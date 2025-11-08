The best Christmas towns in the U.S. in 2025

Christmas season is the coziest time of the year. Chunky knit sweaters, hot cocoa, mulled wine all build excitement for the big day. But even better than warm drinks and comfortable clothes is the atmosphere taken on by towns across the United States. Lights strung across streets and giant Christmas trees decorated in town squares, Christmas can turn the grumpiest Grinch into a warmhearted celebrant. If your hometown doesn't go all out, plan a trip to one of the best Christmas towns in the U.S.

And you don't have to do the research! HELLO! did it for you. Here are our choices for the five best Christmas towns in the United States. Merry, merry!

Santa Claus, Indiana Highlights + unique festive features

© Santa Claus, ID Santa Claus's Land Of Lights

This list wouldn't be a list without Santa Claus, Indiana. It's one of the best Christmas towns in the United States for many reasons – its name leading the charge. Santa Claus, Indiana is a two and a half hour drive from Indianapolis and the perfect town to celebrate the holidays.

Melissa Arnold, the Executive Director of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau, told HELLO!: "Santa Claus, Indiana, is the perfect holiday weekend getaway for anyone seeking nostalgia and a touch of magic. While our town celebrates Christmas all year, the festiveness is off the charts during the Santa Claus Christmas Celebration."

The Santa Claus Christmas Celebration is held during the first three weeks of December and features "beautiful light displays, special themed activities, and cherished traditions that bring families back year after year." Beyond that, "Visitors can write letters to Santa at the original Santa Claus Post Office located at the Santa Claus Museum & Village (yes, he replies!), roast chestnuts at Santa's Candy Castle, and drive through the Santa Claus Land of Lights to hear Rudolph’s magical story!"

Nantucket, Massachusetts Highlights + unique festive features

© Getty Images Nantucket's stroll is legendary

Some may think of Nantucket as a purely summer town. Yes, it is known for its beaches and fresh seafood. But, a trip during the off season is worth it too! The quiet months in Nantucket are some of the best. During the first weekend of December, the island kicks off the holiday season with the 50th Annual Nantucket Christmas Stroll.

The Christmas Stroll started 50 years ago when Nantucket locals were trying to discourage islanders from traveling to Cape Cod. This year's Christmas Stroll will feature more than 100 decorated holiday trees with a 20-foot tree on Main Street. Visitors can see Santa Claus, Santa's Village Marketplace, enjoy live entertainment, and more.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Highlights + unique festive features

Another town that may be considered more summer than winter is Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. Located two and a half hours south of San Francisco, Carmel-by-the-Sea is known for its gorgeous views overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It rose to pop culture fame when it was heavily featured in HBO's Big Little Lies.

Every year, the town holds its annual City Holiday Tree and Menorah Lighting Celebration at Devendorf Park. And because it is a typical summer town, there are many fewer tourists than typical. So visitors can take advantage of coastal bike rides, wineries, and more.

Lewisburg, West Virginia Highlights + unique festive features

© Sheena Pendley/ Courtesy Experience Greenbrier Valley Shops decorated in Lewisburg

Tucked inside the Appalachian Mountains, Lewisburg, West Virginia is consistently listed as one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the United States. The small town turns into a winter wonderland every year. Valerie Pritt, Director of Public Relations, Experience Greenbrier Valley, told HELLO!: "Lewisburg really goes all out for the holidays. Everyone, from shop owners to our mayor, to our City’s Public Works department, comes together to make sure the season is magical."

The town's "massive pine tree" is decorated and they kick off the celebrations with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. "My personal favorite is the Letters to Santa Mailbox. Each letter with a return address receives a letter from Santa’s Elf, Mayor Beverly White," Valerie told HELLO!. "Lewisburg is magical for the holidays."

Leavenworth, Washington Highlights + unique festive features

© Getty Images The main street decorated with Christmas lights in winter in downtown Leavenworth, Washington

If you're looking for a classic white Christmas, then Leavenworth is the town for you. It's located in Washington's Cascade Mountains two hours east of Seattle but looks more like it's tucked into the German Alps. Leavenworth was built to resemble a traditional Bavarian village. And every winter, the town illuminates over half a million lights from 6 AM until 11 PM each day from Thanksgiving until the last day of February. This year, visitors will see Gazebo entertainment, carolers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more!

How to Plan Your Visit – events, best dates, accommodations, travel tips

If you are looking to visit one of the best Christmas towns in America, plan quickly! Each town features its own events, but the best dates to visit these towns are from the last weekend of November to the first few weekends of December. Whether you want to visit Santa Claus, Indiana for the Festival of Lights drive-through on December 13 or the Nantucket Christmas Stroll on December 6, it's important to plan now.

When you visit one of the best Christmas towns, there are many places to stay. Here are a few of HELLO!'s recommendations. In Santa Claus, stay at Santa's Lodge, which is close to the town's center. On a trip to Nantucket, relax at The Nantucket Hotel & Resort before strolling around town. A great spot in Carmel-by-the-Sea is The Hotel Carmel, which is a boutique hotel in the center of the village. Visitors to Lewisburg should stay at the charming boutique hotel, Historic General Lewis Inn, in downtown. And those making the trip to Leavenworth should stay at Posthotel Leavenworth, which sits along the river.

HELLO! recommends you book now for your trip! Make sure to pack layered clothing even if you are choosing to travel to one of the warmer spots, and as always, leave some flexibility in your schedules to experience the best these towns have to offer.