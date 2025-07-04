What it’s really like to experience a wellness retreat at the world’s most luxurious spa

Known as the Red City, the Moroccan capital Marrakech has long attracted sun worshippers and lovers of the thriving souks, where traditional textiles, pottery and jewellery are beautifully displayed.

More recently, Marrakech has become known for its energising escapes, with wellness activities and traditional hammams - all of which can be experienced at the five-star spa and hotel Mandarin Oriental.

Set against the dramatic background of the majestic Atlas Mountains, Mandarin Oriental Marrakech is nestled within 30 acres of ancient olive groves and exquisitely manicured gardens. Though it feels worlds away, the resort is just a short 10-minute drive from the bustling energy of the city’s iconic Medina.

The spa

Crowned the World’s Best Spa 2024 at the prestigious World Spa Awards, Mandarin Oriental Marrakech is truly a serene haven. Known for award-winning treatments, many are inspired by Moroccan traditions, including hammans and bathhouses. They also offer bespoke treatments, holistic rituals and state-of-the-art fitness facilities, all open from 7am to 9pm.

On my visit I chose the one hour signature massage, which uses a blend of healing and balancing aromatherapy oils. The nurturing treatment uses massage to ease physical tension on your front and back, ending with a stress relieving head massage and a traditional Moroccan mint tea - I couldn't have felt more at peace.

If you’re looking for treatments that last a little longer, there are wellness retreats on offer, with programmes designed to accommodate all ages and abilities. There's a focus on addressing unique personal needs, and every experience is created to inspire lasting positive change that integrates seamlessly into your lifestyle.

The rooms

The hotel is home to 58 private villas and seven spectacular suites, among which is the popular Mandarin Pool Villa - a modern interpretation of a tranquil Moroccan riad. You step through a private walled courtyard, where a pool awaits beneath the open sky. Inside, the villa reveals a plush master bedroom complete with a round soaking tub and walk-in rain shower, not only indoor but outdoor too. It’s designed to make you feel at one, enveloped in luxury, and your mind at ease.

Mandarin Oriental also recently opened two brand new spacious Spa Villas set in the quiet surroundings of the spa, which means you never have to leave your idyllic bubble. One offers an ensuite bathroom featuring a bath and steam shower, while the second provides your own hammam, and both come with a private pool designed for swimming laps.

The extras

The resort provides a weekly fitness class schedule with a wide variety of activities from pilates to circuit training and even oriental dance. I joined the 60-minute Monday morning yoga class for a stress release and to ease into the day before breakfast. This is run by highly regarded Aishia and focuses on poses helping to cleanse, purify and energise, which I will be keeping up as she recommends. She told me you'll see more benefits from five minutes of daily stretches than from a one-hour session once a week.

With the hotel celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, there's plenty of buzz and surprises, including the new addition of tennis and padel courts launching this summer. They're also hoping to enjoy the taste of their new on-site bees who have been harvesting honey for the past year.

There is an eclectic selection of Moroccan and international cuisine at five innovative restaurants and bars, but for something extra special I would highly recommend booking one of their dining experiences. This includes the new Honey Masterclass Experience, run by honey sommelier Khliad Smmtt, who is best known for his HIVE restaurant in Selfridges, London.

A unique experience suitable for the whole family, he introduces guests to the world of beekeeping, exploring the resort's hives, learning about the colonies and harvesting honey. The adventure culminates in a specially crafted honey-infused menu, served in the organic vegetable garden, where each dish is thoughtfully paired with a different mono-floral variety.

Packages start from £360 for an Escape One-Day Retreat and £980 for a five-day transformative Empower & Restore Wellness Retreat. For more rates & information, visit booking.com