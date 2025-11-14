A family cruise around the Med cured my fear of the sea - and I can't wait to do it again

I’ve always been terrified of the ocean. It’s become a bit of a running joke in my family – my husband delights in showing me videos of the churning North Sea just to watch me squirm. But when I was invited to sail around the Mediterranean on P&O's newly refurbished ship Azura (fresh from a multi-million-pound glow-up earlier this year), I knew I had to put my fears aside – or risk being disowned by my tweens.

As the mother of two high-energy kids aged eight and twelve, I had an inkling a cruise holiday might be perfect for them – endless activities, new places every day, and all without the usual travel stress and endless packing and unpacking. What I didn’t expect was how much I’d love it too. By the end of our trip, I was a total cruise convert, already dreaming of our next adventure at sea.

Each morning brought a new experience – one day Malta’s sun-baked cobbled lanes, the next a catamaran ride off the coast of Corsica. We devoured gelato in Rome, explored hidden piazzas, and watched How to Train Your Dragon from a hot tub under the stars. (Yes, that really happened.) Even the days spent entirely at sea were packed with fun and surprisingly relaxing.

© Katherine Robinson Excitement levels were high as we boarded in Malta

And that fear of deep water? It vanished somewhere between Malta and Italy. I felt safe and serene the whole time – even when high winds whipped up on our second night and Azura began to sway. Once I realised how solid and steady the ship felt, I stopped worrying. In fact, most of the time you wouldn’t even know you were moving unless you glanced out to sea.

What it's like on board P&O Azura

I’ll admit it: when I first laid eyes on the ship, I gasped. Azura is vast – 19 decks high, home to 3,100 passengers and 1,200 crew. It’s essentially a floating city, albeit one with turquoise pools and perfect service.

The moment we boarded, a smiling crew member reassured me: “Don’t worry, the kids will know their way around before you do.” She was right. Within 24 hours, my two were confidently navigating to the buffet and back like mini captains, while I was still studying the ship map next to the lifts.

© Katherine Robinson Their happy place - in one of the ship's six whirlpools

Luckily, help was never far away. Every few steps, there was a friendly staff member ready to point us in the right direction, and maps on each deck made exploring easy. One of our favourite things became simply wandering – discovering the art gallery one afternoon, stumbling across an impromptu crew performance of “Reach for the Stars” the next. My daughter still talks about it.

Boarding was surprisingly slick. We arrived in Malta, where P&O reps directed us to shuttle buses and whisked us to the terminal. After a quick passport check and security scan, the kids were fitted with wristbands (a clever safety feature), and we were offered a sample of Malta’s local soft drink. “Tastes like Irn-Bru!” declared my son – his stamp of approval.

Soon we were on board and heading to our Muster Station for a short safety briefing before heading to our cabins and collecting our Horizon newspaper – the daily guide packed with everything from show times to dining options. Our cabin keys were waiting in an envelope at our door, alongside a copy of the day’s events.

© Katherine Robinson Exploring the ship was one of our favourite things to do

A quick tip: keep essentials like swimwear and sunscreen in your hand luggage on embarkation day – it can take a few hours for your checked bags to arrive. My kids were in the pool before the ship had even left port. And whatever you do, don’t lose your cabin cards – they act as your room keys, payment cards, and ship passes, and must be scanned whenever you enter or leave Azura. Many guests wear them on lanyards, which I’d highly recommend.

Our cabin: compact but cleverly designed

We stayed in a balcony cabin on Deck 11 – small but cleverly arranged so it never felt cramped. At first, we were puzzled by the two beds, but our lovely cabin steward, Jim, explained that two more folded down from the ceiling each evening, turning it into a cosy four-berth cabin straight out of a storybook. The kids were thrilled.

The décor was airy and modern in shades of navy and beige, with warm wood tones and nautical artwork. There was plenty of storage – a wardrobe, a small walk-in section with 20 hangers, and drawers under the desk. The room also had British plug sockets (a small but mighty luxury), a fridge, TV, safe, and tea and coffee facilities. The air-conditioning worked beautifully, though keep the balcony door closed to maintain the temperature.

© Katherine Robinson The whole family loved the sleeping set up, especially the kids

The bathroom was compact but spotless, fitted with a shower, retractable clothes line and full-size White Company toiletries – a lovely, sustainable touch. P&O’s eco efforts impressed me throughout: towels are only replaced on request (by leaving them in the shower or basin), and electricity only flows when you slot your cabin card into the wall, minimising waste.

