Planning a festive overnight stay in London? You want these hotels on your radar

There’s nothing quite like a night in London at Christmas time. From admiring Carnaby Street lights and evenings in cosy pubs, to a skate on Somerset House’s ice rink after mooching in Harrods, the festive atmosphere of the capital is deliciously palpable from mid-November. London starts to seem otherworldly – enough to feel like a proper getaway, but not too far that it deters you from going at all.

And whether you’re travelling in from up north or you’re a born-and-bred Londoner, nothing beats spending the night in a swanky Zone 1 hotel after a festive day exploring. From rooms in a grade II listed building to the perfect base for roaming the Royal Parks in all their winter glory, these are the hotels we’d book time and time again for a London escape at Christmas…

Located in the former Queen Anne's Chambers, Conrad London St. James is a 19th century building less than a mile from the iconic sites of Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. Punctuated by midcentury-inspired décor across 256 rooms and suites, it’s the perfect launchpad for city exploring – particularly if you’re seeking a blend of culture, history and refined fun from your festive getaway.

On-site restaurant, The Pem, serves traditional British cuisine and offers a curated wine list of sought-after, independent and fine wine, all to be enjoyed amid the romantic red décor and intimate booths. Or there’s afternoon tea with a regal twist in The Orchard Room, an elegant restaurant topped with a glass roof and lined with stunning floral arrangements.

One review of Conrad London St. James reads: “The hotel is located in an extremely convenient area of town, features all of the amenities one would need or want, and offers multiple dining options. But the kindness and attention to detail of the staff is where the hotel distinguishes itself from others.”

Offering artistic glamor aplenty in the heart of the iconic Covent Garden, meet NoMad London. You’ll find it in the former Bow Street Magistrates Court, opposite the historic Royal Opera House. It’s on the smaller side with 91 rooms and 16 suites, but each one has a quintessentially British feel to it with artwork-adorned walls, armchairs comfortable enough to sleep in and free-standing clawfoot bath tubs.

The hotel features dramatic, light-filled spaces, including a three-story Atrium under a stunning glass roof. It also boasts world-class dining: Twenty8 NoMad is its newest restaurant celebrating moments of New York nostalgia with French brasserie influence, whilst Side Hustle offers casual dining and drinks in a lively setting – including an extensive collection of agave-based spirits.

One review on NoMad London reads: “From the moment we arrived, we knew this hotel would be something special. What truly sets it apart is the atmosphere. It strikes a rare balance of luxury and warmth – elegant but never pretentious. Every member of the team seemed genuinely invested in making our stay unforgettable.”

