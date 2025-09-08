Cancelled flight? 5 refunds and compensation tips that could save you 'hundreds'

When it comes to travelling abroad, is there anything worse than that sinking feeling you get when you realise a flight has been cancelled? For many holidaymakers, the situation is worsening. Research from Skycop indicates that in 2024 alone, nearly 218,000 flights across Europe were either cancelled or delayed by more than three hours, the majority of which occurred during peak summer months like July. And while delays and cancellations are somewhat of an inevitability of life and travel, two-thirds of passengers are going without the financial compensation they are entitled to.

Natasha Inglis from CT Business Travel explains that there are methods to make note of when it comes to either seeking a full refund or a new booking onto a different flight. "Flight cancellations are increasingly common, especially in the summer when air traffic, inclement weather and strike action create the perfect storm," she says. "But with the right knowledge, you can turn a frustrating situation into a manageable one, and in some cases, even come out ahead." Click through the gallery to see her top tips to seek compensation and the common mistakes to avoid.

Know your rights Knowledge is power, so they say. Natasha says most people don't know what it is they are entitled to. "Travellers often don't realise they have a legal right to both care and compensation. That includes meals, refreshments, and even hotel accommodation for overnight delays." If your flight departing the UK or the EU is cancelled, then you are protected by UK261/EU261 regulations, therefore entitled to the following: A full refund if you no longer wish to travel; a replacement flight to your destination at the earliest opportunity; or a flight at a later date that suits your schedule.



Act fast The longer you wait around hoping for a solution or answer to land in your lap, the less likely you'll be able to seek compensation or indeed a new flight. Natasha says time is of the essence. "Skip the desk if you can," advises Natasha. "Airlines often rebook passengers automatically via their app, email, or text, so check those first. It's usually faster and more efficient than waiting in line. If no rebooking is available online, try the airline's app chat or reach out via social media."



Ask about codeshares Codeshare agreements are when airlines share flight numbers, giving consumers more rebooking options than they might think. Natasha explains: "Partner airline rebooking is an option many travellers overlook. Ask the agent to check availability on codeshare routes; it could get you to your destination much faster."



Bring in experts to help This leads nicely to the next point, don't be afraid to ask for external help from travel agents if you're not au fait with rights, regulations and codeshares. As Natasha explains: "This is where travel management companies come into their own. They'll have direct airline contacts, priority support, and tools that allow them to rebook their clients in minutes, not hours. Knowledge is your best travel companion. Understanding your rights, knowing how to push your case calmly and effectively, and having a plan in place can turn a stressful situation into a solvable one."


