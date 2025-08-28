Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 20 most-filmed locations around the world (and why Hollywood loves them)
Subscribe
The 20 most-filmed locations around the world (and why Hollywood loves them)

The 20 most-filmed locations around the world (and why Hollywood loves them)

Here are the scene-stealing spots that have proved to be frequent favourites on the big screen, from musical classics to fantasy epics

Last fall in Central Park in NY. © Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ever wondered where your favourite fantasy lands were brought to life? Or which real-world places have become the most popular Hollywood backdrops? When filmmakers step off set, these iconic filming locations are where they turn to bring stories to life, setting the stage for countless unforgettable movie moments. From urban jungles to sweeping landscapes, these 20 spots have left an indelible mark on cinema history.

Aerial view of New York City skyline with Central Park and Manhattan, USA© Getty Images

New York's iconic green space has appeared in more films than anywhere else

Central Park, Manhattan, New York City, USA

According to research conducted by GiggsterNew York City features in more movies than anywhere else in the world. Central Park has become synonymous with the Big Apple, featuring in films like When Harry Met Sally, The Avengersand Breakfast at Tiffany’s, among many others.

Aerial wide angle view of Piccadilly Circus with red double-decker buses and multiple ads© Getty Images

Piccadilly Circus is London's leading lady

Piccadilly Circus, London, UK

It’s no surprise that London is the filming epicentre of the UK, and what better place to capture the capital than the bright lights and bustle of Piccadilly Circus? Harry, Ron, and Hermione navigate its busy streets in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, while it appears hauntingly empty in 28 Days Later.

Looking East on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, USA. August 1, 2024© Getty Images

The star-studded pavements of Hollywood Boulevard also shine on the big screen

Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles trails just behind New York City in cinema appearances, and Hollywood Boulevard stands out as one of its most iconic filming locations, perfectly capturing the glamour and grit of showbiz. From Pretty Woman to La La Land, this legendary street has lit up the silver screen time and time again.

Crowded Times Square with multiple ads on a sunny day with clear blue sky, wide angle view, New York, USA© Getty Images

Neon lights and nonstop action: Times Square is cinema magic

Times Square, Manhattan, New York City, USA

Another unmistakable filming hotspot in New York City, the dazzling billboards of Times Square have been the backdrop for countless films, from classics like Midnight Cowboy and Taxi Driver to beloved blockbusters like Ghostbusters and Spider-Man.

Place de la Concorde, Paris, France© Getty Images

The elegance of Place de la Concorde has graced countless film scenes

Place de la Concorde, Paris, France

This square in the French capital sits near the banks of the Seine and provides an ideal spot for filmmakers to capture Parisian grandeur. Aptly, it appears in Midnight in Paris, and Andy also tosses her phone into one of its grand foundations in The Devil Wears Prada.

This bustling spot crosses paths with many blockbuster hits© Getty Images

This bustling spot crosses paths with many blockbuster hits

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, Japan

The world’s busiest pedestrian crossing, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, perfectly captures the electric energy of Japan’s bustling capital. This famous filming location sets the stage for memorable moments in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lost in Translation, as well as Resident Evil: Afterlife.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 04 : The Louvre Museum in Paris on September 04, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by FrÃ©dÃ©ric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

The striking entrance to the Louvre is a favourite backdrop for cinema

The Louvre Museum, Paris, France

Another Parisian filming hub, this world-famous art museum provides a stunning backdrop for cinematic storytelling, serving as the central location for The Da Vinci Code, while its iconic glass pyramid exterior features prominently in Wonder Woman and The Bourne Identity.

Long exposure of traffic on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace at night.© Getty Images

This regal route is a silver screen classic

The Mall/Buckingham Palace, London, UK

Quintessentially British, with a picture-perfect procession route, The Mall and Buckingham Palace have featured in a range of memorable big-screen moments. Emily Blunt goes for a nighttime cycle past the palace in Mary Poppins Returns, while Paddington seeks shelter in a royal guard’s alcove in 2014’s Paddington.

Griffith Observatory at night with the Los Angeles skyline in the distance.© Getty Images

Griffith Observatory is the gateway to the "City of Stars"

Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, USA

Perched high above LA, Griffith Observatory is one of the city’s most recognisable filming landmarks, offering sweeping views of the city – and the Hollywood sign – that make for serious movie magic. From James Dean’s brooding turn in Rebel Without a Cause to the starlit waltz of La La Land, this hillside spot continues to be a scene stealer.

The old town of Dubrovnik is surrounded by old, solid walls, protecting citizens of old and attracting tourists in more modern times.© Getty Images

The old town of Dubrovnik is a fantasy favourite

Dubrovnik Old Town, Croatia

Dubrovnik Old Town’s ancient stone walls and winding streets have made it a favourite for fantasy filmmakers. Best known as King’s Landing in Game of Thrones, it also appears as Canto Bight in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and serves as medieval Nottingham in the Taron Egerton-led Robin Hood.