As for the Wi-Fi, it was better than I expected. My kids streamed movies nightly without a hitch, though I’d still recommend downloading essentials before you sail. We purchased the Ultimate package, which covers up to four devices, and it was well worth it.

Dining on Azura: From fine dining to poolside pizza

If you love food (and who doesn’t on holiday?), you’re in for a treat. Azura has ten restaurants, from casual buffets to elegant fine dining spots, plus four speciality restaurants worth every penny. Add 13 bars and cafés, 24-hour room service, and you’ll never go hungry – or thirsty at sea.

© Katherine Robinson The lobster at The Epicurean gets a big thumbs up from Evan

Guests can choose between Freedom Dining, where you eat whenever and wherever you like, or Club Dining, a more traditional option with set times and tables – ideal if you enjoy making new cruise friends. The buffet offers complimentary water, tea and coffee throughout the day, and you can purchase drinks packages or simply pay as you go.

While it’s perfectly possible to feast your way through the free venues, I’d absolutely recommend booking at least one or two speciality restaurants – they take dining from good to unforgettable. You can book via the My Holiday portal, but slots fill up quickly, especially on sea days, so plan ahead.

Breakfast became our daily ritual. The Venezia buffet on Deck 15 is brilliant for families in a hurry – ideal before shore excursions – but it’s also bustling at any hour. On lazy mornings, we preferred the more peaceful Peninsular Restaurant, where the menu runs from continental pastries to full English. The eggs Benedict and avocado toast were divine.

© Katherine Robinson Evie was overjoyed with her steak at the Glass House

Dinner was where Azura really shone. Our favourite by far was The Epicurean, a fine dining restaurant where every plate looked like a work of art. The lobster Thermidor was sublime, and the white chocolate sphere dessert was the stuff of dreams. My daughter still talks about it.

A close second was The Beach House, with its upbeat, American-style menu and Mexican touches. The fisherman’s kebab – a towering skewer of lobster tail, prawns, and red snapper – was a showstopper, and the marshmallow fondue dessert became the tweens’ gold standard for all puddings to come.

We also sampled Sindhu, which serves elevated Indian cuisine – the soft-shell crab starter and trio of curries were outstanding – and The Glass House, curated by Spanish chef José Pizarro, where we grazed on manchego, Iberian ham, and the creamiest croquetas this side of Madrid. Finding authentic Spanish tapas in the middle of the Mediterranean felt like a little gift from the food Gods.

© Katherine Robinson Golden hour was the best time for gazing out to sea - what a view!

Life on board: Non-stop fun (and surprising serenity)

It’s impossible to be bored on Azura. Every morning, we’d open our Horizon newspaper – the daily programme of activities – and circle the day’s must-dos. There were dance classes, art talks, silent discos, quizzes, karaoke, and even jewellery auctions. My kids’ favourite? The open-air cinema on Deck 15, where they watched films from the hot tub.

Evenings were a joy. The Playhouse Theatre hosts nightly performances at 8:30 and 10:30 pm – everything from magic shows to live music performances. My highlight was Electric Avenue, an 80s tribute band that had the whole crowd singing along.

Most of our days revolved around the pools – there are four in total, including one within the kids’ club and an adults-only option near the spa, plus six whirlpools. We spent most of our time at the two main pools, Coral and Aqua, surrounded by sun loungers and friendly waiters who seemed to appear the moment you thought, “I could do with a lemonade.”

© Paul Mitchell Parent should definitely make use of the wide range of kids' clubs on offer at the Reef

Elsewhere on deck, sports enthusiasts can practise their golf swing or shoot hoops, while traditionalists might prefer a game of shuffleboard. The table tennis area was a family favourite, and it quickly became a place where my kids made friends.

For younger cruisers, The Reef kids’ club is a dream. It’s split by age group, from babies as young as six months to teens of 17, with everything from soft play to Nintendo Switches and PlayStations. There’s even a night nursery (6 months–4 years, until 11 pm), giving parents a chance to enjoy dinner or a show guilt-free.

If retail therapy calls, Azura’s shops won’t disappoint. There’s Chronicles for sweets and souvenirs, Regalia for handbags and jewellery, Eternity for perfumes and skincare, and the Photo Gallery, where you can buy snaps taken by the ship’s roving photographers.

And don’t skip the Art Gallery, home to an impressive collection that includes pieces by two of my favourites – Banksy and his accidental protégé, Mr Brainwash. For something completely different, there’s also a casino, which got the thumbs up from my other half when he rounded off our final night on board with a few hands of poker.

