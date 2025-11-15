Visiting the Las Vegas Grand Prix? Here's everything Formula 1 fans need to know

Las Vegas is the most recent Grand Prix addition to the Formula 1 family, debuting in the 2023 season. And in a short amount of time, the thrilling street circuit has become one of the most hotly anticipated events on the calendar, attracting some of the biggest names in music, while A-list stars gather to see the racing action. This year's event is shaping up to be an adrenaline booster with the drivers' championship still wide open between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, although Max Verstappen is nipping at their heels.

So, whether you're a Formula 1 aficionado or a new fan who's simply exploring which events to try out, read on to find out all about the amenities offered at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the stand-out musical talent, star-studded eateries and the unique experiences on offer, not to mention an ice skating rink…

Music events

As much as F1 fans like me flock to venues purely for incredible racing, events can often turn into mini festivals thanks to the incredible line-up, and Las Vegas is going all out for its acts. One of the biggest names booked is former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, who will be performing following the Drivers' Parade, where F1 drivers are driven around the track to interact with fans ahead of a race.

Also set to be performing are country music sensation Kane Brown, known for his diamond-certified singles including Heaven and What Ifs, and the way he blends the country, pop and R&B genres. There are also performances from DJ and producer VAVO and DJ Pee .Wee, who has performed at major events including the Met Gala and Coachella.

Closing out the night is Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade, who is seen as a pioneer in house and progressive music. The event is also going to be nurturing home-grown talent as local artist, Steve Aoki, who has worked with the likes of BTS, Linkin Park and will.i.am, is set to perform ahead of the race event on Saturday.

These form part of the 'Grid Gigs', and Emily Prazer, the President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc., said: "Las Vegas has always been a global stage for entertainment, and this year's grid line-up reflects that energy. From Kane Brown's chart-topping country numbers and Louis Tomlinson's pop hits to Steve Aoki's electrifying sets and Kaskade's legendary beats, fans will witness a soundtrack as exhilarating as the race itself."

© Getty Images One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is one of the performers

There are plenty of other acts performing throughout the weekend, whether at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage or the Heineken Stage. Fans can expect the likes of T-Pain, MGK, Zedd, SOFI TUKKER, Lauv, Cimafunk, Balu Brigada, Cassian, Shaggy, Dillon Francis, Jazzy, BANDABBA, Awakening, Jabbawockeezs and Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple among others.

Where to eat?

There is plenty available for fans at the events, with one of the possible highlights being Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage, located in the Grand Prix Plaza Zone. The celebrity chef is a huge motorsports fan – I spotted him at Silverstone earlier this year – and he has curated several bold dishes for attendees to indulge in. Each zone at the venue boasts its own unique offerings, ranging from burgers to churros to fine dining. When I head out to Las Vegas next week, I shall try as many as I can and report back on the best ones!

Paddock club benefits

I previously got to go into the paddock at Silverstone, allowing me better eating options, better views of the race and access to the track before the event. While the Las Vegas Grand Prix offers all of this, the spectacular event also has more in store for its paddock club members. One of the highlights is a rooftop ice rink, named the Las Vegas Skate Circuit, located on the roof of the Paddock Club.

© Getty Images There's plenty for fans - and drivers - to do in the paddock

Others make it easier to view the musical acts, while other sections of the paddock will be boasting exclusive musical performances during the weekend, including some of the names mentioned above.

Transport

Miraculously, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is able to shut down the areas used for the track, meaning there are plenty of options to get there. If your hotel is within walking distance, then it's a simple walk to the track, but if you're further away, shuttle buses, and the monorail are among ways to travel for your weekend of racing.

Once there, there are two main entry points for fans, the T-Mobile general admission and the Flamingo general admission. While the latter, which offers fans interactive and fans experiences is sold out, the other still has tickets available, starting from $115.

Weather

While Las Vegas might be situated in the desert, November temperatures are still a thing, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix is also one of the few night races on the calendar. At the time of writing, temperatures for the weekend are expected to peak at 19C, while dropping down to 7C, and it'll likely be those latter temperatures for all of the racing action. As it stands, fans can expect a cloudy, but dry race.