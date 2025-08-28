The 20 most-filmed locations around the world (and why Hollywood loves them)

Ever wondered where your favourite fantasy lands were brought to life? Or which real-world places have become the most popular Hollywood backdrops? When filmmakers step off set, these iconic filming locations are where they turn to bring stories to life, setting the stage for countless unforgettable movie moments. From urban jungles to sweeping landscapes, these 20 spots have left an indelible mark on cinema history.
New York's iconic green space has appeared in more films than anywhere else
Central Park, Manhattan, New York City, USA
According to research conducted by Giggster, New York City features in more movies than anywhere else in the world. Central Park has become synonymous with the Big Apple, featuring in films like When Harry Met Sally, The Avengers, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, among many others.
Piccadilly Circus is London's leading lady
Piccadilly Circus, London, UK
It’s no surprise that London is the filming epicentre of the UK, and what better place to capture the capital than the bright lights and bustle of Piccadilly Circus? Harry, Ron, and Hermione navigate its busy streets in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, while it appears hauntingly empty in 28 Days Later.
The star-studded pavements of Hollywood Boulevard also shine on the big screen
Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, USA
Los Angeles trails just behind New York City in cinema appearances, and Hollywood Boulevard stands out as one of its most iconic filming locations, perfectly capturing the glamour and grit of showbiz. From Pretty Woman to La La Land, this legendary street has lit up the silver screen time and time again.
Neon lights and nonstop action: Times Square is cinema magic
Times Square, Manhattan, New York City, USA
Another unmistakable filming hotspot in New York City, the dazzling billboards of Times Square have been the backdrop for countless films, from classics like Midnight Cowboy and Taxi Driver to beloved blockbusters like Ghostbusters and Spider-Man.
The elegance of Place de la Concorde has graced countless film scenes
Place de la Concorde, Paris, France
This square in the French capital sits near the banks of the Seine and provides an ideal spot for filmmakers to capture Parisian grandeur. Aptly, it appears in Midnight in Paris, and Andy also tosses her phone into one of its grand foundations in The Devil Wears Prada.
This bustling spot crosses paths with many blockbuster hits
Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo, Japan
The world’s busiest pedestrian crossing, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, perfectly captures the electric energy of Japan’s bustling capital. This famous filming location sets the stage for memorable moments in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lost in Translation, as well as Resident Evil: Afterlife.
The striking entrance to the Louvre is a favourite backdrop for cinema
The Louvre Museum, Paris, France
Another Parisian filming hub, this world-famous art museum provides a stunning backdrop for cinematic storytelling, serving as the central location for The Da Vinci Code, while its iconic glass pyramid exterior features prominently in Wonder Woman and The Bourne Identity.
This regal route is a silver screen classic
The Mall/Buckingham Palace, London, UK
Quintessentially British, with a picture-perfect procession route, The Mall and Buckingham Palace have featured in a range of memorable big-screen moments. Emily Blunt goes for a nighttime cycle past the palace in Mary Poppins Returns, while Paddington seeks shelter in a royal guard’s alcove in 2014’s Paddington.
Griffith Observatory is the gateway to the "City of Stars"
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, USA
Perched high above LA, Griffith Observatory is one of the city’s most recognisable filming landmarks, offering sweeping views of the city – and the Hollywood sign – that make for serious movie magic. From James Dean’s brooding turn in Rebel Without a Cause to the starlit waltz of La La Land, this hillside spot continues to be a scene stealer.
The old town of Dubrovnik is a fantasy favourite
Dubrovnik Old Town, Croatia
Dubrovnik Old Town’s ancient stone walls and winding streets have made it a favourite for fantasy filmmakers. Best known as King’s Landing in Game of Thrones, it also appears as Canto Bight in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and serves as medieval Nottingham in the Taron Egerton-led Robin Hood.
The world's largest train station, Grand Central Terminal is another classic NYC spot
Grand Central Terminal, NYC, USA
With its soaring architecture and bustling crowds, NYC boasts another iconic filming location with Grand Central Terminal. From the surreal scenes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the sci-fi thrills of Men in Black, to the tender exchanges in Before Sunset, this vibrant location captures the city’s relentless energy.
One of the "New 7 Wonders of the World", the beauty of Petra has captivated filmmakers
Petra, Jordan
The ancient red sandstone city of Petra, carved into the cliffs of southern Jordan, has provided an unforgettable backdrop for adventure classics and historical epics. Its dramatic façades have brought scenes to life in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and The Mummy Returns.
"Come What May", Montmartre's charm shines on screen
Montmartre, Paris, France
Perched atop a hill in Paris, Montmartre’s charming streets have long provided a backdrop for films capturing the city’s artistic spirit. From the whimsical romance of Amélie to the electrifying spectacle of Moulin Rouge!, this neighbourhood pulses with bohemian spirit and cinematic magic.
The splendour of Monument Valley made Forrest Gump's run unforgettable
Monument Valley, Arizona/Utah, USA
The sweeping desert landscapes of Monument Valley have become synonymous with the classic American West on film. Its buttes and mesas feature heavily in John Ford’s legendary Westerns like Stagecoach, while its features in Forrest Gump – where Forrest ends his cross-country run – earned one of its scenic overlooks the nickname “Forrest Gump Point”.
Skellig Michael is the otherworldly island used in the Star Wars films
Skellig Michael, Ireland
This rugged, remote island off the coast of Ireland gained worldwide fame as the mysterious hideout of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and also provided hauntingly beautiful backdrops for Werner Herzog’s Heart of Glass.
This Hawaiian ranch is the lush landscape behind the Jurassic Park films
Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii, USA
Nestled on the evergreen eastern coast of Oahu, Kualoa Ranch’s stunning valleys and lush landscapes feature as the prehistoric backdrop in Jurassic Park and many of its sequels. Its dramatic terrain also appears in other blockbuster adventures like Kong: Skull Island and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Piazza San Marco's Venetian charm steals every scene it's in
Venice Canals/Piazza San Marco, Italy
The picturesque waterways of Venice, paired with the grandeur of Piazza San Marco, perfectly capture the timeless allure of Italy. A James Bond favourite, these landmarks appeared in both Moonraker and Casino Royale, as well as films like Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Talented Mr. Ripley.
Victoria Harbour stars in top action and sci-fi hits
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
Offering breathtaking panoramic views of Hong Kong’s glittering skyline, this location has featured in high-stakes action and sci-fi films like The Dark Knight and Pacific Rim, encapsulating the city’s sleek vision of urban futurism.
Berlin's Alexanderplatz is the star of both the city and cinema
Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Germany
Long considered the heart of Berlin, Alexanderplatz is a striking symbol of Berlin’s layered history and bold modernity that has become a favourite backdrop for filmmakers. The square features in The Bourne Supremacy, as well as the 2020 adaptation of Berlin Alexanderplatz, based on Alfred Döblin’s novel set in the same location.
A cinema icon both then and now, this spot in Seville continues to captivate filmmakers
Plaza de España, Seville, Spain
With its illustrious semicircular architecture, Plaza de España served as the City of Theed in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and also served as a key filming location in the 1962 epic Lawrence of Arabia and the Sacha Baron Cohen comedy The Dictator. Most recently, it provided a backdrop in the Netflix series Kaos.
