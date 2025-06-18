Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Blunt reveals her favorite spot in New York that she wants to 'gatekeep' — and it's unlike any other
Emily Blunt reveals her favorite spot in New York that she wants to 'gatekeep' — and it's unlike any other
Emily recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival

Emily Blunt reveals her favorite spot in New York that she wants to 'gatekeep' — and it's unlike any other

The Oppenheimer actress reveals her go-to spot on a night out on the town

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Emily Blunt is an international jetsetter, so when she reveals her favorite spot in New York, we perk our ears up.

During the red carpet of the American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala in New York City on June 10, the actress spilled the beans exclusively to HELLO!

The mom-of-two was hesitant at first when asked about her "favorite spot in New York City," but she eventually opened up.

emily blunt© Getty Images
Emily revealed her "favorite spot" during the red carpet for The American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala

Emily transparently responded: "Oh God, but then I'm gonna tell you my favorite bar and then everyone might take my spot. No, I can't." 

Emily shared that her go-to spot is Sip and Guzzle© Getty Images
Emily shared that her go-to spot is Sip and Guzzle

She admitted: "There's this amazing bar that I went to recently and the name alone is incredible. It's called Sip and Guzzle." We couldn't agree more — just the name itself intrigued us to find out more about her secret hanging out spot and what makes it so special.

Emily continued: "They do gorgeous little wonderful little snacky foods and the cocktails are insane." The actress' helpful description sold us for our next night out, however, Emily concluded by warning: "But don't take my spot."

Emily Blunt in a pink, flowy gown at the IF premiere © Getty Images
Emily explained what makes the restaurant so special

Sip and Guzzle blends Japanese and American influences, and it was inspired by the samurais who regularly frequented the popular Jerry Thomas bar in the 1860s, where they were presented the special recipe that was created specifically for the Japanese diplomat, Tateishi Onojirou Noriyuki. 

The restaurant's website explained: "[Sip and Guzzle] imagines if the samurai did open that bar and took everything they learned — the best of New York and Tokyo and came back to where it all started."

US-British actress Emily Blunt attends "The Fall Guy" premiere at the Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas as part of the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Sip and Guzzle has unique menu offerings such as mochi French fries

Sip and Guzzle's menu has unique offerings, such as mochi French fries and soft serves, and even has the option to "make it a happy meal."

The restaurant states that its "a fine place to sip or guzzle," and looks like Emily wholeheartedly agrees, and we're in.

