TUI reveals the best hotels in the world to visit in 2025
TUI reveals the best hotels in the world to visit in 2025
Luxury hotel with pool© TUI

The best hotels in the world to visit in 2025, ranked by real-life TUI holidaymakers

See who took the trophies at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
29 minutes ago
 There's so many incredible hotels in the world it can be hard to narrow down your search when you're looking for where to stay on your next holiday. I personally love reading real-life reviews, there's nothing like hearing first hand what a resort is really like. 

And it's those real reviews that TUI has used to compile its annual TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, highlighting the creme de la creme of hotels across the globe.

  • TUI's named its best hotels in the world, from best large hotel to best long haul hotel.
  • The annual TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 determines winners based on real-life feedback from its customers.
  • We've picked our top hotels from TUI's stellar line-up.

It's not just the most swanky or the most luxurious that makes the list. Based on feedback from over 20 million customers, the annual awards look to find the best of the best across a range of categories across the globe, from the most sustainable to the best newcomer.

Measuring the service and quality of the hotels, TUI whittled it down to the hotels that really stood out. From the best global hotel to the one voted top by TUI UK customers, these are the award-winning hotels to get to know...

Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites© TUI

The best hotel globally: Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites, Rhodes

Crowned the best hotel in the world, the Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Spa in Rhodes scored the highest across the board.

This hotel is built like a hillside amphitheatre, overlooking the picturesque Vlicha Bay. Sprinkled with luxe touches, like a pair of infinity pools and a sea-view gourmet restaurant, expect relaxation and pampering.

This contemporary hotel oozes style with its two infinity pools, an indulgent spa, and a sleek bar that perfectly captures the sunset. As for the dining scene, both the à la carte and the main restaurant serve fantastic food with a sea view.

With its cliff-top setting, the view alone is worth the trip with stunning scenery across the bay and steps or a lift to get you back to the beach.  

Built like a hillside amphitheatre, overlooking the picturesque Vlicha Bay, the hotel has all the luxe detailing you'd hope for, including infinity pools, a sea-view gourmet restaurant, and a swish spa.

TUI BLUE Barut Andiz© TUI

Best Hotel TUI UK & Ireland: TUI BLUE Barut Andiz, Turkey

The best hotel as rated by TUI customers in the UK & Ireland is this chic hotel in Turkey.

The TUI Blue Barut Andiz is adults-only, and boasts a beachfront postcode, swanky rooftop terrace and three restaurants, two of which are based on a first-floor terrace so the views are gorgeous. It also has a spa, with an enviable treatment menu, and you'll find a handful of cute bars and restaurants just outside the resort.

Grupotel Parc Natural and Spa© TUI

Best Hotel in Spain, Portugal & West Africa: Grupotel Parc Natural and Spa In Alcudia, Majorca

For an award-winning hotel closer to home, you'll find Majorca's Grupotel Parc Natural and Spa, winning the title as Best Hotel in Spain, Portugal & West Africa.

Think five-star food, a beach on your doorstep and a lagoon style pool to enjoy. Come night time, there's live entertainment and dancing, a cocktail terrace and dinner is a feast of gourmet cuisine; don't miss the Cava breakfast.

TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance In Maldives© TUI

Best long-haul hotel: TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance In Maldives

The TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance in the Maldives is the stuff dream holidays are made of, which is probably why it pipped others to claim the title of Best Long Haul hotel.

This is strictly for adults, set on an island ringed by white sand and picture-perfect blue water. It’s a snorkeller’s paradise, and there's wildlife right by your door – just stroll towards the sea, and you might spot sharks, rays and turtles. 

Expect open-air dining, villas with private pools and two main pools, both with their own bars. The evenings are laidback, but you'll find live music in one of the main bars. The onus here is to relax.

Riu Gran Canaria© TUI

Best large hotel: Riu Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

When you're looking for a resort that's big, bold and plentiful, the TUI winner of best large hotel is one to consider. 

Riu Gran Canaria, on Gran Canaria, has an impressive six restaurants, ocean-views and an infinity pool as just some of its amenities.

There's loads to do here, with sports and art classes during the day and live shows at night. Handily, you're only a 15-minute walk away from the famous sand dunes of Maspalomas beach.

Constantinou Bros Asimina Suites Hotel© TUI

Best newcomer: Constantinou Bros Asimina Suites Hotel, Cyprus

It's always exciting to see the newcomers, the latest hotels to open their doors to holidaymakers and the best new hotel for 2025 has been named as the Constantinou Bros Asimina Suites Hotel, Cyprus.

Looking at its facilities, you can see why it made such an impression. It's adults only, and offers what TUI calls beachside luxury - a plush spa, four restaurants and bars, and pools at a beach front location.

