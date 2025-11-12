The UK's most breathtaking stately homes to visit this Christmas

Is there anywhere quite like a stately home at Christmas time? While these regal houses and castles are enchanting year-round, many of the nation’s finest estates heavily lean into festive splendour – decking not just their halls, but their sweeping façades and gardens as well. While there’s certainly no shortage of stately spots to pick from for a seasonal mooch, if you’re after the most magical settings to soak up some yuletide spirit, there are a few clear standouts that we return to year after year.

From the classic Northern country house channeling The Wizard of Oz in their annual Christmas display to the elegant Scottish castle that may let you catch a glimpse of snow-capped mountains on the horizon, Hello! looks at some of the most spellbinding stately homes you need to plan a trip to this December – each one dressed to impress for the holiday season.

© Getty Images Blenheim Palace is one of the most popular Christmastime travel spots Blenheim Palace Blenheim Palace knows how to do Christmas in style. Set amidst the rolling parkland of Oxfordshire, in the charming market town of Woodstock, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is steeped in history – it’s famously the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill – and its Baroque splendour is only enhanced by the festive season. As well as their famous light trail being revamped for the 2025 season, the State rooms will host The Palace of Oz, inspired by the classic tale, and an outdoor Christmas market also awaits.



© Getty Images You'll be greeted by a grand Christmas tree in the Great Hall Castle Howard Growing up in Yorkshire, I never missed a chance to visit Castle Howard at Christmastime – this Baroque masterpiece, not too far from York, always greets you with a nearly-30ft grand tree in the Great Hall and plenty of whimsical lights and decor across its State rooms. This year, the castle is also bringing the magic of The Wizard of Oz to their Christmas display, so expect some truly Oz-mopolitan installations, visits from Santa, as well as illuminating after-dark tours.



© AFP via Getty Images This Georgian estate goes all-out on their lights display Dunham Massey If you’re after a dazzling outdoor light trail near Manchester, look no further than Dunham Massey country house. Located near Altrincham, the Georgian estate decks out its surroundings for Christmas, offering a grand outdoor lights display as well as projections on the house’s façade and a festive courtyard with food and beverage stalls to fuel your wanderings. As well as deer-themed decor, you may also catch a glimpse of the real deer which roam the grounds.

© Getty Images Experience an enchanted garden theme at this sprawling Derbyshire estate Chatsworth House A house that dresses “most ardently” for Christmas, this Baroque house in the Derbyshire Peak District – which served as Pemberley in the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film – is leaning into an enchanted garden theme this year. Featuring work from leading British designers and Peak District-based artists, its interiors will offer a multi-sensory fairytale experience, with an equally dazzling outdoor lights display to accompany. While I haven’t visited since I was younger, and have stronger memories of the rare chickens that roam the grounds, it’s on my bucket list to check this one out in the festive season.



© Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock Experience live theatre within the famous castle's walls Stirling Castle Sitting on a volcanic crag overlooking the River Forth, you’ll be able to spot the snow-dusted peaks of the southern Highlands on a clear winter's day from this Renaissance castle – and if not, then there’s equally stunning views inside. After you’ve marvelled at its stone interiors, you can check out a range of festive events, from wreath making to Christmas shopping, or catch a live production of A Christmas Carol within the castle’s walls.



© Getty Images Follow the Yellow Brick Road at Hever Castle Hever Castle Once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, this Tudor castle in Kent is about an hour by train from London, and you’ll have your third option for a Wizard of Oz-themed holiday spectacular this Christmas. This one takes the majority of the magic outside with a themed trail, promising emerald-green light displays, character visits, and of course, a yellow brick road. Be sure to also catch the Tudor Christmas display indoors.

© Getty Images This French-style manor is leaning into is European roots for Christmas Waddesdon Manor A unique French Renaissance-style château, built in the 1870s, this glamorous manor in Buckinghamshire invites visitors to embark on a “Grand Festive Tour” similar to that of its designer, Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild. After traversing Europe from the comfort of the house’s ornate interiors, the gardens offer a spectacular lights display alongside a Christmas market staffed by local vendors.

