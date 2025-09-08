The 8 prettiest market towns in the UK Londoners are flocking to - each with its own 'charm'

Another market town that is accessible from London is Hitchin in Hertfordshire, roughly 35 miles north of the capital. The quaint market town is known for its medieval history, Tudor buildings and the surrounding countryside, like the famous lavender fields close by. There are also plenty of shops and a wide variety of restaurants, perfectly balancing modernity with history and culture.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy, used to live in the Hertfordshire town. She said: "I only lived in Hitchin for two years, but it remains one of the most picturesque and charming towns I've ever called home, thanks to its cobbled streets, large St Mary’s Church, bustling markets with 150 stalls, and abundance of coffee shops (one of which I used to work in!). It's as practical as it is pretty, with trains to London taking just 20 minutes."

