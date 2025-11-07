Adventure in Antigua: set sail on the crystal blue seas before lapping up beachside fun

Endless beaches drenched in sunshine with elegant palm trees traditionally paint the backdrop of a trip abroad suited to the ever-exhausted, hoping to remain horizontal for the best part of seven to ten days. This notion has mass appeal when considering a holiday to the Caribbean. However, those seeking adrenaline and activity needn't feel that a serene island vacation isn't enough to light their thrill-seeking fire. Antigua is a jewel in the Caribbean crown, offering beauty and excitement paired with history and prestige…

EXPLORE

There's plenty to see and soak in on the island. For those wanting their history fix, one highlight is Nelson's Dockyard, a UNESCO World Heritage site with a museum, national park and Marina that are all essential viewing. The best parts of the heritage location are best seen via tours, including their 'Rum in the Ruins' experience, a lesson in history and archaeology, with cocktails thrown in for good measure, naturally.

Travellers with a spring in their step will be pleased - and perhaps surprised - to learn that Antigua has some fabulous hiking routes. Set off solo to explore luscious green hills or join a guide to see the best sights.

In addition to beach hopping, rum sampling and hiking, a zipline through Antigua's rainforest might just be the ticket for an unexpected adventure, not to mention the snorkelling, diving and sting-ray excursions to add to an already-packed itinerary.

SET SAIL

It could be argued that Antigua really should be seen by boat. And if spending time on beautiful vessels, and indeed admiring other beautiful vessels from afar, sounds appealing, then an expedition to Antigua during Sailing Week is a surefire way to get a boat fix in the ultimate glorious destination.

A highlight in the calendar, not just for the sport, but also for tourism, Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is one of the world's premier yacht regattas, bringing together sailors, teams and spectators from all corners of the world.

But the regatta-uninformed needn't feel intimidated as ASW is extremely inclusive. Those new to the game - or perhaps travelling with curious and eager kids - can hop on board a 'Chase the Race' experience boat following the action while lapping up the sunshine and enjoying on-board catering.

Visitors will witness world-renowned boats taking part in some serious racing. And there's star quality, too - visitors this year were able to watch Walt Disney's grand-nephew, Roy P. Disney's famous, not to mention stunning, 2024 race entry, Pyewacket 70, partake in the nail-biting action.

Back on land, Antigua's yacht club in English Harbour is surrounded by bars and restaurants that come alive at night. Immersing yourself in the history and vibrancy of Antigua's regatta credentials has never been easier, or more enjoyable.

STAY

Those hoping for a livelier stay on Antigua would do well to opt for the St James' Club Hotel. With spacious rooms boasting sunrise and sunset views and friendly staff immediately ready to embrace you into Island life, it's a resort that delivers.

There are six different pools, tennis courts and water sports available all day on their private beach just a few steps from their dock, making it an ideal choice for families. For when it's time for a sundown, head to one of their numerous beach bars where steel drums and gentle waves provide charming accompaniment, all you need is a rum punch in hand.

Rooms at St James's Club Antigua from £1352.50 per person. Price also includes return flights in economy class on Virgin Atlantic from London. Find out more about Antigua Sailing Week.