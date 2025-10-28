This UK city 1.5 hours from London named 'best place to visit' – especially for a pre-Christmas break

Most Brits would loudly and proudly insist that their home turf was the greatest in the land, and of course, we're lucky to have many brilliant places dotted up and down our humble island. However, some places in the UK often get their time in the spotlight as being among the best. Lonely Planet, in fact, listed Bristol as one of the top UK cities to visit in its 2026 travel guide, and given it's such an eclectic city, it's not hard to see why.

It's a bustling city known for its art scene and progressive culture, adored by both residents and visitors. So, if you're on the hunt for a UK location for a weekend break, either next year or as a last-minute pre-Christmas getaway, Bristol could be your answer.

Why residents love Bristol

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, is a proud Bristolian and explained why she's not surprised to see Bristol hailed as a must-visit place in the UK.

© Getty Images Bristol has been listed as the best UK place to visit

"I'm pleased to see Bristol being recognised as a top destination to visit. I'm a proud Bristolian, and what I love most about it is that there really is something for everyone. Students rejoice over great bars, art galleries, and fabulous foodie options, and families adore the attractions around the harbourside.

"Cocktail seekers won't be short of options to explore in the city, and St Nicholas Market is the place to head for unique Christmas gifts between 13 November and 24 December. Consider visiting the aptly named Christmas steps if you come for a festive break - expect a narrow, cobbly climb with sweet independent shops and a 16th-century pub as your reward."

She added: "It's also amazing because it's got the busy city vibe of London, with new eateries popping up on the daily, but you can also seek out a sanctuary if required. And it's not just in the autumn/winter months when the city sparkles, I always recommend people visit in summer too to see the city really shine. The harbour is magical no matter the time of day. Ideal for morning runs, afternoon strolls or evening drinks with friends or loved ones."

Katy Huke, HELLO!'s Audience Development Manager, lived in Bristol as a student, and while she's no longer a resident, she has fond memories of spending her late teens there. "When I was 18, I moved to Bristol from London to study, and I remember on my university open day falling in love straight away with the city. I remember seeing the joy of life around the Harbourside on a sunny day, people jumping into taxi boats or dipping their feet into the water whilst listening to a live band. It's one of my favourite cities all year round. Bristol has a beautiful Christmas market, cosy pubs, and a fantastic mix of shops, both independent and high street, perfect for all your festive planning."

Katy also recommends visitors head to The Apple Cider Boat, where you can enjoy a swift and some people watching. For some hearty grub, Katy recommends the Riverstation.

© Getty Images Bristol is a great UK city to visit for a weekend getaway, with plenty to do especially in the lead-up to Christmas

As Rachel and Katy have explained, there is plenty to see and do on a visit to the city, whether for a day or a long weekend. In addition to the many local restaurants and bars Rachel speaks of, attractions include the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the must-see museum and gallery, plus a harbour boat tour. If art and culture are your thing, make sure you embark on a Banksy-spotting tour.

Christmas activities to do in Bristol

Rachel naturally insists that Bristol is great year-round, but if a pre-Christmas break is on your agenda, then there are plenty of festive activities to get stuck into, whether you're visiting for a romantic couple's retreat or a weekend away with the whole family.

Secret Bristol recommends heading to a candlelit orchestra this Christmas (check out Fever to see upcoming concerts, including themed nights), for a cosy and magical atmosphere that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

For those daring enough to take to the ice, Bristol has many rinks, both indoor and outdoor, where you can practice your skating skills, with Planet Ice being perhaps its best-known. The Avon Valley Country Park outdoor rink comes alive at Christmas time and is perfect for all the family.

© Shutterstock / Anna Jastrzebska Bristol also has Christmas Markets full of treats

What's Christmas without a Christmas market? Dazzling lights, festive treats and pretty alpine-style huts offering unique gifts are all what make Bristol Christmas Market, open from 7 November until 23 December, so popular.

And if Christmas shopping is on your agenda, then heading to one of the biggest Christmas shops in the country, located at Whitehall Garden Centre, is a must.