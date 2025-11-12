The UK's most breathtaking stately homes to visit this Christmas

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The most breathtaking Christmas stately homes to visit this December
Celebrate the festive season in style as Britain’s grandest estates and castles are transformed into stunning winter wonderlands

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Light installations entertain visitors during 'Christmas at Waddesdon' at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, on December 04, 2020 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Is there anywhere quite like a stately home at Christmas time? While these regal houses and castles are enchanting year-round, many of the nation’s finest estates heavily lean into festive splendour – decking not just their halls, but their sweeping façades and gardens as well. While there’s certainly no shortage of stately spots to pick from for a seasonal mooch, if you’re after the most magical settings to soak up some yuletide spirit, there are a few clear standouts that we return to year after year.

From the classic Northern country house channeling The Wizard of Oz in their annual Christmas display to the elegant Scottish castle that may let you catch a glimpse of snow-capped mountains on the horizon, Hello! looks at some of the most spellbinding stately homes you need to plan a trip to this December – each one dressed to impress for the holiday season.

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: An enormous Christmas tree greets visitors as they enter Blenheim Palace on November 18, 2021 in Woodstock, England. The after-dark light trail is back at Blenheim Palace for the festive season, from November 19 through January 2. The palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the seat of the Dukes of Marlborough, is also known as the birthplace of Winston Churchill. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Blenheim Palace is one of the most popular Christmastime travel spots

Blenheim Palace

Blenheim Palace knows how to do Christmas in style. Set amidst the rolling parkland of Oxfordshire, in the charming market town of Woodstock, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is steeped in history – it’s famously the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill – and its Baroque splendour is only enhanced by the festive season. As well as their famous light trail being revamped for the 2025 season, the State rooms will host The Palace of Oz, inspired by the classic tale, and an outdoor Christmas market also awaits.

YORK, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Esme Bree, 3, from Yearsley runs past the main Christmas tree as she attends a media preview before the opening of the Neverland Christmas themed decorations at Castle Howard on November 10, 2023 in York, England. The North Yorkshire stately home transforms into Neverland from Nov 11 to Jan 2, 2024, offering a magical Peter Pan-themed Christmas with a myriad of festive activities, abundant decorations, and theatrical installations by CLW Event Design. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)© Getty Images

You'll be greeted by a grand Christmas tree in the Great Hall

Castle Howard

Growing up in Yorkshire, I never missed a chance to visit Castle Howard at Christmastime – this Baroque masterpiece, not too far from York, always greets you with a nearly-30ft grand tree in the Great Hall and plenty of whimsical lights and decor across its State rooms. This year, the castle is also bringing the magic of The Wizard of Oz to their Christmas display, so expect some truly Oz-mopolitan installations, visits from Santa, as well as illuminating after-dark tours.

Members of the public experience an artwork entitled 'Sea of Light' on the 'Christmas at Dunham Massey' festive light art trail at the National Trust property near Altrincham, northeast England, on November 16, 2023. Dunham Massey, a historic stately home surrounded by gardens and a 300-acre deer park, is hosting their seventh annual Christmas light trail through the gardens which runs until New Year's Eve. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

This Georgian estate goes all-out on their lights display

Dunham Massey

If you’re after a dazzling outdoor light trail near Manchester, look no further than Dunham Massey country house. Located near Altrincham, the Georgian estate decks out its surroundings for Christmas, offering a grand outdoor lights display as well as projections on the house’s façade and a festive courtyard with food and beverage stalls to fuel your wanderings. As well as deer-themed decor, you may also catch a glimpse of the real deer which roam the grounds.

CHATSWORTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Ballet dancers, (L-R) Daisy Kerry, Benjamin Jones, Daisy Edwards and Alice Rathbone, from The Claire Dobinson School of Dance, pose for photographers as they recreate The Nutcracker in the painted hall of Chatsworth House, as the stately home's pantomine themed Christmas events are installed on November 4, 2016 in Chatsworth, England. The Derbyshire stately home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire has been transformed for the festive season into scenes from the The Nutcracker. This years festive attraction runs from 5 November 2016 - 3 January 2017. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Experience an enchanted garden theme at this sprawling Derbyshire estate

Chatsworth House

A house that dresses “most ardently” for Christmas, this Baroque house in the Derbyshire Peak District – which served as Pemberley in the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film – is leaning into an enchanted garden theme this year. Featuring work from leading British designers and Peak District-based artists, its interiors will offer a multi-sensory fairytale experience, with an equally dazzling outdoor lights display to accompany. While I haven’t visited since I was younger, and have stronger memories of the rare chickens that roam the grounds, it’s on my bucket list to check this one out in the festive season.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock (5591932c) Stirling Castle and old town with the snow covered mountain (Stuc a Chroin ) in the distance. Stirling Castle, Scotland, Britain - 15 Feb 2016© Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

Experience live theatre within the famous castle's walls

Stirling Castle

Sitting on a volcanic crag overlooking the River Forth, you’ll be able to spot the snow-dusted peaks of the southern Highlands on a clear winter's day from this Renaissance castle – and if not, then there’s equally stunning views inside. After you’ve marvelled at its stone interiors, you can check out a range of festive events, from wreath making to Christmas shopping, or catch a live production of A Christmas Carol within the castle’s walls.

HEVER, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 5: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters) Hever Castle in Kent has an Alice in Wonderland theme for Christmas on December 05, 2019 in Hever, Kent. Hever is set in the glorious Kent countryside 30 miles south of London and was the home to 2 of Henry VIII wives, being first the family home Anne Boleyn (who was later beheaded) and later was passed by Henry to Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement. (Photo by Chris Gorman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Follow the Yellow Brick Road at Hever Castle

Hever Castle

Once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, this Tudor castle in Kent is about an hour by train from London, and you’ll have your third option for a Wizard of Oz-themed holiday spectacular this Christmas. This one takes the majority of the magic outside with a themed trail, promising emerald-green light displays, character visits, and of course, a yellow brick road. Be sure to also catch the Tudor Christmas display indoors.

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: A festive light show entertains visitors as Waddesdon Manor launches its Christmas Fair and Winter Light trail, on November 11, 2022 in Aylesbury, England. The Christmas festival at Waddesdon, a Rothschild House and garden in Buckinghamshire, is now in its 20th year, welcoming visitors back inside the festively-decorated Manor for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

This French-style manor is leaning into is European roots for Christmas

Waddesdon Manor

A unique French Renaissance-style château, built in the 1870s, this glamorous manor in Buckinghamshire invites visitors to embark on a “Grand Festive Tour” similar to that of its designer, Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild. After traversing Europe from the comfort of the house’s ornate interiors, the gardens offer a spectacular lights display alongside a Christmas market staffed by local vendors.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Royal household staff pose for a photograph next to a decorated Christmas tree at Windsor Castle on November 21, 2024 in Windsor, England. During this Christmas period, visitors to Windsor Castle will see festive displays decorate the state apartments and outside, including a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree in St George's Hall, grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and illuminated with thousands of lights. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)© Getty Images

You'll discover new rooms in this royal palace during the winter season

Windsor Castle

A popular royal residence and the longest-occupied royal palace in Europe, Windsor Castle has had plenty of experience bringing the festive spirit to life. From a 20-ft Christmas tree taken from its very own Windsor Great Park to miniature Christmas decorations found in the famous Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, you can traverse the regal Semi-State rooms in all their festive splendour, which are still used by members of the Royal Family today.

