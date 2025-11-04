Winter walks and pub stops within 60 minutes of London

Now that November is here, we're truly in the thick of autumn, and one of our favourite seasonal pastimes is wrapping up warm and heading for a scenic walk before ducking into a cosy pub. We're spoilt for choice in the UK when it comes to the perfect locations for a seasonal stroll, and even if you're based in London, you don't have to travel too far to get your outdoor fix. Whether you're opting for a night away or a day trip to explore a new area, these options are easily accessible by car or rail, so you'll be stepping in crunchy brown leaves in no time.

Not only that, but they're all populated with wonderful pubs offering a warm atmosphere and hearty grub. Because what's a countryside stroll without a pint or a roast dinner at the end of it? There's no doubt that London has some of the most fantastic walks in the country within its boroughs, from Richmond Park to Hampstead Heath, and more. But if you're after a change of scenery, head to the neighbouring counties of London for staggeringly beautiful walks.

© Shutterstock / Fela Sanu North of London If you're a seasoned walker, you'll already be aware of how beautiful the famous Chiltern Hills are. The north part of the area within Hertfordshire offers lovely options, including the Ashridge Estate, which is a National Trust site and an area of outstanding natural beauty – so it's undoubtedly worth a visit. You could spend the whole day roaming around the historic house and estate gardens, but the wider area is just as pretty. There is a café on the grounds, but if you're looking for a pub, then The Greyhound Inn (which is also a hotel) is close by. Getting there: You can reach Tring station, the closest railway station to the Ashridge Estate, from London Euston in as little as 35 minutes. By car, it's roughly an hour and a half (depending on your start point in the capital). There are also parking options nearby for when you arrive.

© Getty Images East of London There are numerous walks in Epping Forest, but according to AllTrails, the top-ranked ones are the Epping Forest main path and Green Ride Circular. It starts from Chingford Golf Club and takes you on a circular route around the entire forest. If you choose to do the whole route, it's 20 kilometres, so make sure you take appropriate footwear! However, there are other well-known routes you could explore too that are a little shorter, such as the Chestnut Trail or the Holly Trail. When it comes to pubs, The Owl Pub in Loughton will provide warmth and hearty food. Getting there: Given that Epping Forest is on the border of Essex and Greater London, you can get to Epping Forest quite easily on public transport. You can reach there on the Jubilee and the Central Line in just over an hour.

© Getty Images South of London Surrey has an abundance of great walks, but the walk surrounding Box Hill, leading to the panoramic views of its summit, is a favourite in the area. Having been there myself, I can confirm it's marvellous. You can enjoy a dog-friendly, moderate trail and get in plenty of walking miles, all before dipping into The Stepping Stones pub for a swift half. Getting there: You can get a direct train either from London Victoria or London Waterloo to Box Hill & Westhumble station. Journey times range from 48 minutes to 56 minutes. By car, it's just over an hour from central London.

© Shutterstock / N.M.Bear West of London Head west of London and you'll find yourself venturing into the Thames Valley area, which happens to be huge, so there are endless options for autumnal walks. More specifically, however, there are amazing walks in the Berkshire area (although I might be biased since this is my neck of the woods). An obvious one is the long walk through Windsor Great Park down towards the castle, particularly if you're keen to add a touch of history and royalty to your autumnal expedition. But there are other great walks, such as the Thames Path walk from Pangbourne to Goring (another one I have done). Or, walking the Finchampstead Ridges (which is practically on my doorstep) is another great option and not too challenging. By way of pubs, you'll be spoilt for choice. My local and personal recommendations are: The Chequers Pub in Eversley, and The Queens Oak and The Greyhound, both in Finchampstead. Getting there: From London Waterloo, you can get to Reading or nearby train stations in just over an hour. But if you jump on a fast train from London Paddington, you can get to Reading in less than 30 minutes. You can also reach Reading via the Elizabeth Line. If you're travelling by car, hop on the M4 and you'll be there in roughly an hour.