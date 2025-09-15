The world's most liveable cities in 2025 – a 'charming' new number one ends a 3-year reign

Thinking of moving abroad, craving a holiday somewhere warmer, or just interested in travelling without forgoing the amenities of cosmopolitan life? Why not see what the experts have to say…

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s Global Liveability Index is an annual ranking that evaluates between 140 and 170 cities worldwide based on five key categories: healthcare, culture and environment, education, stability, and infrastructure. This year, 173 cities were ranked, with the results showing a shocking shake-up in the number one spot, previously held by Vienna for three years.

A regular dominator of the top 10 spots, Western Europe claimed another 4 spots this year, with the Asia-Pacific region also proving to be popular.

Read on to find out which cities managed to secure a place in the top 10…

© Getty Images Vancouver has some of the mildest temperatures in Canada 10. Vancouver, Canada Dropping from number 7 in 2024, the thriving Canadian city has managed to retain its spot in the top 10. Vancouver performs strongly in the culture and environment category, being one of the rare major cities surrounded by mountains, ocean, and forests. A leader in sustainable urban planning, Vancouver is also regarded as one of the cleanest cities in the world – and you may be surprised to learn that the climate is relatively mild. There’s no extreme heat or cold like you’d find in places like Toronto or Calgary, leaving you more time to enjoy the easy access to nature. A bustling hub of urban sophistication, Vancouver offers the conveniences of city life with no shortage of breathtaking natural beauty to escape to.



© Getty Images Commuting is a breeze in this South Australian city 9. Adelaide, Australia Nicknamed the ‘20-minute city’ for its commutability, everything from beaches to bars is conveniently at your fingertips in the capital of South Australia, leading to its strong infrastructure score. With ease of transport, you can check out the second-largest arts festival in the world, the Adelaide Fringe, before hopping over to one of the famous nearby wine regions like the Barossa Valley. In typical Aussie fashion, there’s no shortage of outdoor amenities, and the city’s mild winters will grant you more time to reap these benefits. It’s also a popular spot with young professionals, offering a lower cost of living compared to its neighbour, Melbourne, and other popular cities like Sydney or Brisbane.



© Getty Images Nearly a third of New Zealand's population call Auckland home 7. Auckland, New Zealand (tie) Across the Tasman Sea is the first of two cities tied for seventh place. Auckland, the most populous city in New Zealand, is home to over 30 per cent of the nation's population. The urban hotspot scores particularly well in the culture and environment category, with its cultural diversity underscoring a vibrant art, food, and social scene. The economic powerhouse of New Zealand, you’ll also find the strongest job market in the country here, making it a popular option for expats. With a consistent perfect score in the education category, Auckland also boasts a world-class research university and some of the best public and private schools in the country.



© Getty Images Osaka has a perfect stability score 7. Osaka, Japan (tie) Famously known as “The Nation’s Kitchen” for its feast of culinary offerings, Osaka is a buzzing metropolis that is Japan’s second-largest urban area behind Tokyo. Perhaps a lesser-known gem, Osaka boasts a perfect stability score thanks to its relatively low crime rate compared to many global cities, strong public services, and its position as a major economic hub. With one of the best public transport systems in the world, you’re only a short Shinkansen (bullet train) ride away from Kyoto, Kobe, and Tokyo. Its lively shopping and entertainment districts like Dotonbori and Shinsaibashi are the perfect bustling attractions to visit, but quieter spots like Minoo Park are not far away.



© Getty Images It's not hard to see why Sydney is soaring in popularity 6. Sydney, Australia The second of three Australian cities in the top 10, Sydney is world-famous for its breathtaking harbour and iconic landmarks like the Sydney Opera House. It’s home to some of the best beaches in the country, like Bondi and Manly, as well as one of the country’s best public transport systems. You’ll also enjoy no shortage of coastal walks, with plenty of independent cafés to stop at and enjoy harbour views with a flat white. With perfect scores in the healthcare and education sectors, Sydney lends itself to a high quality of living that promises an excellent balance between the convenience of city living and the natural splendour of Australia.



© Getty Images Fancy living on the banks of Lake Geneva? 5. Geneva, Switzerland One of the world’s most international cities, home to major global organisations like the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva sits right on the French border, with many residents commuting between countries daily – earning the city a high infrastructure score. With a perfect education score, Geneva has a high number of prestigious international schools as well as the typical strong, multilingual public school system Switzerland is renowned for. A highly walkable and well-connected city, you’re never far from the beautiful Alps and Jura mountains, or the waterfronts of Lake Geneva, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe.



© Getty Images Melbourne is the top-scoring Aussie city on the list 4. Melbourne, Australia Known as the culture capital of Australia, Melbourne is the nation’s highest-scoring city for livability, and it’s not hard to see why. Home to institutions like the National Gallery of Victoria and Arts Centre Melbourne, as well as major festivals like the Melbourne Film Festival, the city has earned its high culture and environment score, also boasting perfect scores in healthcare and education. While it once held the number one spot for seven consecutive years in the 2010s, Melbourne is crawling its way back up the rankings thanks to its growing international popularity. Known for offering “Four Seasons in One Day” (immortalised by Aussie-New Zealand rock band Crowded House), Melbourne might offer unpredictable weather, but its world-class coffee culture and stunning green spaces more than make up for it.



© Getty Images Zurich has some of the cleanest water in the world 2. Zurich, Switzerland (tie) The first of two countries tied for second place, Zurich is another Swiss offering known for its stable economy and high wages. With excellent infrastructure and culture, and environment scores, the city offers a near-perfect blend of urban efficiency and natural beauty. Set on the shores of the breathtaking Lake Zurich, residents enjoy clean air, reliable public transport, and exceptionally high water quality scores – expect to see locals floating down the Limmat River in summertime. From the Zurich Film Festival and the Swiss National Museum, the city’s artistic scene is seemingly never-ending, with plenty of culinary gems to enjoy, both traditional Swiss classics and high-end international cuisine after a day of creative discovery.



© Getty Images If you ever tire of Vienna's splendour, it's the perfect base spot for exploring Central Europe 2. Vienna, Austria (tie) While it didn’t manage to cinch the number one spot again, Vienna is still a world-renowned home of culture and elegance that continues to attract people from all over the world. Known as the “City of Music”, the Austrian capital was home to legendary composers like Mozart, Beethoven, and Strauss, who all found inspiration in the city’s towering Baroque palaces and Gothic cathedrals. Its classical heritage blends seamlessly with modern festivals and vibrant nightlife, with the city also having been chosen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest 2026. With a perfect infrastructure score, Vienna’s efficient public transport network not only makes commuting seamless but also offers an ideal gateway to the beauty of Central Europe.

