I'm a massive Formula 1 fan - here's why Silverstone is always the race to be at

Ever since I was a child, I have loved watching Formula 1. Although a short attention span might have prevented me from making it through most races, since 2012, I've been glued to that screen, watching every overtake, late lunge, engine failure and world championship and feeling the emotion behind it. I am firmly behind the British flag when it comes to my F1 and I cheer every time Lewis Hamilton or Lando Norris wins a race and feel their pain when it all goes wrong. And nothing exemplifies that more than Silverstone.

As much as I enjoy most races on the calendar, Silverstone is a track that I firmly believe every motorsport fan should make at least one pilgrimage to during their lifetime. I have been lucky enough to make that journey three times already, with the latest being for the 2025 Grand Prix, an event that really was edge-of-your-seat.

Thanks to the classic British weather, fans were treated to an ever-changing track that looked like it could be anyone's game. But after 52 laps of the best circuit on the grid, it was British driver Lando Norris who took the victory, finishing ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, who was forced to take a 10-second penalty during the race. And fan favourite driver Nico Hulkenberg finally scored his first podium after over 200 race starts.

Why you need to visit Silverstone

One of the things I love most about Silverstone is how it doesn't feel like it's solely a racing event. In many ways, the event is like a festival, more akin to Glastonbury or Reading, just with the main event being a race instead of an iconic singer. But Silverstone hosts its own music show during the weekend, treating fans to an incredible post-race extravaganza.

Music acts start at the venue on the Thursday before the race, and a day before any practice sessions even take place. This year, attendees were treated to the likes of Sam Fender, Becky Hill, RAYE and Fatboy Slim, with JADE, Blossoms and Mabel among the supporting acts. The main stage also gives fans an insight into their favourite drivers, who often make appearances to speak to fans throughout the event.

© Havas Red Even celebrities, like Bridgerton star Martins Imhangbe, love heading to Silverstone

Racing is typically always happening, whether it's an F3 or F2 race, or other support events. I've had classic cars, stock cars and Porsche races happening during my stay. And while the support events don't always draw the biggest crowds, this gives you more time to wander around the 600 course, with plenty to do. An onsite Amex Fan Experience allows people to discover their racing persona, record their own version of the F1 opening with them superimposed in and a chance to design their own racing livery.

© Havas Red The Fan Zone means there's plenty to do at Silverstone

Amex cardholders get even more benefits including select queue skipping in the F1 Fan Zone, locally produced gifts from small businesses that set up their stalls during the event and Race Radios that allow you to tune into commentary from anywhere around the track – and given the noise these engines produce, it's almost certainly a requirement if you're not distracted by the racing.

The paddock

My third time at Silverstone was probably my favourite, and not just because of Lando Norris' win, but because for the first time, I was able to experience what it was like with a 'Paddock Pass', which allows you access to the Formula 1 paddock. Those who purchase the pass are able to access indoor areas, which when the rain came pouring down was certainly the place to shelter, as well as exclusive tours. As much as I've wandered around the track before, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be around iconic corners while support events were going on.

As a lifelong F1 fan, meeting David Coulthard was an experience

We also got to walk through the pitlane ahead of the race, watching team practice pitstops ahead of the event. If you're lucky enough, you might even glimpse a driver, some of my party saw Sir Lewis Hamilton conversing with race strategists ahead of the race, while in a separate area of the paddock, I spotted Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar. For those interested in celebrity spotting, Gordon Ramsay even breezed past me, though I did miss out on catching a glimpse of Pippa Middleton.

While I'm happy to dine anywhere at Silverstone, the paddock area had some amazing food

You really are treated when you're in the paddock. Former drivers Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard, the latter of whom also presents on coverage for Channel 4, dropped by to give exclusive chats to those in attendance and there was plenty of food and drink on demand. Like any good festival, Silverstone has plenty on offer when it comes to food with classic street vendors like burgers, tacos and pizzas, but the paddock access gives you food like a VIP. I didn't expect to be enjoying the race while dining on the finest slices of beef while others tucked into lobster.

Final thoughts

Silverstone is one of the most unique racetracks and holds a special place in the hearts of any motorsport fan. Whether you're there for one day, or there for the whole event, there's always plenty to do and with likeminded people, and it's definitely an event that I prefer being there in person over just watching on the TV. And now I've been in the paddock, I will certainly be heading back.