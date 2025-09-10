The best solo travel destinations for women, according to seasoned travellers

As a 30-something professional who is fortunate enough to travel a handful of times a year, I couldn't be more of an advocate for solo travel. There is nothing quite like hopping on a plane by yourself, knowing you've got an adventure or a few days of luxury ahead all to yourself. Female solo travel in particular is a trend that is rising for a few reasons, but safety is also paramount. Many might be feeling a strong desire to jet off on a solo trip, but struggling to figure out where to go.

Laura Cannon, a seasoned traveller and founder of travel company, Decades Gap Years for Retirees, says: "The main thing I want [readers] to know is that most destinations are fine today with a bit of planning. When I travelled solo in Nicaragua, it felt safe as long as I stuck to the same common sense I'd use at home. Not wandering off after dark, avoiding random lifts or invites, and trusting my gut. And when I do end up in a pickle? I learn from it, understand what went wrong, and plan better next time. We're more equipped now. Phones keep us connected, advice is everywhere, and there's gear that makes it easier to feel secure." Laura also explained why the desire for solo female travel is growing: "There's a 'why wait' mindset. If you want to go, you go. And once you've tried it, you realise how freeing it is, and there's no stopping you."

Dee Momi, the founder of luxury travel company Seven Access agrees: "Female solo travel is growing because more women are realising that travelling alone is liberating rather than limiting. Many of us are no longer waiting for a travel companion, whether it's a family member, partner, or friend, to be available and interested in travelling with us. You can go at your own pace, follow your own interests and build a huge amount of self-confidence in the process. Even with anxiety around safety, the rewards - independence, empowerment and the thrill of exploring somewhere new or rediscovering a favourite location alone, to your own schedule, outweigh the nerves." The question is, where to go? These experts share their take on the best destinations to opt for as a female solo traveller.

Thailand For Laura, Thailand always tops her list. "The beaches, food, culture, and the big solo travel scene mean you're never really alone unless you want to be. It balances low crime rates, welcoming cultures, good infrastructure, and a strong solo-travel community. It doesn't mean nothing ever happens, but they're set up for independent travellers and you'll meet plenty of other women doing the same. Thailand also has great transport and a culture that's used to visitors."



© Getty Images Japan Japan is pretty much at the top of my destination list, so it pleases me that it got Laura's vote. "Japan is an easy place to land and find your feet quickly, and feel comfortable exploring on your own. It also has a calm, respectful vibe that makes it easy to move around independently."



© Getty Images Monaco For Dee, Monaco is up there as one of the best places to visit as a solo female traveller. "The entire principality feels secure thanks to its intimate size and visible security presence. It's easy to walk everywhere, and the luxury environment feels very contained."



© Getty Images Costa Rica Costa Rica was the destination that Laura and Dee had in common. As Dee explains: "Although it's adventurous, the eco-tourism scene is very well established with guides, tours and hotels used to welcoming solo travellers. It's incredibly easy to travel here alone and connect with like-minded individuals."



© Getty Images Bali Bali has an atmosphere and culture that is well-versed in welcoming travellers, either solo or in groups. Dee says: "Bali has very friendly locals and a significantly spiritual atmosphere, plus a huge community of other solo travellers and expats, which makes it feel supportive."



© Getty Images Mallorca Fancy some guaranteed sunshine and tapas? Who doesn't? Dee says Mallorca is a great European option for solo travellers as it's "well-connected by public transport, with safe coastal towns and villages where it's easy to blend in and feel relaxed."

