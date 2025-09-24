OKU Andalusia: A family-friendly boutique paradise in Southern Spain

A serene hideaway located alongside a secluded beach in southern Spain, OKU Andalusia offers the ultimate in barefoot luxury. OKU's second Spanish property (after Ibiza) is nestled between the wealthy enclave of Sotogrande, San Roque and the breathtaking Los Alcornocales nature reserve. With impressive views along the coast to Gibraltar and across the ocean as far as Morocco’s northern shore, there is plenty to tempt an adventurous traveller, though you may find it hard to tear yourself away from the blissful series of infinity pools terraced into the hillside.

The rooms

Thoughtfully designed in a bohemian beachside style, the 255 guest rooms include terraced suites with private pools, roof terrace rooms with ocean views, two-bedroom suites for families, and for a larger group, a four-bedroom private villa with a pool.

Our Deluxe Sea View Suite was more than comfortable for a family of four and full of luxurious touches, from the beautifully scented Nathal bathroom products, fully stocked bar, coffee machine and wine fridge, to the Marshall bluetooth speakers and vast flat-screen TVs in each room. The high-end amenities blend in seamlessly, however, with a rustic décor based on earthy, natural materials – dark woods, stone flooring, rattan and hessian furniture, and sumptuous bed linen.

A walk-in dressing room ensures there is plenty of space to hide the normal clutter of family life and a vast stone double sink and rainfall shower add to the feeling of connection with nature. Two balconies, accessible via full-width glass doors, provide sweeping ocean views and a perfect spot to sit with a drink before dinner.

The food & drink

OKU offers a plethora of dining options, using the finest locally-sourced ingredients, starting with breakfast at The Terrace, where an extraordinary buffet boasts platters laden with fresh fruits, pastries and breads alongside a vast selection of hot options and excellent coffee. Evening diners can enjoy a nightly set-menu here influenced by world cuisine, or sample mouthwatering Japanese-inspired specialities at the signature TEYO restaurant, all overseen by Executive Chef Mark Vaessen.

We were lucky enough to be among the first guests to dine there, enjoying the superb sushi, wagyu beef dishes and sensational desserts that will no doubt make this a firm favourite in the area. The poolside restaurant To Kima offers leisurely lunches to enjoy either in its relaxed outdoor dining area or from the comfort of your sunlounger, with a children’s menu providing plenty of options alongside the more refined salads, light bites and grilled dishes served to their parents.

Twice a day, staff wander past the sunbeds with refreshing trays of fruit skewers or delicious and hard-to-resist small pots of homemade ice cream. A pool bar, with low sofas for lounging in the shade, provides a relaxing spot to play games or chat over chilled drinks, while in the evening the Terrace’s elegant courtyard bar comes to life, with live music from resident DJs and exquisitely crafted cocktails served up alongside tapas and a dizzying array of wines and spirits.

The extras

Parents and children are brilliantly catered for with OKU’s first kids club, soon to feature its own splash zone and adventure playground and a full programme of activities. From one-to-one babysitting for under twos, to sensory games, art sessions and gardening workshops in the organic garden for under fives, and pottery, yoga and music for under 12s, there is plenty to keep them occupied. Meanwhile, watersports, photography and sunset bonfires are among the options for older kids.

All of this frees up their parents to enjoy the vast 2,000m2 Spa, with its indoor pool, sauna, steam room, cocooning treatment rooms and meditation courtyard. Along with yoga and pilates, soothing sessions include laughter therapy, basket weaving, sound healing, art classes and a seasonal kitchen garden workshop with the hotel’s chefs. Gym-lovers will delight in the cutting-edge fitness studio, while a sports club set on the hillside with three tennis courts, two padel courts, a multi-sports pitch and a clubhouse will follow next year.

Excursions and activities include paddleboarding, whale watching, cheesemaking at a traditional goat farm, boat trips, hiking, golf, and wine-tasting. And for anyone feeling the urge for some retail therapy, a gorgeous boutique sells suitably stylish clothing, jewellery, beauty products and homewares.

OKU’s sustainable approach will also appeal to eco-conscious guests. There are no single-use plastics, solar panels heat water and power key areas of the hotel, energy efficient air conditioning switches off when you leave your room and motion-activated sensors do the same for lights.

Rates at OKU Andalusia start from €375 (currently approx. £310) per night, based on two sharing a Classic Garden View Room on a B&B basis. Visit okuhotels.com or booking.com