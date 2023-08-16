Bear Grylls' Gone Wild Festival 2023 set for sunshine : The lineup, tickets and more

Bear is the co-founder of the family festival which is in its third year

Gone Wild 2023 is almost upon us and it looks like it'll be another scorcher.

The fun-packed family festival at Powderham Castle in Exeter takes place from August 24 - 27, and with Bear Grylls at the helm, there's no shortage of thrills waiting.

Now, with a sunnier outlook for the Bank Holiday weekend, there's been a last-minute rush for the final 500 tickets and when you see what is in store, you'll be eager to get onboard.

"There truly is something for everyone. Where else but can you go axe throwing, paddleboard, learn life-saving survival techniques, cheer on your mum as she conquers a 50-foot mudslide, and then party to fantastic music?" said co-founder Oliver Mason, a former Royal Marine Officer from Lympstone.

Adding to the festival's appeal is the lineup which features Bear, fitness icon Joe Wicks, famously known as The Body Coach, and esteemed astronaut Tim Peake.

Amplifying the excitement further is the selection of live music, with headliners including Feeder, Ministry of Sound Disco, Sugababes, Scouting for Girls, Ella Henderson, Gabrielle plus many more.

"The past six weeks have been nothing but rain, but now we've got something to look forward to," said Bear, who co-founded the UK’s fastest-growing family festival. "With only 500 tickets left and the sun making its appearance, I'm betting they'll be snapped up in no time."

Gone Wild is held on the grounds of Powderham Castle in Exeter

Last year, Bear chatted exclusively to HELLO! at Gone Wild and explained why the festival is the ultimate family adventure.

"I think there has been a gap for a safe, fun adventure based family festival," he said of the event which also offers the likes of archery, rock climbing, tree climbing and so much more included in the price of the tickets.

Kids and adults can take on a multitude of challenges at the festival

"So many festivals fall into a category where they're meant to be safe places, but they end up being an unsafe, safe place.

"This is the safe, unsafe place. You can do all of these activities, like axe throwing, and everything which looks incredibly dangerous and exciting, that puts smiles on the children's faces, but in a safe way."

With a family of four able to camp, take in the music and pack in the activities for just over £400 for four days, it makes it a far more affordable holiday than going abroad. (Day tickets are also available).

Bear insists adventure doesn't have to come from a costly getaway overseas either.

"It's ever harder to go on holidays abroad and I've learned from a lifetime of stuff that you don't need to go to the ends of the earth to have an adventure," he added. "Adventure is a state of mind. If you are with the people you really love and you're doing things that are challenging but fun, then you're winning."

For tickets https://www.gonewildfestival.com/