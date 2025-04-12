I had a real life Cinderella moment at the Vienna Opera Ball

On a wintery week in February, I had my very own Cinderella story. Offered unprecedented access to one of Austria's most traditional pastimes, I was invited to the Almanac Palais – a decadent, 19th-century hotel – before embarking on an unforgettable night at the Vienna Opera Ball.

As a journalist lucky enough to experience five-star luxury on press visits, I've had a glimpse of how the other half lives, but my time in the 'City of Dreams' defied all expectations.

Standing on the steps of the Vienna State Opera House

A trip which spoke to the romantic (and history nerd) in me, I was treated to a sneak peek of the Almanac Palais' first Ball Season hotel experience – which is currently the only one of its kind. Intrigued? Keep reading for a recap of my royal adventure…

What is the 'Night at the Ball' package?

The 'Night At the Ball' package includes a two-night stay in a Duplex Park Suite, a private dance class in the hotel's Heritage Rooms and the opportunity to select a bespoke ballgown from the Juergen Christian Hoerl atelier.

After picking the dress of their dreams, guests can also opt for a full hair and makeup experience from the comfort of their very own hotel room, followed by a ride in a horse-drawn carriage to the Vienna Opera Ball. Click here for more information on the full package for 2026.

Arriving at the Almanac Palais Vienna

Stepping out of the taxi, I was blown away by the opulence of the Almanac Palais Vienna. Like a set from The Gilded Age or Downton Abbey, the Neo-classical beauty had started out as two Viennese palaces – the former Palais Henckel von Donnersmarkt and the Palais Leitenberger – which have since converged.

© Almanac Palais Vienna The Almanac Palais Vienna started out as two 19th-century palaces that have since been combined

Located on the Ringstrasse, which is often hailed as the city's most elegant boulevard, this regal retreat was situated close to the Stadtpark, the Vienna State Opera House and St. Stephen's Cathedral, too – an ideal choice for anyone looking to immerse themselves in Vienna's rich and varied history.

Unpacking in the dreamiest Duplex Suite

Remember when Kevin McCallister enters his room at the New York Plaza in Home Alone 2? My reaction to the Duplex Park Suite was just like that.

Aptly described as a "gallery-like space", the sleek and stylish abode was flooded with light, not to mention sweeping views of the Stadtpark, and a welcome cameo from the Johann Strauss Monument.

Split across two floors and connected by a decadent wooden staircase, the suites epitomise luxury with a refined colour palette, not to mention contemporary and minimalist furnishings.

One of my favourite amenities was the seriously convenient touchpads located all around the room – I could turn off any light or close my blinds without heading downstairs (I know, first world problems!). If you ever find yourself struggling for time to eat, I cannot stress how heavenly the room service is. Top tip – try the burger!

Learning the Viennese Waltz

Let's get one thing straight – I am not a natural dancer. Never have been and never will be, but learning to do the Viennese Waltz in the Heritage Rooms felt like a bucket list moment.

© Almanac Palais Vienna Dancing with the Stars winner Olena Shoptenko teaches the Viennese Waltz in the hotel's Heritage Rooms

Led by renowned choreographer and Dancing with the Stars winner Olena Shoptenko, I was given a basic crash course in the historic tradition, which was trickier than I'd anticipated. In spite of my two left feet, I genuinely enjoyed the class, and Olena couldn't have been more patient!

To this day, the Viennese Waltz remains a staple at the Opera Ball, so it's nice to know that, should you wish to, you can join in on the dance floor.

A Princess Diaries moment courtesy of Juergen Christian Hoerl

As part of the package, designer Juergen Christian Hoerl invites guests into his atelier, where they're invited to select a ballgown for the big night.

Offering handmade, bespoke pieces, the fashion label boasts an A-list clientele, with Austrian and international celebrities, including Frederica Lombardi and Conchita Wurst, among its loyal fanbase.

© Almanac Palais Vienna Juergen Christian Hoerl has dressed the likes of Frederica Lombardi and Conchita Wurst

Walking into the boutique, I felt like Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries, and after meeting Juergen and his team, I was asked to describe my ideal dress. It's not every day that a girl gets to walk in head-to-toe sparkles, so when he pulled out a black tulle gown adorned with glistening silver beads, I was instantly sold.

What I appreciated most was Juergen's emphasis on being comfortable at the Ball, and I couldn't have felt more elegant in my pick.

A night at the Vienna Opera Ball

As most girls will attest, getting ready for the big night can be just as fun as the night itself!

Introduced to two superbly talented hair and makeup artists, I was given my very own glow-up ahead of the Ball. Asked for picture references, I scrambled for snaps of Old Hollywood curls and a dewy smokey eye/nude lip combo before being blown away by the finished result.

I made sure to stop by the Lancôme photocall and makeup station

After changing into my custom dress and adding heels, I was invited to take a horse-drawn carriage through the cobbled streets of Vienna before arriving on the steps of the State Opera House. A surreal experience; if it weren't for the cars in the distance, I could have sworn I was in a different time period altogether.

The Ball itself was beyond my wildest imagination. A star-studded affair, the State Opera House is decorated with thousands of fresh flowers – which are later handed out to members of the public – and lined with endless red carpets.

© Getty Candice Swanepoel, Ed Westwick and Leni Klum were all in attendance this year

After peering up at the frescoed ceilings and marble pillars, my eye line was taken up by a haze of designer dresses and tailored tuxedos. Guests ascending the stairs were quickly followed by camera flashes, with photographers rushing to capture every aspect of the fairytale evening.

International celebrities and socialites are known to attend each year, and during the 2025 Ball, I caught a glimpse of Gossip Girl star Ed Weswick as well as renowned models Candice Swanepoel and Leni Klum. Cinematic legend Sophia Loren has graced the guest-list before, too, choosing a plunging gold lace gown for her night at the ball in 1995.

© Getty Hollywood star Sophia Loren famously attended in 1995

The real magic of the evening happens when the debutantes – dressed in white – and their dates take to the dance floor. Akin to a Jane Austen novel, it's a stunning spectacle, and after the performances have come to an end, guests are invited to dance the night away in the grand ballroom themselves.

A huge space, the State Opera House was equipped with multiple bars for anyone looking to sit down and enjoy a glass of champagne. With Lancôme serving as a sponsor for the ball, I also stopped by the brand's official photocall and makeup station, which allows guests to touch up their makeup throughout the evening.

Verdict

My stay at the Almanac Palais Vienna was a truly unforgettable experience, and one which allowed me to truly immerse myself in the capital's pastimes and traditions. More than a 'weekend away' or a mini-break, the package would be better described as a full cultural experience or a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list trip.

© Almanac Palais Vienna The debutantes dancing with their dates

For anyone looking to experience the Vienna Opera Ball, this is the way to do it.

