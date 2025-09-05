I had a peaceful mother-and-daughter getaway in North Wales after moving out of home to London

When I suggested to my mum that we go and stay in North Walesat Deganwy Quay, I initially realised the journey from London could take hours. Little did I know that you can get a direct three-hour train from London Euston to Llandudno Junction and watch the scenery change from skyscrapers to serene beaches. While our designated travel day faced some delays (typical), the pictures of The Quay Hotel and Spa were enough to keep our sanity on the crowded trains. Our motive for the trip? Honestly, to spend a weekend switched off from life, and for me to catch up with my mum.

While I do call her frequently from my London flat – usually complaining that I don't know how to build a fan – the chaos of life means we sometimes miss out on those quality moments together. And I really can’t fault the stellar hospitality of the hotel this weekend…

Personal touches to the room

I was so excited to sleep already...

We were very kindly given a suite, which included a living room, bathroom, and bedroom with one king-sized bed. They even kindly left a platter of desserts for us out including fudge and chocolate-covered strawberries. They almost looked too good to eat!

The personalised touches really made the trip

Another personal touch was the bag of Oskia products left on our beds, including bath salts and body cream – a perfect pamper treatment for the evening. Oskia is the nutri-cosmeceutical beauty brand used by the hotel for its spa products, so we felt very spoilt. Of course, I can’t forget the stunning view of The Quay, which overlooks the castle and offers a truly peaceful ambiance. That’s one thing I noted about the stay: it was so, so quiet. Growing up near national airports means I’m used to constant background noise, but here it was completely still – apart from the odd Welsh seagull. If you stayed here and wanted a full chill-out experience, the suite was worth it and felt like our own cosy space.

Such a serene view

A spa moment

One of my favourite facilities in the spa

The spa at The Quay was super luxurious and included facilities such as a sauna, steam room, Himalayan salt room, hydrotherapy pool, and a foot spa. I really liked how spacious the spa was, with enough room to move from one section to the next without feeling cramped.

Mum and I posing post-massage!

Then came our spa treatments. My mum and I had a full-body massage, and it felt very tailored to our needs. Sometimes massages can be a bit sore, but this one struck the perfect balance – not too intense. Plus, the lovely lady after the massage took a moment to sit and ask how everything was, where she felt things had the most tension. I really appreciated this, as sometimes you just get a massage and then that's it, but it's nice to feel like you were in the hands of people who cared that you were happy with the experience.

Of course, my mum wanted to input her review: "One of the best massages I've had ever had. The girl told me everything she was going to do and made me feel completely at ease." After the treatment, we were given some ice-cold sorbet and taken to a little breakout space to relax – until my mum dropped a glass, which interrupted the relaxation vibes for a second!

The Ebb & Flow Restaurant

Later, we headed down to The Ebb & Flow Restaurant and Cove Bar, which had a casual and very warm atmosphere. There was a lovely outdoor seating area, but my mum and I chose a cosy spot next to the window overlooking the harbour.

This white chocolate mousse was mouth-watering

For our starters and mains, we opted for the specials menu. However, the star of the show was the pudding: I had a white chocolate mousse with biscotti and a raspberry coulis on the side. Anything sweet and I’m sold! Both in a food coma, we spent the rest of the evening watching Glastonbury on the TV and having a glass of wine—a perfect Saturday night in my opinion…

Morning coffee and Deganwy Beach

Still feeling quite sleepy post-massage, we didn’t get up too bright and early. However, after a quick ChatGPT consultation, it turns out it's normal to feel tired after a massage—and in fact, rest and rehydration are key for recovery. After a full English breakfast at The Ebb & Flow Restaurant, we decided to go on a little recovery walk. It was a Sunday, so not many places were open, but we stumbled upon a quiet spot called Deganwy Beach.

Our little sunny, Sunday stroll

There was hardly anyone around, and it was such a pretty morning. We said that if we came back, other good landmarks to see would of course be Deganwy Castle and Llandudno beaches. Honestly, they looked like the South of France – so clean and beautiful. After our walk, we grabbed a quick coffee at the restaurant bar and then headed back on our train to London… both feeling quite sleepy, but very rejuvenated after discovering a hidden spot that’s never too far from the city.

Book online here: The Quay Hotel