I spent 72 hours in Paris with the kids – during the most romantic weekend of the year

Valentine's Day in the City of Love – the perfect excuse for a romantic getaway. But this year, I decided to do things a little differently. Instead of a candlelit dinner for two, I surprised my husband with a weekend in Paris… with our two young sons in tow. Paris may be known as a lovers' paradise, but it's also a dream destination for families – and I can confirm after our whirlwind 72 hours that the City of Love is just as magical with little ones. In fact, more than 60% of travellers now consider Paris a top family destination – and after our experience, I can see why. Here's how we made the most of the city with our kids during the most romantic weekend of the year.

© HELLO! I loved spending the most romantic day of the year with my family in Paris

DAY ONE

Our journey began at St Pancras International, where we hopped on the Eurostar. We opted for Premier seats, allowing us to check in just 45 minutes before departure and enjoy a moment of calm in the lounge – complete with hot drinks and pastries (a hit with the kids). At precisely 7:01 AM, we were Paris-bound, arriving just after 10 AM, ready to start our adventure.

© HELLO! We travelled via Eurostar Premier, and enjoyed a delicious breakfast before arriving at Gare du Nord

On arrival, we headed straight to our accommodation – a lovely loft booked through Airbnb, conveniently located just outside a central Metro station. Parents will understand how crucial location is when traveling with little ones, especially after a long day of exploring. The loft was bright, well-equipped, and had two large bedrooms, ensuring everyone got a good night’s rest. We found it using Airbnb's 'Guest Favourite' filter – a great feature that helps take the stress out of choosing where to stay by highlighting the most loved homes on Airbnb.

© HELLO! The loft was located just outside of a Metro exit - very convenient!

Airbnb and Eurostar have recently teamed up to make Paris more accessible than ever, making it easier for families to experience the magic of the City of Love. More than 60% of travellers now consider Paris a top family destination, and with child-friendly restaurants, seamless transport options, and an abundance of cultural wonders, it’s easy to see why!

After a quick pit stop at the loft, we ventured out and what a perfect day it was to explore. Now that I've lived it myself, I would urge everyone to experience at least one Valentine’s Day in Paris. Maybe it helped that it was sunny, and the sky was the perfect shade of blue, but love was certainly in the air. Couples walked the city with large bouquets of flowers, we witnessed a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower, and photoshoots featuring tons of red heart-shaped balloons dotted the city. The kids were fascinated, and I was smiling from ear to ear.

© HELLO! Our Airbnb had everything we needed, including two very comfortable sofas and lovely views of the city

For lunch, we had pre-booked Francette, a cute floating restaurant tucked beneath the Eiffel Tower. While reviews had been mixed, our experience was wonderful – impeccable service, delicious food, and unbeatable views. It was the perfect recharge before our afternoon of sightseeing.

Just next to the restaurant was the BatoBus, a fantastic hop-on-hop-off river cruise – an ideal post-lunch activity for both couples and kids. With a 24-hour ticket, we could use it as a scenic mode of transport throughout the day.

© HELLO! The kids really enjoyed wondering around Place du Trocadero and admiring the Eiffel Tower

We disembarked at the Musée d'Orsay for a quick wander before heading to the Jardin du Luxembourg. The kids loved it here, playing, running freely, and soaking up the sunshine while we relaxed on the iconic green chairs.

As the afternoon faded, we made our way to the Arc de Triomphe to watch the sunset. Although we hadn't pre-booked tickets, we found availability on the spot, so the wait was minimal. Seeing the city bathed in golden light was truly unforgettable.

© HELLO! Watching the sunset from the Arc de Triomphe

After an exhilarating first day, we returned to our Airbnb for a relaxed, self-catered family dinner – pizza and chicken nuggets – one of the perks of having our own space! Not the most romantic meal, but exactly what the kids needed after a long day!

DAY TWO

When planning a family trip, I always dedicate a day entirely to the kids – so day two was all about Disneyland Paris!

Having visited before, we knew what to expect and how to make the most of our time. We set off early, with a smooth Metro journey taking less than an hour. With 30% of Airbnb bookings in Paris now made by families, it’s clear that more and more parents are discovering just how accessible and enjoyable the city can be with kids.

© HELLO! We had the best day at Disneyland Paris

We had also booked Premier Access tickets, meaning we barely had to queue for rides – a game-changer when you only have 12 hours in "the most magical place on Earth."

We braved both fun and thrilling rides, including The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, much to the delight of our five-year-old (though our reaction in the ride photo told a different story!).

For lunch, we dined at Bistrot Chez Rémy, one of the park's most popular restaurants. Securing a reservation is tricky, but persistence paid off – I checked the app for cancellations at 12:15 PM, and by 12:30, we were seated!

© HELLO! The interiors at the Bistrot Chez Rémy are the best!

The rest of the day flew by with more rides, the Disney Stars on Parade, and finally, the brand-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic. It was breathtaking. Watching from the start of Main Street allowed for a swift exit post-show, making our return journey seamless. By just past the hour, we were tucked up in bed, exhausted but happy.

DAY THREE

With a full day ahead, we first stored our luggage at Gare du Nord's secure storage, conveniently located beneath platform 2, ensuring a hassle-free pickup before our departure.

We decided to revisit the Eiffel Tower, this time venturing up to the second floor for the panoramic views. It did not disappoint! The kids were mesmerized by the city stretching out before them.

© HELLO! We couldn't resist going back to the Eiffel Tower

Next, we visited the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, which had recently reopened after extensive restoration. Seeing it restored to its former glory was a moving experience.

© HELLO! We enjoyed a lovely sunny walk along the River Seine after lunch

Lunch was enjoyed in the area, followed by a leisurely stroll along the Seine towards the Louvre. Though we didn't have time to go inside, simply admiring the iconic pyramid and soaking in the Parisian atmosphere was a perfect way to wrap up our trip.

© HELLO! The kids enjoying running freely along the Cour Napoléon

Final Thoughts

Would I recommend a family Valentine's trip to Paris? Absolutely – and my eight and five-year-olds wholeheartedly agree. Their verdict? "Super good!"

