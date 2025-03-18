Easter holiday panic setting in? I've found the best April holiday deals

There's nothing like a beach holiday in my opinion, it's always a requirement for my family trips abroad - must have a beach. I love a city break but when it comes to holidaying with the kids or a romantic break with my partner, I like a little sand and sea between my toes.

Luckily, the best TUI Easter holiday deals include plenty of offers where beach is the order of the day - there's no better time than now to get one in the bag for the April bank holidays.

With up to £550 off selected trips during Easter, there's all sorts of holidays to get booking. Plenty are available for families with kids, including during the two weeks of Easter half-term when school is closed and children are ready for adventure.

The TUI deals include hundreds of family-friendly resorts in top European locations include Spain and the Canaries, fun-filled vacations to Turkey and luxurious Greek hotels plus long-haul destinations that are as great for the grown-ups as they are the kids. With two bank holiday days in the mix of Easter too, you can get even more time off work without using up annual leave - just makes sense, right?

Since booking a holiday can feel overwhelming, I've personally picked five of my favourite from TUI with money off. These are all included in TUI's limited-time offer, and cater to all sorts of travellers and budgets.

1/ 5 Coral Sea Water World, Egypt ★★★★★ © TUI From £1,353pp at TUI Highlights: On the beach

Waterpark with 18 slides

2 lake-style pools

3 restaurants

Plenty of on-site sports facilities I'd call this the resort for sporty, restless kids and teens as there's a waterpark, on-site sporting facilities like a football pitch, basketball court and tennis courts, watersports, fitness classes plus you're right on the beach. Outside of the resort, you're only a five-minute walk from local bars and restaurants or a short bus-ride away from the lively Na’ama Bay.

2/ 5 The Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel, Turkey ★★★★★ © TUI £1,269pp at TUI Highlights: Theme park next door (with free access for hotel guests)

Splash-worthy waterpark

Golf-courses nearby

7 bars

Live entertainment Gear up for nothing but fun filled days at this Turkish resort, which itself is impressive with its pools, bars and restaurants but next door you'll find a theme park - yep, a full on theme park - which hotel guests get free access to. This is one the kids will LOVE, and might even mean they'll be so worn out some days that you'll get to rest by the pool with a good book and cocktail. Nearby, you'll find a beach and golf courses too.

3/ 5 Leonardo Laura Beach & Splash Resort, Cyprus ★★★★ © TUI £916pp Highlights: Beachfront setting

Onsite cinema

Free access to waterpark

5km to Paphos centre

5 restaurants A cinema, escape room and family-friendly waterpark are just some of the reasons families flock to the Leonardo Laura Beach resort in Cyprus. Aside from the five restaurants and pools, you're only 5km from Paphos centre, giving you the freedom to explore the area if you want to get out and about. Handily, there's a bus stop right outside the resort making it easy to pop into town.

4/ 5 Gran Melia Palacio de Isora, Tenerife ★★★★★ © TUI £1,359pp at TUI Highlights: Luxury interiors

8 restaurants

Sanctuary-like spa

3 kids pools

Daytime activity programme includes yoga and pilates Boasting some of the most stunning interiors, this hotel might look like it isn't child-friendly, but it is - there's kids clubs, children's pools, evening activities for the little ones and plenty more to keep them happy. With cutting-edge furniture from the likes of Fendi, oversized fountains that light up come night time, in-water sunbeds, an infinity pool and plush, high-tech hotel rooms, this is one resort you won't want to leave all holiday long.



5/ 5 Barbados Beach Club ★★★ © TUI From £2,232pp at TUI Highlights: On the beach

Seafront cocktail bar

Evening entertainment including steel bands and calypso music

Close to St Lawrence Gap with bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Pool overlooking the sea Go a holiday further afield, go long-haul to Barbados with the family - this resort is a classic hotel on the beach, and close to an area with bars, restaurants and local activities for you to enjoy. You'll get to enjoy local Bajan treats at the main restaurant, while enjoying the stunnig sea view.

How I chose TUI's best holidays for April

I had two things in mind - a good price and good weather. All of the holidays listed are included in TUI's Easter holiday deal, and are to destinations that are typically warm and sunny in April. I've kept kids in mind, as this is a prime time to take your children away with the school holidays, and chosen family-friendly resorts - that's not to say that these holidays wouldn't be great for a romantic trip. I filtered by those most recommended, and looked for the best value.

Does TUI's discount code work for bookings during school holidays?

There's always conditions to offers, but the holidays listed are included in TUI's Easter holiday offer which includes the school holidays. It's always worth noting that the holiday company offers hundreds of ‘free kids place’ 2025 deals, giving you free accommodation and perks for one child when they're travelling with two paying adults. The free kids places can really knock a chunk of your final holiday bill, so worth a look for your next family holiday.

Are there any other TUI deals to use?

Head to TUI’s Deals tab for the latest deals, including cruise deals, ski deals and more. Another way to save on your next holiday is by joining MyTui. There's a whole host of benefits for joining, including getting early access to the big TUI holiday sales and offers, including exclusive access to the TUI Secret Deals. As well as that, it's an easy way to manage your TUI bookings, from shortlisting holidays to booking extras when you've made the plunge.

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.