Exploring Namibia’s untamed beauty on a self-drive safari in search of the Big Five

Namibia might not be the first place that springs to mind when you think of finding the Big Five, but from vast deserts to a striking, otherworldly coastline, it offers some of Africa’s most breathtaking scenery. At its heart lies Etosha National Park - one of the world’s most extraordinary game reserves - where wildlife roams freely against an ever-changing backdrop of savannah, shimmering mirages, and a salt pan so endless it can be seen from space.

If you’ve ever dreamed of going off-grid and into the wild, Land Rover’s self-drive safari experience really is the ultimate adventure, and it's highly likely you'll spot many animals along the way. There are several routes on offer and it's even possible to create your own bespoke trip. The longest is a 12-day adventure from Namibia's capital Windhoek to Maun in Botswana via the Skeleton Coast, where you'll embark on an exhilarating journey through grassy plains, dense bushland, and surreal saline deserts.

Our experience was slightly shorter, starting in Windhoek where we stayed for one night in the city's Luxury Suites. Chic, minimal and super comfortable, it's exactly what you want after a 16-hour journey from Heathrow. We dined on the most delicious steak and red wine outside at the nearby Stellenbosch restaurant before getting a much-needed early night.

The next morning we were up at sunrise and behind the wheel of our Defenders, heading to our first camp. Most people choose to drive in pairs, and our guide Mark accompanied us in his own vehicle, always just a click of a button away via the in-car radio. If you're part of a larger group, this also means you can speak to all of your fellow explorers while en route. It especially comes in handy when they need to alert you to a pride of lions casually crossing the road ahead.

Each Defender is the ultimate in comfort, equipped with air conditioning, a fridge compartment, Apple CarPlay, plenty of storage space, and of course, a full suite of off-road technology. On the wide open roads you can go miles without seeing anything too exciting, but once you're close to the safari camps and particularly in Etosha, expect encounters with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and elephants as they congregate around the region’s many watering holes.

Six hours after setting off we arrived at Onguma Safari Camps to the warmest welcome. Offering five lodges and two camps across 35,000 hectares of private land, there are plenty of accommodation options. They range from your more classic safari experience in Tented Camp, to Moroccan-inspired palace The Fort and £6,000 per night retreat Camp Kala.

Tented camp has everything you need for a beautiful stay. A sanctuary of seven sleek, stilted tents, all offering privacy while overlooking a bustling waterhole. Think earthy palettes, comfortable beds, baths, indoor and outdoor showers, and floor-to-ceiling views. Always immersed in nature, you can eat al fresco just minutes away and unwind in the hot tubs, by the pool, or around the fire with sundowners.

Meanwhile, Kala is made up of four expansive suites with private decks, plunge pools, panoramic savanna views, and interiors that feel more five-star hotel than safari lodge. It even has its own spa.

While you're at the camps, guided game drives offer a welcome chance to sit back, relax, and soak in the wilderness, often bathed in the glow of a spectacular sunrise or sunset. You can also take part in bush walks, where experienced guides lead you on foot through the bush in search of tracks, wildlife, and the subtler signs of life often missed from a vehicle. The silence is both eerie and awe-inspiring.

Several days later we travelled to Okonjima Nature Reserve via Etosha. Its first visitors were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie back in 2006, just weeks before the birth of their daughter Shiloh, and it’s since welcomed the likes of Queen Mary of Denmark.

Okonjima is also home to the AfriCat Foundation, a leading leopard conservation project. Sightings are frequent and unforgettable. We went out on a morning game drive and spent a long time watching a playful cub teasing a tower of giraffes - truly magical.

Set across 55,000 acres of bushveld, the pioneering reserve is a hub for leopard, brown hyena, and pangolin research. You can join expert guides on leopard-tracking drives using telemetry to follow the cats and collect vital data, or head out at dusk to track the elusive pangolin. Conservation is woven into every experience, with opportunities to learn firsthand from researchers working to protect the region’s most threatened species. We stayed at one of the reserve’s boutique lodges, Okonjima Bush Camp, which offered earthy-luxe seclusion, panoramic views and easy comfort.

Namibia is where raw adventure meets refined luxury. Whether you’re tracking big cats across open plains or sipping sundowners by an open fire, this safari experience is nothing short of unforgettable.

The Defender Experience starts from £7,200 per person per night. For more information and to book visit landrover.com/experiences/travel/namibia-safari