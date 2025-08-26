These forgotten European islands hours from London are havens for 'quiet travel'

If you're lucky enough to be planning a trip abroad, there might be a few requirements that make up your search list, such as warm sunny weather, great food and beautiful scenery. While there are endless popular destinations that can meet the essential criteria and then some, it often comes at the sacrifice of heading somewhere highly populated. This is where the rise of 'quiet travel' comes in. It can often seem like there's a new travel trend every week, and they're often cemented by social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, but the recent 'quiet travel' has sparked interest thanks to it involving a way of holidaying against the grain and finding places that are less popular with frequent travellers.

Some European island destinations, for example, are more secluded than others, according to the car hire company, Avis. Opting for lesser-known places will mean that you swerve crowds and can relax in peace. Click through the gallery to see the places to visit to embrace the art of 'quiet travelling'…

© Getty Images Lesvos, Greece Avis looked into the least searched-for destinations on social media via hashtags to find out the best places to visit if large crowds are not your thing. While the obvious contenders like Ibiza, Mallorca, Santorini and Mykonos make up the list of higher populated islands, the least searched-for brought up some fantastic options. The remote island of Lesbos, also known as Lesvos in Greek, topped the bill. With average summer temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees, crystal clear blue water, typical Greek fishing villages and chalk-white beaches, Lesvos has often been described as the 'real Greece'. It offers everything popular Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini have, just without the crowds.

© Getty Images Porto Santo, Portugal While Portugal offers incredible must-see highlights, including Lisbon and the Algarve, Porto Santo, the smallest island in the Madeira archipelago, is described as a 'secret of the Atlantic Ocean'. The island is just over one hour by air from Lisbon and has stunning, long beaches to visit. It's famous for its nine-kilometre beach and its historical heritage.



© Getty Images Symi, Greece Another Greek island making the cut is Symi. According to Avis, Symi is described as a postcard-like island, and you can expect gorgeous sunsets, traditional settlements and stunning beaches on this island. Symi is a hidden gem that is part of the Dodecanese island group, known for its beautiful port town.



© Getty Images Skopelos, Greece Avis also states that Greek islands make up more than half of their lesser-known destination research, making Greece the best European destination to opt for if you're looking for an island adventure with fewer crowds. Skopelos is located in the western Aegean Sea and is known for its lush scenery with olive groves and pebbly beaches. It's accessible by ferry from Skiathos.

