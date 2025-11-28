HELLO! editors share their favourite destinations to holiday in the winter months

We’ve all fallen victim to the winter blues at some point or another, a melancholy that’s often exacerbated once the new year arrives. Gone is the Christmas cheer and the season of endless-but-exciting plans, and in its place arrives the gloomiest months of the year. January and February have the fewest hours of daylight, it’s freezing cold outside, the flu season is in full swing, and our festive hangovers need serious nursing.

It’s understandable, then, to be left wondering: where can I go for a winter pick-me-up? The good news is that you don’t need a far-flung getaway to enjoy delicious temperatures this time of year. Whether it's a city break in North Africa or some much needed R&R in the Canary Islands, less than four hours on a plane is all it takes to shake the winter blues.

Love a city break? These three destinations are must-visits If you're considering a city break – whether it be for a quick weekend jaunt or to immerse yourself in some history and culture – Krakow, Amsterdam and Dublin are three to have on your radar. Krakow Arguably Poland's most vibrant gem, Krakow is gaining pace as the city to go for a quick break, particularly in winter. It is steeped in medieval architecture but also pulsating with modernity. After a day of wandering cobblestone streets and admiring Gothic structures, you can indulge in the thriving culinary scene or experience the lively nightlife. Amsterdam With options to get there by plane or train, Amsterdam's diverse charm is eminently easy to throw yourself into. The city is famed for its picturesque canals and world-class museums, and it's a destination perfect for families, couples and solo travellers alike. Relax around the iconic Vondelpark on a bike, relax in cosy bars or mooch in the boutiques. Dublin The Irish have nailed the art of hospitality, meaning Dublin is a must-visit for those who love a city break. There's no shortage of great hotels, restaurants and traditional pubs, particularly in the renowned Temple Bar district. Better yet, you can seamlessly transition from the lively city to tranquil coastal villages in just under half an hour, if you fancy seeing the seaside on your trip.

The Canary Islands – a group of eight Spanish islands near northwest Africa – have long been a popular port of call among Brits looking for vitamin D in winter. The sub-tropical climates promise warm weather and a good dose of sunshine as the UK enters its gloomiest period.

Of them all, Lanzarote is my favourite, mainly down to its pristine white-sand beaches and striking volcanic terrain. I slipped away to the Isla de los Volcanes (as the locals often refer to it) this February in search of winter sun, and I returned revived in both skin and spirit. In the first two months of the year, the island basks in highs of around 20 degrees celsius, with just an average of two days rainfall per month; it’s a world away from the grey monotony back in blighty.

Having stayed in both Playa Blanca and Teguise on separate visits, I’d say the latter has a decidedly more elevated atmosphere – particularly if you stay at one of the beachfront hotels, which tend to be punctuated by palm trees and gorgeous views.

While the popular southern beaches (especially Papagayo) tend to draw the crowds, I’d say that the lesser-known natural pools of Los Charcones on the southwest coast are a must-visit when in Lanzarote – and naturally, they’re even quieter during the off-season. The Charcones de Janubio are a series of crystal clear pools that were sculpted by ancient lava flow that ran down to the sea.

Morocco - Iona MacRobert

If there’s one country that truly invites Brits to bask in the winter sun, it’s Morocco. I visited during autumn when temperatures soared to nearly the high 30s, and would rush back in the new year in a heartbeat.

I spent most of the time drinking wine and relaxing by the pool (as one must do when it is gloriously warm outside) in Marrakech, the north African country's most popular tourist area. There are so many stunning shops to mooch in and, additionally, a solid offering of bars and nightclubs if your evening is taking more of a party turn.

One tip from me would be to do any quad biking or camel trekking (both of which are must-do activities in Morocco) in the morning before it gets scorching in the desert. The colours, array of aromas and noise of the city make it such an exciting place to visit.

One tip from me would be to do any quad biking or camel trekking (both of which are must-do activities in Morocco) in the morning before it gets scorching in the desert. The colours, array of aromas and noise of the city make it such an exciting place to visit.

As long as you pack some strong SPF (yes, even in winter), I guarantee you will come back feeling like you just took a trip to another world.

Malta - Arianna Chatzidakis

Malta frequently flies under the radar as a destination for winter sun, but it has plenty to offer during the off-season. Sat between Sicily and the North African coast, the average high temperature is 16 degrees celsius in January and February.

For a cosmopolitan experience in winter, Sliema – a resort town on the east coast – is perfect. It has trendy cafes and stylish boutiques aplenty, which are complemented by stunning views of the Mediterranean; it’s all perfect for enjoying an outdoor coffee. Malta also has stunning architecture (think temples, cathedrals and ancient cities) and some treasure troves of art, which are perfect for exploring during milder days.

