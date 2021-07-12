Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reunite with Today team for special occasion The five reunited after a year

The Today team, comprising of the core five of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Craig Melvin, enjoyed a special reunion recently which they shared with their viewers.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

The group opened a segment of the morning show talking about how during their early pandemic sequester, they were able to meet up after months in a colleague's backyard, a tradition they were able to maintain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on air

However, since the reopening of New York City and the rest of the country, the group met up again at the one year mark of their first reunion to reflect on the past year and share their experiences.

At the New York restaurant Fresco by Sotto, the group met up to talk about how they coped with the pandemic, especially given circumstances surrounding family.

MORE: Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

READ: Al Roker stuns with exciting announcement following daughter's wedding

Savannah and Hoda opened up about hesitantly coming back together to work with a very limited team, before everyone else was able to join in some capacity. "I knew things were better when I could sit on your lap," Savannah said to Hoda amid the rest's laughter.

The Today team enjoyed a reunion a year after their first backyard rendezvous

Al talked about the major family milestones in his life, particularly his daughter's wedding, which he regularly posted about on his social media and which he invited the rest of his Today family to.

"It was like a coming out party, it was really terrific. And I was happy to pay for it," the popular weatherman hilariously said.

SEE: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

They also spoke about how their children and spouses dealt with the pandemic and the easing of restrictions, especially around the usage of masks and public gatherings. And they touched on lighter moments, like Savannah's pets and Carson's son's increasing popularity because of his cameos on the show.

The team recently got together to celebrate Savannah's long stint on the show

While the Today team hasn't started hosting the show all in-person yet on a regular basis, they've adopted a system of working on-and-off between their homes and in the studios, usually coming in from different settings for their individual segments of the show.

However, they did reunite on air to celebrate Savannah's ten year anniversary on the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.