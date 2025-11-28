10 most beautiful train stations in the world - including one of the most photographed ever

Whether you spend your life in a train station chasing the daily commute or you are more of a weekend traveller, the train station is a place most people across the world are all too familiar with.

Connected by vast railway networks, the world boasts some truly stunning train stations that serve as gateways to exciting journeys.

From modern architectural feats to beautiful historic facades that are a tourist attraction in themselves, these waiting places are a constant in any town, city and village and offer visitors not just a spot to catch a train but a glimpse into the history and culture of the country's transport.

European travel and tourism expert at CityTrip Travel Christian Petzold told HELLO!: "The memorable aspect of the stations is not only their architecture but also the whole environment, the bustling of commuters, the aroma of coffee, the platforms where the announcements are reverberating.

"I would recommend that travellers spend a little time in the stations, which are not only serving the destinations but also the historical landmarks of their own."

As a big fan of trains myself, I wanted to find out what the most stunning stations were in the world and compiled a list of my must-sees for our readers with the help of the recent Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.

1/ 10 © Getty Images St Pancras International, London, UK Starting off with one of the hubs of the capital city, St Pancras International is one of the most iconic stations in the UK. Located in North London on Euston Road, the station sits opposite King's Cross and combines Victorian opulence with modern luxury. The station’s soaring glass roof, intricate ironwork, and the famous Great Hall are all architectural sights not to be missed. It's not just a transport hub but also boasts plenty of upscale shops and eateries that represent the best of British, so you can indulge before you board either the Eurostar or a National Rail. The exterior emulates a Gothic Revival architectural style, while inside, the station feels almost cathedral-like. One of my personal favourites, St Pancras International is comfortable, full of everything you need and a sight for sore eyes.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Grand Central Terminal, New York, USA A true New York iconic landmark, Grand Central Terminal is a marvel of Beaux-Arts architecture. Its vast main concourse is one of the most photographed spaces in the world, and the celestial dome above, painted with constellations and intricate zodiac signs, is a design element that continues to wow visitors no matter how many times they see it. The station's elegance and timeless beauty make it a destination in itself in addition to its true function as a travel hub for the region. During my recent trip to the Big Apple, it was a non-negotiable on our list of things to see and the feeling of standing amongst the commuters or looking down on the concourse from the balcony was unmatched.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Gadigal Station, Sydney, Australia Listed as one of the world’s most beautiful train stations in 2025 by Prix Versailles, Gadigal Station is part of the Australian hub's cutting-edge new metro network, which opened to the public in 2024. Standing as a symbol of the city's commitment to modern infrastructure, the station, formerly known as Pitt Street, is located in the heart of the city. It showcases sleek, contemporary design with clean lines, expansive glass panels, and an open-air feel - emulating ultra modern, cool vibes. It serves as a gateway to the vibrant CBD and offers a glimpse into Sydney’s future urban growth with its open-plan, light-filled design, and focus on sustainability and environmental integration.

4/ 10 © VCG via Getty Images Baiyun Station, Guangzhou, China A stunning example of modern Chinese design, Baiyun Station is a transportation hub that blends futuristic architecture with natural inspiration. The station’s signature wave-like roof is made of glass and steel and mirrors the flowing curves of the surrounding Baiyun Mountain. Flooded with natural light and open and airy, the station’s design creates a spacious, welcoming environment for travellers while promoting sustainability with energy-efficient stand out features. As a key stopping point in both the country's high-speed rail and metro systems, Baiyun connects Guangzhou to cities across China. The picture perfect station represents the country’s architectural ambition and urban development and was opened in 2023. It was designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei.

5/ 10 © Getty Images KAFD Station, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia The KAFD (King Abdullah Financial District) Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a striking example of futuristic architecture. Part of the ambitious Riyadh Metro project, KAFD Station boasts a sleek and modern design with a focus on functionality and luxury. It reflects Riyadh’s efforts to modernise and expand its urban infrastructure in line with the city’s growing status as a global financial hub.

6/ 10 © BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Mons Station, Mons, Belgium Mons Station underwent a significant redesign and rebranding which started in 2015, and was only fully completed in 2024. It represents a blend of Belgian heritage and modern design. Located in the historic southern city of Mons, this station features an innovative roof structure made from glass and steel, creating a sense of openness and light while maintaining the charm of its original 19th-century design. The glass-and-steel canopy is a must see and spans across the station to create a modern, airy feel. This design feature enhances the flow of natural light, making it a welcoming space for travellers and sight-seers alike.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Pleyel Station, Saint-Denis, France Located in the northern suburbs of Paris in Saint-Denis, Pleyel Station is part of the Grand Paris Express project, which aims to expand and modernise the French capital’s metro system. Enjoying a grand opening in June 2024, the station’s design is chic and contemporary, featuring bold geometric shapes, glass facades, and a focus on green space integration. This futuristic station should be added to any travel list of the area as its design not only caters to the area's growing population but also integrates seamlessly with the surrounding urban landscape. With its state-of-the-art facilities and bold aesthetic, Pleyel Station is a key transportation hub, connecting commuters to Paris' expanding metro system.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, India A UNESCO World Heritage site in its own right, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly known as Victoria Terminus) is a fantastic mix of Victorian Gothic and Indian architectural styles. Built in 1888, it features stunning carvings, spires, and intricate stonework that emulate both the grandeur of the British Empire and the cultural richness India has to offer. The Gothic spires and intricate carvings on the facade, including ornate floral motifs and statues, make this station a visual sight to be seen, combining the architectural influences of both the East and West.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Tokyo Station, Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Station is a perfect blend of old and new and somewhere I am dying to see myself in the future. The station’s historical red-brick exterior dates back to 1914 and stands in stark contrast with the futuristic skyscrapers that surround it. The station has been renovated in recent years and is a seamless fusion of traditional architecture and cutting-edge design, standing as a symbol of the dynamic energy of Japan's capital. Acting as its main centrepiece, the station’s central dome offers a different architectural style to the sleek modernity of Tokyo's skyline, creating a visual link to the city's past and present.