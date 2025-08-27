Booking a holiday? Why travel experts label September 'the smartest time'

It's long been understood that heading abroad in the school holidays is a surefire way to spend more money on a trip. For parents with school-aged children, the rules surrounding taking their kids away during term time have made it a taboo move that can even result in a fine. It also means that for those with pre-school little ones, or indeed no children at all, heading abroad when the academic calendar officially kicks off can save you plenty of cash. But it's not just as simple as booking a trip at the sound of a school bell.

If, for whatever reason, you are lucky enough to be able to head abroad during what's considered 'term time', then there are plenty of ways to make sure you get the best deal. Travel expert Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore, explains that more adults than ever are choosing September holidays in 2025. Not only that, but Expert Explore also state that, according to the ONS, UK air fares fell by 34.8 per cent in September compared to August, one of the sharpest monthly drops on record. Here's why and how waiting for September is your best bet when it comes to saving money.

© Getty Images Travelling in September is one way to save money on your next holiday, according to experts

September holidays are surging in popularity

Jakes notes that because prices dip so dramatically in September, it is the peak time for travellers, including couples, solo-holidaymakers, groups and friends, and those with children younger than school age. He also notes: "Prices dip sharply in September, saving travellers hundreds compared with peak August trips. Travellers are moving away from all-inclusive resorts towards cultural and activity-led breaks that stretch budgets further."

He added: "These shifts show that people don't want to give up their holidays, even in a cost-of-living crunch," says Jakes. "They're simply looking for the smartest times and ways to travel, and September is one of the best opportunities." Not only is September great for a low cost, but it's still guaranteed decent weather. I've long been someone who loves to travel to destinations such as Greece or Cyprus in September or early October for this reason. "September's mild weather and lower costs make it ideal for covering several destinations in one go," says Jakes.

© Getty Images European travel in September is popular thanks to its low fares and warm weather

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, is a case in point for September travel. "We always try to go on a September holiday, and there are a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, it's a money-saving move as once the kids have gone back to school, you can usually find cheaper flights and better deals. Secondly, I feel like it's a way of extending the summer - when the UK starts to have grey days, I jet away somewhere. We usually go to Spain or Greece, and this year we are heading to Seville for the first time."

© Getty Images September is a popular choice for those travelling with friends

How to get the most out of a September travel

Hopping online to book the first holiday in September you see might be tempting, but Jakes notes that there are other ways to hack the planning method and ensure you get the best deal. First, think about when exactly you want to travel. "Tuesday and Wednesday departures are often significantly cheaper than weekends, so try to book midweek flights." When it comes to booking your hotel, try to secure the bag on a weekend for a mid-week arrival. "Industry data shows Sunday is frequently the cheapest day to book accommodation."

© Getty Images Booking midweek flights and choosing smaller airports are just two ways you can save more money when travelling at off-peak times of the year

Jakes also notes that departing from smaller, regional airports is another way to save money, and consider package holidays to make sure your money stretches further. Bundled trips that include accommodation, transport, and activities help avoid hidden costs. And try to stay flexible on destinations. Southern Europe remains warm and affordable in September, with countries like Portugal, Spain, and Greece offering excellent value."