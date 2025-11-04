Adult-only peace and foodie heaven at the Nido Luxury Hotel in Corfu

I didn't realise how much I needed a reset until I'd spent three nights at the MarBella Nido Suite Hotel & Villas on the island of Corfu, and felt like a new person. Nestled on island's southeastern coast, this adults-only haven delivered just what I needed - peace and quiet with a stunning backdrop. It really felt like I'd been able to pause.

Arrival & First Impressions

The hotel is built into a rocky hillside above Agios Ioannis Peristeron beach, with suites cascading down toward the sea. Its colour palette of terracotta, stone and pale walls are in a traditional Corfiot style, while glass, clean lines and modern fixtures add a layer of contemporary comfort. From the moment we arrived we were in luxury - a welcome drink at the bar as we checked in followed by a golf cart to carry us up to our suite, with the promise of a return ride whenever we wanted. Our suite was a stunning oasis, with a private plunge pool and infinite views to the sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a spacious terrace with a dreamy Ionian backdrop completed the haven. And in the evening, as dusk settled, the horizon turned pink. Bliss.

The hotel was situated above the Agios Ioannis Peristeron beach

The Calm of an Adult-Only Sanctuary

One of Nido's great strengths is its peace. The hotel welcomes guests aged 16 and over and as a parent travelling with my 16-year-old son, it was an interesting step away from the busy, family-friendly hotels we’d become used to.

Serenity was everywhere - meaning no scramble for loungers by the pool or beach, just gentle, unhurried relaxation. We could linger over breakfast (with no chaos at the buffet!), return to our room, stroll to the gym or spa (there’s also a yoga deck though classes were not on when I was visiting). We'd ease into lunch, cooling off with a dip in the pool, and wander down for a sea dip in the afternoon.

Serenity was everywhere at Nido...

But while this slow pace of life was paradise to me, if your teenager is keen for a bit more action, Nido is smartly connected to its next door MarBella Corfu hotel, the family-friendly flagship property with waterslides, entertainment, and a livelier energy. Guests of Nido can access facilities there, giving options without compromising the sanctuary's calm. We spent an afternoon on water slides and enjoying a family buzz, but felt happy to come home to our oasis of calm!

Dining & the Greek Chefs Abroad Programme

Food at Nido is front and centre. Mornings begin in San Giovanni, a light-filled restaurant overlooking the sea. The buffet is generous but never crowded with unobtrusive service and fabulous food. You can sit inside, or step into the shaded of the terraced tables. Wasps can be a challenge, as they are all over Corfu, so an inside option is great to have.

The Aquavit Pool Bar and Restaurant made lunchtime easy

At lunchtime, Aquavit Pool Restaurant offers salads, teen-friendly burgers, small plates and local dishes, and as evening draws in, Apaggio rooftop becomes the stage for refined dining: an à la carte menu of fine local ingredients and elegant wine pairings.

Apaggio rooftop served dinner with a view

The weekend we were there, we were lucky enough to experience the Greek Chefs Abroad programme. In its fifth year, this series brings celebrated Greek chefs, many now working outside of Greece, to curate exclusive multi-course menus on the stunning Apaggio rooftop terrace. It was a truly Michelin Starred experience with unique and exciting takes on traditional Greek cuisine. And the joy for our chef, Takis Panagakis, of being able to return to Greece to show off what he’s now doing in the Hague, was clear to see. A real treat.

Dinner at the Greek Chefs Abroad event

A slightly less formal event, but just as fun, especially for my son, was the hotel’s Greek Night, held in another shaded enclave of the property - a barbecue in an area that feels like a village square, complete with live music, traditional dancing and even plate-smashing! A fun and cultural contrast.

Nido also offers cooking lessons and wine tastings, inviting guests to roll up sleeves and engage with local produce and techniques - our schedule was too busy (or relaxed, perhaps!) to squeeze in the wine tasting, but we did manage a trip to visit the incredible Lazaris distillery, where we watched the owners making kumquat liqueur and gin, and a selection of artisan sweets. It was fascinating to watch these techniques, passed down through generations. The Mandola sweets (almonds in a sugar shell), crystallised kumquats and a variety of kumquat liqueurs returned home with me for a memento of our travels. Who needs Aperol when you can have a spritz created with kumquat liqueur?!

A morning on the ocean

I got the chance to explore the stunning coastline

Though Nido invites stillness, the Ionian vistas encourage you to explore and one of the excursions took us along Corfu's coastline, through secret coves and past verdant cliffs. The sea breeze was a welcome relief from the warm weather and the energy of the boat (buzzing with excited children and families from the neighbouring hotel) was a fun contrast to our usual zen. Though it did feel great returning to our haven after a little while in a busier world.

A moment with my teenager - holidays are great for spending uninterrupted time together

Closer to home, paddleboarding and kayaking off the private beach were fun activities. We spotted schools of fish in the turquoise shallows. And sustenance was found in the form of an iced coffee or a plate of watermelon, at the taverna right on the water.

Design and aesthetics

The ocean backdrop made everything feel even more peaceful

Walking up and down the terraces from our suite to the pool, gym or restaurant, was a feast for the senses. With the ocean backdrop and the landscaped pathways and cultivated alleyways, every corner you turn reveals the scent of jasmine, a citrus tree or a splash of purple bougainvillaea.

I wasn't sure what to expect when I arrived at Nido for an adult only trip with my teen. I hoped I might have time to read a book - but the experience went well beyond that. We found real peace and relaxation, but were never short of things to do or places to go. The food really rooted our holiday to the culture of the region and we returned home, after three blissful days, feeling as relaxed as if we'd spent a week away. The hospitality and care of the staff in the hotel meant we felt truly looked after and prioritised at every moment and there's nothing like being taken care of to make you feel at ease.