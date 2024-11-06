I visited my first ever adults-only luxury retreat in Crete and now I'm not sure if I can holiday any other way

When I told friends and family I was going to an exclusive adults-only, I had the same reaction. After responding to them with some variation of "get your mind out of the gutter”, I did find myself imagining what a resort without anyone under the age of 16 would be like. Party vibes? Or would it be like one of those silent retreats parents escaped to for some much-needed peace and quiet?

So when I arrived at NEMA Design Hotel and Spa one autumnal Tuesday it wasn’t just the unseasonably warm weather that blew me away.

© NEMA Design Hotel and Spa A room with your own private jacuzzi? Yes please!

Nestled on Greece’s largest island of Crete, NEMA is just a short drive away from Heraklion airport and plonked right on the beachfront. Its name comes from the Greek word meaning thread and the hotel aims to be the thread that connects you to unparalleled emotions. But as soon as you step through the gates, it's an unparalleled sense of calm that washes over you, and not just because of that revitalising sea air.

What's on offer at NEMA?

No matter what you want from a beachy, Mediterranean holiday, I quickly gathered that at NEMA there’s literally something for everyone, over 16 that is. For the three days of our stay, nothing felt rushed or urgent and we had total control of our schedules, but relaxation was our top priority.

As someone who loves nothing more than lying back with a cocktail in hand, I was able to do so in several locations, whether it was on the hotel’s private beach, by the pool or in the comfort of our own room. If you opt for the all-inclusive option, you’ll learn as we did that if there’s an option to sip on one more mojito, you should take that opportunity.

For the active holiday goers, there’s also a state of the art fitness centre with treadmills, bikes, weights and strength training machines to name just some of the facilities. Whilst I will always choose cocktails over cardio, I was quite content swimming laps and ambling along the beachfront in the sunshine.

© NEMA Design Hotel and Spa NEMA offers a range of rooms perfect for a private getaway

What are the rooms like at NEMA?

The hotel offers a range of rooms from the Comfort Room Garden View for two to the epic Presidential Suite complete with two private pools for six. There’s even the Design Room if you want to channel your inner influencer that has its own pool and hammock.

Stepping into the Executive Maisonette with its own outdoor jacuzzi made me feel like a celebrity. As soon as we walked through the door, the floor-to-ceiling curtains automatically opened up for us to see the personal hot tub looking out onto the Cretan mountains. Along with a living room area where we were welcomed with a cheeky amount of ouzo and the bathroom with two showers (ideal for couples who like different water temperatures), upstairs is the bedroom. Whilst the rooms are all close to one another, it was a constant state of serenity and you definitely have all the privacy you want.

What's the food like at NEMA?

For me and my travel partner in crime, food is one of the top joys of life, especially on holiday, so we were keen to sample as many Mediterranean morsels as possible.

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and the hotel takes this very seriously. For our first morning in paradise, we were treated to a floating breakfast which I’d only seen in my wildest Instagrammable dreams. Served directly to our private hot tub (admittedly there’s a lot more room in the private pool rooms) we were served scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, Greek yoghurt, honey, pastries, cold cuts, cheese and bread on a floating heart-shaped basket that will make you feel like you’re on a honeymoon, no matter your relationship status. There’s also the option to enjoy the same lavish spread in bed to ensure maximum comfort but we couldn’t resist bringing the treats outside to soak up the last of the sunshine before heading back to London’s usual drizzle.

© HELLO! You don't have to be an influencer to enjoy a floating breakfast

At the hotel, guests have the Rizes, Euphoria and the Divine Bar to choose from; all offering delicious food but each with a different atmosphere. From the local seafood to fresh fruits and vegetables, you can definitely tell that locally sourced ingredients from the Hersonissos area are being used and one thing's for sure, you’ll never go hungry. As someone who takes buffets incredibly seriously (you have to have a strategy with your cold and hot foods), I thoroughly enjoyed the array of dishes on offer at the Euphoria restaurant where the theme changes each night. Whilst we munched on traditional Cretan cheese and honey pies, salads and mini gyros on night one, we were slurping up noodles and stir-fries on night two when the chefs put on an Asian inspired menu.

© HELLO! Fine dining amongst the olive groves never tasted so good.

Arguably the most memorable moment of the entire stay, however, was our final dinner courtesy of Rizes, nestled in the olive groves just outside our room. Had the weather played on our side, this six-course meal would’ve occurred on the beach, but the setting complete with Greek music playing and candles flickering in the wind was just as picturesque. It’s been weeks and I’m still dreaming of the olives that the island is famous for.

Rooms start from £125. Book via booking.com, Expedia, or Thomas Cook for the best deals. To see more photos visit nemacrete.com.

