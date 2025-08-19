Over 50 per cent of grandparents are footing the bill for family holidays to 'strengthen family bonds'

Multiple generational family holidays have always existed, but they're becoming increasingly common.

While there are many dos and don'ts when it comes to going away with children and grandparents, it seems that it's becoming a popular way to vacation among large families.

There are a number of reasons why this trend is catching on, but it seems the ease of financial pressure is one of the main reasons why multi-gen holidays are booming.

New research from AllClear travel insurance reveals that grandparents are increasingly footing the bill for family holidays.

They found that over half of UK parents receive financial help for their holidays, and that many trips are funded entirely by grandparents. So, what is the reason behind the rise in generous grandparents?

Why are grandparents increasingly covering holiday bills?

It seems that the rise in the cost of living and many families up and down the country feeling the pinch is a driving force behind many seeking an extra few quid from their parents.

AllClear also found that over half (54 per cent) of UK grandparents have paid in full for family holidays abroad, with two-fifths (40 per cent) saying they'd ask grandparents for financial help to go on a holiday if they couldn't afford it.

© Getty Images Multiple generational holidays are becoming more popular for a range of financial and sentimental reasons

How much are grandparents paying?

While many grandparents have paid for the multi-gen trip in its entirety, it's not the full story.

Many have contributed towards the trip's cost, without footing the final bill.

The average UK parent said they would expect grandparents to contribute around 35 per cent of the overall holiday costs if they were on a multi-generational holiday, AllClear explained.

© Getty Images AllClear insurance surveyed multi-gen families about how they choose to holiday

However, nearly one-third of parents (30 per cent) would expect the grandparents to cover more than half of the overall holiday costs.

Meanwhile, one in 20 parents (five per cent) would expect them to pay the full holiday cost if they came.

The motivation behind multi-generational holidays

While the cost of living, according to AllClear, undoubtedly influences how a family might manage their finances when it comes to a family holiday, other reasons are listed as "more important."

The companies' research states that a large proportion of parents they surveyed have paid for their children's grandparents to join them on holiday so they could help with childcare.

© Getty Images Family holidays are often the highlight of the year

Meanwhile, quality time and making memories for the whole family top the list as the most significant reasons behind travelling together.

Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at AllClear, comments: "As parents increasingly feel the financial squeeze, more grandparents are stepping in to fund family getaways.

© Getty Images New research from AllClear travel insurance reveals that grandparents are increasingly footing the bill for family holidays

"But this isn't just about necessity; parents are expressing a desire for all generations of their family to spend more time together.

"While sharing finances is one motivation for multiple generations holidaying together, our research shows that going away with grandparents is largely about strengthening family bonds, encouraging the grandparents to get abroad, and creating lasting memories for everyone."