The 8 prettiest market towns in the UK Londoners are flocking to - each with its own 'charm'

Apart from the recent splutters of showers, the UK summer has been spectacular in many parts of the UK, so it's not surprising that many are choosing to travel at home and enjoy a well-earned 'staycation'. And while beach walks and coastal views are wonderful, there are also plenty of quintessentially British market towns up and down the country that are perfect for exploring. From uncovering hidden gems like historic pubs to cosy cafes and river walks, these towns are ideal for a day trip or weekend getaway as we slowly merge from summer into autumn. Click through the gallery to see which locations to add to your list and their distance from the capital.
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
Home of the royal regatta (the best known regatta in the world, so they say), Henley is a great choice for market town lovers who want greenery and water. You can walk along the River Thames and easily find yourself in other equally quaint towns, and it's also extremely accessible by car and rail, with Henley being roughly 40 miles from the capital. There are also many pubs along the river and tucked away in backstreets, with more modern restaurants and shops, too, for those looking for more practical amenities.
Hitchin, Hertfordshire
Another market town that is accessible from London is Hitchin in Hertfordshire, roughly 35 miles north of the capital. The quaint market town is known for its medieval history, Tudor buildings and the surrounding countryside, like the famous lavender fields close by. There are also plenty of shops and a wide variety of restaurants, perfectly balancing modernity with history and culture.
HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy, used to live in the Hertfordshire town. She said: "I only lived in Hitchin for two years, but it remains one of the most picturesque and charming towns I've ever called home, thanks to its cobbled streets, large St Mary’s Church, bustling markets with 150 stalls, and abundance of coffee shops (one of which I used to work in!). It's as practical as it is pretty, with trains to London taking just 20 minutes."
Malton, Yorkshire
If venturing further away from London is on your agenda, what better option than the market town of Malton, which is nicknamed Yorkshire's 'food capital'. There is, unsurprisingly, plenty of food markets in the town and a major food market event that occurs monthly, bringing specialist stalls, street food and music, making for a vibrant, fun and family-friendly atmosphere. Early in the summer, they also put on their Food Lovers Festival, which they dub 'Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury'. If that doesn't tempt you, I don't know what will…
You may also like
Wokingham, Berkshire
Wokingham is often featured on lists of pretty market towns to visit and to live in, which incidentally pleases me since it's my hometown, so it, of course, gets an honorary mention here. Easily accessible from London Waterloo (just over one hour) and London Paddington via Reading (roughly 50 minutes), Wokingham lends itself as a great option for those who like to be close to the city but prefer the quietness of the countryside, either for a day trip or a weekend stay. Wokingham boasts modernity in its shops and restaurants, but its sprawling surroundings, including the Ridges, Swinley Forest, which is part of the Crown Estate, and Cantley House, are all nearby and stunning for countryside strolls. It's also fairly close to Ascot, Reading and Windsor, so the exploration opportunities are endless.
Tenterden, Kent
Another market town that appears on 'prettiest places to live' is Tenterden in Kent. It's known as the Jewel of the Weald and is also an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The town is also described as being located in the heart of the UK wine industry, with plenty of vineyards nearby to visit if your palate desires. Londoners can reach the area easily via train or car, and it's roughly 75 miles in distance.
Helston, Cornwall
Fancy a market town that's closer to the southeast coast? Helston in Cornwall might be your best bet. The market town is roughly three miles from Mount's Bay and Porthleven, the nearest beach points. So you get the feel of a quaint, inland market town while knowing you don't have far to travel to get your sea fix.
Buxton, Derbyshire
Another long-distance jaunt could take you to the historic market town of Buxton, a spa town in Derbyshire that is surrounded by the beauty of Peak District National Park, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to scenery. There are also nearby thermal spas, and visitors love exploring famous sights such as Chatsworth House and the Victorian Pavilion Gardens. Being further away from the capital, it would make an excellent choice for a weekend break.
Rye, East Sussex
Rye, 78 miles from London, is one of those places that frequently pops up on my Pinterest feed, making me yearn for a visit constantly. It's known for its beautiful, cobbled streets, which look as inviting in the summer sunshine as they do in the darkness of the festive season. It's full of independent shops, cafes, old pubs and galleries, so there is something for everyone.