in a pre-recorded gig for the BBC in the UK and also appearing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square, New York.

The 45-year-old singer saw in the New Year with her husband Richard Jones, who posted an adorable photo from NYE of the couple hours before the show.

© Instagram

Posting a photo on Instagram, Sophie said: "Wow! What a truly amazing way to see in 2025! I’ll post more photos tomorrow but for now I want to say a huge thank you to my amazing band and crew who really brought what we needed for a brilliant NYE party! So proud. Special thanks to my husband Richard who is the best musical director and brought so much magic to the music. It was all exactly as I’d dreamed and I hope everyone who watched it at home felt part of it all. Here’s to 2025!"

© Getty Images Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed her hit song 'Murder On The Dancefloor' for New York party goers on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Looking gorgeous for both shows, Sophie really dazzled the crowds wearing sequins and tassels and served up glam beauty looks. The singer recently admitted on a social media video series with makeup maestro Trinny Woodall that she'd never had any botox or injectables, but does look after her skin as best as she can. Though she admitted having a busy career and five children can sometimes hinder her self care.

© Trinny London Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Trinny Woodall talking beauty tweakments and Sophie's reluctance to use botox

"I haven't done anything. In fact, I could count the number of professional facials I've had on one hand. I've been quite timid, and my husband is quite vocal about me not doing anything. He's like 'don't inject anything, don't try anything'."

She revealed in the video that she wears SPF every day - even in the winter months - because her pale skin tends to burn. In an interview with Yahoo, she said: “My favourite absolute favourite is Sisley Super Soin Solaire Facial Sun Care SPF50, £144 / $152. It’s gorgeous, it smells lovely and it really works; I’ve literally never got burned when I’m using it.

“And it doesn’t feel heavy, because my skin’s not that good with things that are really heavy.”

The pop star's expensive taste continues with her love of La Prairie, saying: "I’ve been using the same foundation for 15 years now, which is La Prairie Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF15, £240 / $280.

In an interview with The Sun, she said: "My skin doesn’t cope with anything too heavy or perfumed so I use cleansing wipes by Simple or Johnsons which are great for when I’m travelling.

"If my skin needs a bit more help I use a Crème De La Mer Moisturiser, £85 / $200, or something old-fashioned like E45 Cream, £6.50 / $13.25."

© Getty Images Sophie Ellis-Bextor at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards

Talking about her daily beauty routine, Sophie revealed on the Estee Lauder website: "I have five kids and some of them are still pretty little, so I have to be quick about things. At the moment, it's just a matter of making sure my skin is clean. So, either with a bit of soap and water or if I've got time, I might use a cleanser. I've also been using the Advanced Night Repair Serum, £71.20 / $85, during the day because it's both light and nourishing without being too heavy which my skin really responds well to. So, in total, I probably take about two minutes!"

She added: "My skin loves a bit of moisture but it doesn't like anything too thick. The fact that it goes on light and I can immediately see that my skin is quite dewy, hydrated and happy in itself. That is exactly what I'm always looking for, so it's actually really perfect for my skin."

Talking about how her mum inspires her beauty routine, she said: "She always drills into me - cleanse, tone and moisturise and if you think you're done with the cleansing, do it again. There are definitely some days where I go to bed with my eye makeup still on and I think my Mum would be shaking her head at this. But aside from that, my Mum has always been very relaxed about beauty. The best tip I learned from her is that she has carried herself in a way that makes getting older and living in yourself look like a really good way to be. She's never encouraged me to do too much fiddling around. I think she looks lovely, happy and radiant, so she's a good advert for all that hopefully lies ahead!

A new addition to her skincare regime is the Trinny London Plump Up Microneedle, £44. The at-home microneedling tool (or dermaroller) bridges the gap between skincare and tweakments, bringing the clinic to your bathroom.

© Trinny London Sophie said that using the Trinny London Plump Up Microneedle felt "nice"

It's clinically proven to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and is the perfect way to upgrade your skincare without resorting to injectables.