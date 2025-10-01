Stopover tricks to stretch your holiday further - at no extra cost

If you're a frequent flyer, you'll likely be more than aware of how a stopover flight can be a great method of transport if ticking off multiple destinations on your travel list is a priority. For those unfamiliar, the idea is that you book a flight to your destination of choice and incorporate a stop in the middle of your flight itinerary. While many people want to get to their final destination as soon as possible when they set foot on a plane, others, particularly those who are keen travellers, embrace the idea of taking a leisurely journey and seeing more than one place. It can be a great way of stretching your miles – and money – further.

It's essential to have all the necessary information before booking a stopover flight. For example, knowing the difference between a stopover and a layover, knowing which airlines offer stopover options, and knowing how you can ensure you get the best deal. Here's everything you need to know.

What is a stopover flight?

Put simply, a stopover flight is a flight that incorporates a stop in a different country before reaching your final destination. A stopover is at least 24 hours and can be as long as 10 days. This is the crucial differentiation between a stopover and a layover, the latter of which typically occurs within a 24-hour window, therefore can restrict travellers to the transit area of the airport.

A stopover, however, is a great opportunity to have a mini-holiday and explore a brand new destination before hopping back on the flight for your onward journey. Because a stopover can add multiple days, sometimes over a week, to an overall transit time, it's not for everyone. But if you're in no rush to reach the end of the itinerary, embrace the leisurely journey.

Key things to note about stopovers

There are a few key points to consider before booking a stopover flight. A lot of the time, adding a stopover to your flight will come at little to no extra cost, but it's still important to consider setting aside more budget for things like food and experiences for the duration of your stopover. Fortunately, if you do your research, you might find some stopover flights that include free accommodation (more on that later), so you can often get way more bang for your buck.

It's important to note that you will likely need to double-check the travel documents you need specifically for a stopover flight. For example, you may not need any special vias or ETAs when you reach your destination, but in your stopover, you probably will, so it's important to check the facts (some stopover flights do include all the extra docs you need, but it's best to read the fine print). With a layover, this issue is not always relevant, as it's more than likely you'll remain in the airport before jumping on your connecting flight.

Meanwhile, another benefit of a stopover is that you can get a break from being on the aircraft. Flight travel, particularly long-haul, can be exhausting, physically and mentally. Incorporating a stopover is an opportunity to rest and refresh before completing the second half of your journey.

The best stopover programmes to heighten your travel game

According to Dollar Flight Club, stopover flights can save you up to 30 per cent on airfares compared to direct routes. This means that you're getting great value for money while adding another 'tick' to your travel wish list. If you're flying from the UK or US to somewhere like Australia, for example, one of the most popular stopover routes is to disembark for a mini-break in major places like Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

Of course, the stopover flights available and destinations in between depend on the start and end locations, and the date of travel and when you're booking are also key factors to consider. But if you book early, do your research and embrace flexibility with dates, you can find good options for a multi-city journey.

Airlines such as TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Iberia, Iceland Air, Qatar Airways, Etihad and more offer free stopover options. Etihad, for example, offer a free stay at a three-star hotel in Abu Dhabi as part of their stopover package – availability and flight reservation dependent.