© Katherine Robinson Black tie night was lots of fun - and provided plenty of opportunities for memorable family photos

Blissful escapism: The Oasis Spa

When the lure of pampering becomes too strong to ignore, head to Azura’s Oasis Spa & Health Club – a peaceful retreat offering everything from Elemis facials and deep-tissue massages to body wraps and even acupuncture. Prices range from around £29 for targeted cryotherapy treatments to £359 for indulgent couples’ packages.

There’s also a serene thermal suite with heated loungers, and for those who prefer an active reset, the Health Club offers fitness classes and personal training sessions (just £49 for a 60-minute session).

If I’d been travelling without the kids, I would have happily spent a sea day in The Retreat, a VIP adults-only sun deck near the spa with plush loungers, fresh smoothies, and a tranquil atmosphere worlds away from the bustle of the main pool. Next time, it’s top of my list - this would have been heaven on the busier at sea days.

© Katherine Robinson Eating delicious gelato in Rome was definitely one of the top moments for my son

Shore excursions: the best kind of adventure

One of the joys of cruising is waking up somewhere new each day – no packing, no airports, just adventure. You’re free to explore ports independently, but shore excursions make things effortless, especially when travelling with kids.

We booked two through P&O: the Rome Colosseum Express in Civitavecchia and a Catamaran Adventure in Ajaccio, Corsica. Both were well-organised, great value and completely unforgettable.

The Rome trip was an early start (8 am sharp), but worth every minute – we explored ancient ruins, ate gelato on sunlit steps, and watched the kids’ imaginations run wild with stories of gladiators and emperors.

Corsica, though, stole our hearts. Cruising along the coast on a catamaran, swimming in crystalline waters and snacking on local charcuterie felt like living inside a postcard. Our captain shared local history and island tales, and after docking, our guide even walked us to the old town and recommended a family-run restaurant. It was one of those days you know will stay with you forever — a true “core memory” moment.

© Katherine Robinson Watching the moon rise with a Pina Colada after dinner at the Glass House - pure bliss

Tips for Cruising with Tweens

A few lessons learned the fun way:

Download everything beforehand. Wi-Fi is decent, but it’s best to have movies, books, and apps ready before you board.

Wi-Fi is decent, but it’s best to have movies, books, and apps ready before you board. Buy Wi-Fi and drinks packages in advance for the best discounts.

for the best discounts. Pack essentials in your hand luggage on embarkation day - swimsuits, sunscreen, medications, snacks. You might not see your suitcase for a few hours.

- swimsuits, sunscreen, medications, snacks. You might not see your suitcase for a few hours. Join in on Black Tie Night. There are usually two per cruise, and dressing up as a family for dinner and photos made for some of our favourite memories.

There are usually two per cruise, and dressing up as a family for dinner and photos made for some of our favourite memories. Book a balcony cabin if you can. It’s a lovely, quiet spot to unwind once the kids are asleep.

It’s a lovely, quiet spot to unwind once the kids are asleep. Make the most of the kids’ clubs. The Reef gave my husband and me rare moments of calm - and the kids made new friends.

The Reef gave my husband and me rare moments of calm - and the kids made new friends. Arrive early for the evening shows. The 8:30 pm slot filled up fast, and it’s worth getting good seats for the family-friendly performances.

The 8:30 pm slot filled up fast, and it’s worth getting good seats for the family-friendly performances. Don’t forget luggage night! Leave your suitcases outside your door before midnight on the final evening so they can be transferred ashore for you.

© P&O The cruise on P&O ship Azura was a great adventure for the whole family - I can't wait to do it again!

Final Thoughts and price of the cruise

Before this trip, I couldn’t imagine myself enjoying life at sea – now I can’t stop recommending it. Azura felt less like a ship and more like a floating resort, effortlessly blending family fun with unexpected touches of luxury. Considering everything we experienced – from the dining and entertainment to the sheer variety of complimentary activities – it offered remarkable value for money.

For my tweens, it was a week of freedom and discovery. For me, it was a chance to face a lifelong fear – and to fall in love with the open water in the process. I may have boarded with trepidation, but I disembarked with sun-kissed memories, a newfound confidence, and a family already plotting our next voyage.

I sailed on P&O Cruises’ 15-night Mediterranean And Canary Islands Fly-Cruise on Azura, which starts from £1,529 per person for a sea view cabin. The price included round-trip flights from selected UK airports, children’s clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from Malta and returning from Tenerife, ports included Marseille, Ajaccio, Civitavecchia, Cartagena, Tangiers and Lanzarote.

For full details of forthcoming cruises, visit the Find a Cruise page of P&O’s website.