Easter holiday panic setting in? I've found the best April holiday deals

There's nothing like a beach holiday in my opinion, it's always a requirement for my family trips abroad - must have a beach. I love a city break but when it comes to holidaying with the kids or a romantic break with my partner, I like a little sand and sea between my toes.
Luckily, the best TUI Easter holiday deals include plenty of offers where beach is the order of the day - there's no better time than now to get one in the bag for the April bank holidays.
With up to £550 off selected trips during Easter, there's all sorts of holidays to get booking. Plenty are available for families with kids, including during the two weeks of Easter half-term when school is closed and children are ready for adventure.
The TUI deals include hundreds of family-friendly resorts in top European locations include Spain and the Canaries, fun-filled vacations to Turkey and luxurious Greek hotels plus long-haul destinations that are as great for the grown-ups as they are the kids. With two bank holiday days in the mix of Easter too, you can get even more time off work without using up annual leave - just makes sense, right?
Since booking a holiday can feel overwhelming, I've personally picked five of my favourite from TUI with money off. These are all included in TUI's limited-time offer, and cater to all sorts of travellers and budgets.
How I chose TUI's best holidays for April
I had two things in mind - a good price and good weather. All of the holidays listed are included in TUI's Easter holiday deal, and are to destinations that are typically warm and sunny in April. I've kept kids in mind, as this is a prime time to take your children away with the school holidays, and chosen family-friendly resorts - that's not to say that these holidays wouldn't be great for a romantic trip. I filtered by those most recommended, and looked for the best value.
Does TUI's discount code work for bookings during school holidays?
There's always conditions to offers, but the holidays listed are included in TUI's Easter holiday offer which includes the school holidays. It's always worth noting that the holiday company offers hundreds of ‘free kids place’ 2025 deals, giving you free accommodation and perks for one child when they're travelling with two paying adults. The free kids places can really knock a chunk of your final holiday bill, so worth a look for your next family holiday.
Are there any other TUI deals to use?
Head to TUI’s Deals tab for the latest deals, including cruise deals, ski deals and more. Another way to save on your next holiday is by joining MyTui. There's a whole host of benefits for joining, including getting early access to the big TUI holiday sales and offers, including exclusive access to the TUI Secret Deals. As well as that, it's an easy way to manage your TUI bookings, from shortlisting holidays to booking extras when you've made the plunge.
