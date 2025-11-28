Why Outbuildings Dorset is the ultimate location for a romantic couples staycation

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a new relationship can only truly be tested by a weekend away. The chance to share a bathroom, spend 24/7 in each other's company and navigate a long car journey together can make or break some couples. So when the opportunity to review a date night package at a luxury farm hotel arrived in my inbox a few months into dating my boyfriend Tom, the timing couldn't have been better – and Outbuildings Dorset, a gorgeous, boutique hideaway in West Dorset, proved to be the perfect choice for a romantic two-night stay.

What was once old outbuildings on a family dairy farm have now been refurbished into 11 double bedrooms, quaintly situated just two miles north of the charming market town of Bridport. Think Soho Farmhouse on the south coast but on a smaller, more intimate scale and without the hefty price tag.

© Outbuildings/Catherine Frawley The hotel is situated just two miles north of the charming market town of Bridport

Out of three new date night packages, we opted for the Midweek Tuck In, a two night stay appropriately described as "the ultimate foodie one". As someone who takes great pleasure in culinary delights, I couldn't resist this particular package, and it did not disappoint.

© table full of plates of food

Exclusive retreat

Out of the 11 bedrooms on offer, we were offered a two-night stay in The Byre – a stylish yet cosy room that blends rustic chic with modern luxury. This dog-friendly room had everything I could have wanted and more: a super-king bed, a comfortable sofa, a dining table, a log burner, a large Smart TV, a pod coffee machine and a rainfall shower room.

The highlight, however, was the outdoor copper bath tub, which is included in each of the rooms, and in my opinion, is a large part of what makes Outbuildings Dorset the perfect place for a couples' getaway. The bath, which comfortably fits two people, backs onto a rolling country landscape, providing far-reaching, uninterrupted views and complete privacy.

Take a look inside

While I never got tired of sitting in the bath with a glass of red wine, there was also the option to soak in a woodland hot tub or head to the barn cinema, which has access to streaming and film services, to be watched under blankets and enjoyed with a selection of snacks.

If you stay at Outbuildings, you'll notice all the bathroom products are handmade, with floral scents including Geranium and Orange hand wash to Lavender and Eucalyptus body scrub – all of which are very effective at creating a sense of calm and relaxation.

Friendly staff and down-to-earth vibe

What sets Outbuildings apart from other hotels is that it feels both down-to-earth and rustic, yet incredibly luxurious. This is partly down to the fact that it's a family-run hotel, but also due to its friendly staff, who are incredibly attentive yet not overbearing.

© Outbuildings/Catherine Frawley This family-run, dog-friendly retreat is worth a visit

They can be contacted via text for anything, including local recommendations and ordering taxis. The service, adorably named 'Text for a Tipple' in their welcome guide, includes "a top-up of wine in the bath", and although I can't say I used that specific service, it's clear the staff are willing to go above and beyond for the comfort and enjoyment of their guests.

© Outbuildings/Catherine Frawley Guests can enjoy movie night at the barn cinema

Indulgent dining experience

Guests have the choice to eat in their room or in The Cart Shed, a charming and cosy bar and dining area which offers a selection of locally sourced produce for a hearty breakfast, lunch and dinner. The rustic decor, including exposed brick walls, a fireplace, beautifully crafted wooden seating and mood lighting, creates a relaxed atmosphere, made better by the attentive waiting staff.

Both mornings we enjoyed a full English breakfast, which was washed down with a cup of coffee using beans roasted by a local cafe, Goose & Badger. I'm no barista, but I'm not exaggerating when I say their coffee is the nicest I've had. It was a tough transition back to my usual morning cup of instant when I got home.

© Outbuildings/Catherine Frawley

Our package offered two different evening menus: a 4 course 'Chefs Selection' menu, which included a glass of sparkling wine from the local, award-winning vineyard, Furleigh Estate, and dinner from the Country Comforts or Grazing menu, which can be enjoyed either in The Cart Shed or in your room.

My Lyme Bay scallops starter was super succulent, as was my Sirloin Steak main, which was perfectly complemented by a tasty Madeira jus and carrot and star anise puree and smashed crispy potatoes. The dessert was equally delightful - we shared an amaretto tiramisu and creme brulee, both gorgeously sweet and creamy, and the perfect way to round off our meal.

© table full of plates of food The food was delicious and worth returning for

For the second night, we chose to enjoy the Grazing menu in our room. Sitting on the sofa, we indulged in a range of small plates, including creamy Buffalo Burrata, a juicy pork belly with celeriac remoulade, mushroom risotto and a portion of crispy potatoes with aioli. All of which we enjoyed greatly.

The food on both nights was outstanding – it’s clear the ingredients are fresh, and expertly brought together by the hotel's kitchen staff.

Local attractions and treasures Outbuildings Dorset is situated just two miles from Bridport, where there are plenty of quaint cafés, pubs, shops and galleries to peruse. The hotel really is the perfect staycation for guests with four-legged companions as there are endless walking routes to choose from. We drove to Outbuildings from London, and I would recommend taking a car for your stay. Just a ten-minute drive away is Bridport's West Bay beach, where you can see the breathtaking cliffs featured in ITV's Broadchurch and walk along the Jurassic coast. If you don't mind driving a little further, Lulworth Cove is just 28 miles away, where you can take a scenic walk to Durdle Door. There's also the option to drive under 30 minutes to Lyme Regis. If you do decide to visit Outbuildings Dorset, I'd recommend a ten-minute drive to the Furleigh Estate Winery to tour the vineyards and taste their impressive sparkling wine, a bottle of which I brought back home with me and am looking forward to popping open at Christmas.

Price

Prices for The Midweek Tuck In, depending on date and room, start from £560. Room-only stays available from £180 per night.

Book here.