Grand Central Station, NYC USA© Getty Images

The world's largest train station, Grand Central Terminal is another classic NYC spot

Grand Central Terminal, NYC, USA

With its soaring architecture and bustling crowds, NYC boasts another iconic filming location with Grand Central Terminal. From the surreal scenes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the sci-fi thrills of Men in Black, to the tender exchanges in Before Sunset, this vibrant location captures the city’s relentless energy.

There is a person by the doorway to get a scale of the size. A classic view of El Deir, The Monastery in Petra. Shown in the context of the mountain that the facade was carved out of by the Nabataeans in the 1st century. The facade measures 50 metres wide by approximately 45 meters high.© Getty Images,Nick Brundle

One of the "New 7 Wonders of the World", the beauty of Petra has captivated filmmakers

Petra, Jordan

The ancient red sandstone city of Petra, carved into the cliffs of southern Jordan, has provided an unforgettable backdrop for adventure classics and historical epics. Its dramatic façades have brought scenes to life in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and The Mummy Returns.

Cobblestone street in Montmartre in summer, Paris, France© Getty Images

"Come What May", Montmartre's charm shines on screen

Montmartre, Paris, France

Perched atop a hill in Paris, Montmartre’s charming streets have long provided a backdrop for films capturing the city’s artistic spirit. From the whimsical romance of Amélie to the electrifying spectacle of Moulin Rouge!, this neighbourhood pulses with bohemian spirit and cinematic magic.

The splendour of Monument Valley made Forrest Gump's run unforgettable© Getty Images

The splendour of Monument Valley made Forrest Gump's run unforgettable

Monument Valley, Arizona/Utah, USA

The sweeping desert landscapes of Monument Valley have become synonymous with the classic American West on film. Its buttes and mesas feature heavily in John Ford’s legendary Westerns like Stagecoach, while its features in Forrest Gump – where Forrest ends his cross-country run – earned one of its scenic overlooks the nickname “Forrest Gump Point”.

2XFWFYD clochans, stone cells. monastery at the top, Skellig Michael island, Mainistir Fhionain (St. Fionan's Monastery), county Kerry, Ireland, United Kingdom.© Alamy Stock Photo

Skellig Michael is the otherworldly island used in the Star Wars films

​ Skellig Michael, Ireland

This rugged, remote island off the coast of Ireland gained worldwide fame as the mysterious hideout of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and also provided hauntingly beautiful backdrops for Werner Herzog’s Heart of Glass.

Kualoa Ranch in Ka'a'awa Valley, Oahu, Hawaii.© Getty Images

This Hawaiian ranch is the lush landscape behind the Jurassic Park films

Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Nestled on the evergreen eastern coast of Oahu, Kualoa Ranch’s stunning valleys and lush landscapes feature as the prehistoric backdrop in Jurassic Park and many of its sequels. Its dramatic terrain also appears in other blockbuster adventures like Kong: Skull Island and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

View from St Mark's Square to the church of San Giorgio Maggiore with the Doge's Palace (Palazzo Ducale) on the left. The winged lion of St Mark is the symbol of the city of Venice - Venice, Italy© Getty Images

Piazza San Marco's Venetian charm steals every scene it's in

Venice Canals/Piazza San Marco, Italy

The picturesque waterways of Venice, paired with the grandeur of Piazza San Marco, perfectly capture the timeless allure of Italy. A James Bond favourite, these landmarks appeared in both Moonraker and Casino Royale, as well as films like Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Victoria harbour at morning, Hong Kong© Getty Images

Victoria Harbour stars in top action and sci-fi hits

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

Offering breathtaking panoramic views of Hong Kong’s glittering skyline, this location has featured in high-stakes action and sci-fi films like The Dark Knight and Pacific Rim, encapsulating the city’s sleek vision of urban futurism.

The Fernsehturm TV Tower stands as a sentinel above Berlin's Alexanderplatz, the city's urban heartbeat. This image offers an aerial snapshot of Germany's tallest building alongside the bustling public square, encapsulating the essence of Berlin.© Getty Images

Berlin's Alexanderplatz is the star of both the city and cinema

Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Germany

Long considered the heart of Berlin, Alexanderplatz is a striking symbol of Berlin’s layered history and bold modernity that has become a favourite backdrop for filmmakers. The square features in The Bourne Supremacy, as well as the 2020 adaptation of Berlin Alexanderplatz, based on Alfred Döblin’s novel set in the same location.

Plaza de EspaÃ±a in Seville, Spain, with beautiful sunset light© Getty Images

A cinema icon both then and now, this spot in Seville continues to captivate filmmakers

Plaza de España, Seville, Spain

With its illustrious semicircular architecture, Plaza de España served as the City of Theed in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and also served as a key filming location in the 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia and the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy The Dictator. Most recently, it provided a backdrop in the Netflix series Kaos.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More