What is a 'coolcation'? Travel experts reveal the hottest new holiday trend - and best places to go

As a self-confessed sun worshipper, I love a summer holiday as much as the next person. For me, nothing says relaxation quite like basking in the sunshine on a lounger with only a book and a cocktail to keep me company. However, some of the most incredible trips I have taken have been in cooler climes, where adventure and exploration were on the menu as opposed to a pool terrace and my factor 50 SPF. I'll always remember being in awe witnessing the Northern Lights on a midnight expedition in the Yukon, Canada (despite the jaw-dropping minus-50-degree temperature) or the moment I stepped into the famous Blue Lagoon in Iceland. You don't need to be in steaming hot weather to have a great holiday.

It seems I'm not alone. Data from Virtuoso reported a 44 per cent increase in travel to cooler climates this year. Not only that, but according to Google Trends, UK searches for coolcations surged by 100 per cent in mid-August. The rise in 'coolcations' doesn't necessarily mean a rise in unrelaxing holidays; instead, more of us are seeking some R&R in the form of a wellness break with the aim to reduce burnout and switch off from the chaos of our digitally-dominating lives. Andy Brooker, a travel expert at kate & tom's, shares his take on why 'coolcations' are becoming more popular, and where many are flocking to.

What is a 'coolcation'?

Put simply, if it wasn't already obvious, a coolcation is a holiday in a colder destination to escape the heat and cool off from our busy lives. Speaking about the rise in 'coolcations', Andy explains: "It seems we've taken the emphasis off chasing the sun, and so-called coolcations are only gaining momentum. We think coolcations are the new go-to getaway because they offer something vastly different; they're a breath of fresh air alternative to that sometimes stifling heat. We're in a digital age, and when your screen time is maxed out, it's time for green time - think hills, not emails."

© Getty Images Holidaymakers are either embracing UK 'staycations' or heading to cooler places in Northern Europe like Finland, pictured, to swerve heatwaves in favour of chilly, wellness breaks

Where to go on a 'coolcation'?

A 'coolcation' essentially takes a holiday that's cool, both figuratively and literally. Whether that's a staycation in the Cotswolds or Lake District, or areas of Northern Europe like Scandinavia, chilled-out escapes offer something deeper: space to slow down, reset, and savour the joy of just being in a season where burnout runs high. As mentioned before, both Iceland and western Canada would get my vote for a 'coolcation', if you want to travel a little further. Virtuoso agrees, with their research finding a 44 per cent rise in travel searches for Canada and places in northern Europe.

Why are more holidaymakers seeking out 'coolcations'?

Andy explains further why opting for a different type of travel is on the rise. "When you really want to switch off, an overcrowded tourism hotspot is likely not on your radar," he notes. "People are reassessing what really constitutes a break, and finding ways to recharge in locations that maybe go against the grain of the stereotypical summer holiday. People are embracing slower, softer travel, where they prioritise feeling present and rejuvenated, and making core memories with family and friends - instead of surviving the heat."

© Getty Images 'Coolcations' are on the rise accordinng to experts like Andy Brooker

The research also suggests that 'coolcations' are often short-haul or even domestic, which is a "refreshing alternative" to busy airports and the perils of long-haul exhaustion and jetlag. Not only that, but there is an argument to suggest that 'Coolcations' can be, at times, easier on the pocket. With the cost of living affecting travel, more people than ever are swerving far-flung destinations in favour of value-for-money staycations and trips just a short travel journey away.

© Getty Images UK 'staycations' also offer an opportunity for travel lovers to embrace cooler climates, switch off from burn out, and save some money

The rise of 'luxury' English staycations

When it comes to staycations, Andy also states that luxury English staycations are growing. "The luxury English getaway is booming. Domestic travel defies the stresses of travelling abroad; we've all got to the airport and been greeted by chaos and unpredictability - plane delays, strikes, cancellations, falling over people to get a coffee. I believe people are redefining what meaningful travel looks like to them, prioritising comfort, luxury, and relaxation - something that really feels like a pause button break from life."