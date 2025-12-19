From Australia to India: 6 most idyllic train journeys for the trip of a lifetime in 2026

When we think of luxury travel, most of us instinctively picture boarding a plane – but, in reality, premium getaways are just as easily found via rail. This year marks the 200th anniversary of passenger railway. It's apt, then, that once-in-a-lifetime train travel holidays have experienced a spike in popularity, with hashtags like #trainvacation and #traintraveldiaries racking up thousands of posts on TikTok.

What’s more, recent research from the Department for Transport found that leisure is now the most common reason people take the train. All signs suggest that the trend for rail-based holidays will chug full steam ahead into 2026. But for such trips of a lifetime, where do you go, and what can you see?

In response to the rising demand for rail-based adventures, Great Rail Journeys, a specialist escorted tour operator, has curated six international itineraries that blend plush onboard experiences with breathtaking routes across Australia, mainland Europe, Africa, south Asia and north America. Some include hand-picked hotel stays, whilst others involve sleeping on board for the duration of your getaway.

These are not your typical rail holidays, either. They are carefully curated journeys designed for people who want to experience something extraordinary. Great Rail Journeys has five decades of experience and is powered by experts in travel, enabling holidaymakers to relish in moments connection on every journey through fellow travellers, local guides and the experiences themselves.

Among the itineraries is a ride on the longest train in Spain, which first carried the English Royal Family through the region in the 1920s, as well as a route that retraces the steps of Indian royalty and the British Raj on one of the Land of Spice’s most prestigious locomotives.

Here are the six most idyllic train journeys you can take in 2026 for the trip of a lifetime, split between Great Rail Journeys’ Escorted range, trips which are led by expert Tour Managers, and its Luxury Independent range, which follow itineraries designed by its in-house experts…

The Escorted range

The Indian Pacific in Australia

© www.russellmillardphotography.co The Indian Pacific travels from the east to the west coast of Australia

For an epic adventure in Australia, look no further than the legendary Indian Pacific. As the name suggests, it connects the Indian Ocean with the Pacific, through a route that stretches 2,704 miles between the cities of Perth and Sydney. Along the way, you’ll witness the astonishing contrasts of the Australian landscape: mountain ranges giving way to sweeping valleys, vast and red desert plains unfolding into vibrant cities, and remote Outback towns offering glimpses into life far from the coasts.

You’ll sleep and eat on board, with three tiers of accommodation available and menus changing every day to feature the flavours of the region through which the train is travelling. Journeys range from 11 to 16 nights, but people are also welcome to join on shorter journeys of two nights between certain cities.

The Rocky Mountaineer in Canada

The Rocky Mountaineer takes you through the most spectacular vistas of Canada

The world-renowned Rocky Mountaineer train is perhaps the most extraordinary way to experience Canada’s striking landscapes. From the comfort of panoramic glass-domed carriages, you’ll be spoiled by views of towering peaks, vast forests and glittering lakes. Among the iconic sights are Stoney Creek, Morant’s Curve and Bow Lake, one of Banff National Park’s most enchanting alpine lakes.

There are two levels of service and accommodation available: SilverLeaf and GoldLeaf. Journeys range from eight to 18 days, with the train only running during daylight hours so that you can experience every mile of Canadian wilderness in full, spectacular colour.

The Maharajas’ Express in India

The Maharajas' Express coasts you through the most wondrous sights of India

The Maharajas’ Express is India’s most prestigious train, which retraces the steps of Indian Royalty and the British Raj. A warm welcome on board is followed by panoramic windows with rolling scenery throughout Delhi, the 'Pink City' of Jaipur and the Amber Fort, Ranthambore National Park, Agra and the Taj Mahal, Orcha Fort and the temple city of Varanasi.

Inside the train are spacious cabins and attentive hospitality, which you can soak up as you pass through historic forts, royal cities and lively markets. Then, gentle evenings on board ensure your day is full of contrast and detail. Trip lengths range from eight to 16 days.

Rovos Rail in South Africa

© Jos Beltman Rovos Rail connects you with some of Africa's most breathtaking destinations

Since its founding in 1989, Rovos Rail has earned a reputation for delivering the most memorable rail journeys in South Africa. Its routes evoke the romance of early African exploration as endless plains, rugged mountains and golden savannahs unfurl beyond the window.

This is further enhanced by the vintage wood-panelled coaches and unhurried atmosphere on board. The restored trains, hauled by diesel or electric locomotives, house a maximum of 72 guests across 36 suites, meaning that exclusivity is guaranteed. There’s two accommodation levels to choose from and separate dining cars, with journeys ranging from 10 to 19 days.

The Luxury Independent range

The Al Andalus in Spain

The Al Andalus rolls you through the south of Spain in premium style

The longest train in Spain, Al Andalus, first carried the English Royal Family through the region in the 1920s. Today, it remains every bit as regal, but for the public, with decadent decor, sumptuous soft furnishings and old-world charm aplenty. On board, there’s two accommodation levels, four lounge cars and two restaurant cars – quite the home away from home.

The route will take you on a nine-day journey, beginning in Seville where centuries of architectural splendour and authentic Spanish spirit set the tone for future stops of Granada, Ronda, Córdoba and Cádiz. The voyage concludes in Málaga, a lively city basking on Spain’s sun-drenched southern coast.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

© David Noton The Venice Simplon Orient Express travels through France, Italy and Switzerland

For romance aplenty, few trains rival the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Its carriages date from the 1920s and 1930s – the celebrated Golden Age of travel – and exude timeless elegance. Every detail has been meticulously curated: plush fabrics and furnishings by famed Art Deco designers, Italian waiters serving meals crafted by French, and live evening entertainment accompanying cocktails.

Routes vary depending on the chosen itinerary. You can follow the classic path between Paris and Venice, add more Italian cities on, or explore tranquil destinations such as Lake Garda. Tours range from two to eight days, with three accommodation levels on board.

