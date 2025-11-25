The best winter day trips from London by train - in under 2 hours

While the city is magical in the wintertime with fairy lights galore, Christmas installations everywhere you look, and the smell of mulled wine filling the air, it can also be overwhelming as the shoppers arrive and the tourists take over.

Escaping the chaos for a day could be the perfect reset you didn't even know you needed before the festive madness kicks in and the end-of-year countdown begins.

London's extensive train network means you can pretty much travel anywhere across the country in a matter of hours.

Fancy some fresh, salty sea air? No problem, there's a day trip for that. Craving a hike and a mountain-top view? In around 60 minutes, you'll be starting your ascent to feeling on top of the world.

As an honorary Londoner, there have been many times I've desperately needed a breather from the hustle and bustle of the busy city.

Here's a list of some of the best winter day trips that are just a short train journey away from the capital commotion.

Where to go from London for one day? With its train network and accessibility, London is by far one of the best-connected cities in the UK, making day trips easy and enjoyable. In just over an hour or two, you'll be pulling into charming historic cities, seaside towns, royal estates, and national parks jam packed full of natural beauty that the city sometimes lacks. If you are looking for a quick escape that won't take you an age to get to, Oxford could be the perfect location for your first day trip outside of London. Home to one of the most famous universities in the world, explore the different academic buildings, take in the historical streets and go on a riverside walk. For beach lovers and those who fancy a quick dip in the cold sea, Brighton makes for a breezy escape to the coast, while history buffs and royal fans will love Windsor for its castle tours. The Cotswolds is another fantastic idea if you are craving some peace and quiet. There, you'll find honey-stone villages and countryside pubs galore. A personal favourite, in just over one hour via train, Canterbury and its cathedral grandeur, medieval streets and collection of quaint restaurants and tea shops are so worth a visit.

What is within a two-hour train ride from London? Interested in venturing a little farther afield? A surprisingly wide selection of southern England's towns and parks sits within a two-hour train journey from London. Heading west, you can spend the day in Bath, known for its Roman Baths and Georgian crescents that were used as the backdrop for some scenes in Netflix's Bridgerton. Next, why not visit Bristol, a creative hub full of street art, harbourside cafes, and museums? If you were a fan of Skins, wandering around the city might bring back some nostalgic memories as a lot of the series was filmed there. Winchester and Salisbury sit to the south and boast cathedral cities that are rich in heritage and natural landscapes. Close by, Arundel and Hastings deliver a mix of castles and coast. Go east, and trains will whisk you towards Cambridge, Rye, or Whitstable, each offering a unique experience - from punting on the River Cam to cobbled lanes and delicious seafood.

Day trips from London with kids Family-friendly day trips from London during the winter can combine cosy indoor activities with manageable journeys so that cold-weather exploring is made that little bit easier. Both for its proximity and variety of options, Windsor is a top pick. Full of festive lights in the town centre, warming cafes, and the chance to see Windsor Castle's seasonal displays, the area is also home to Legoland Windsor's Christmas events that will add extra magic to your day out. For a blast of fresh air and to work off some of that pent-up energy from being cooped up in the city, a trip to Brighton's coastline could be just the ticket for a family day out. The seaside location offers walks along the winter pier, a trip to the aquarium, and plenty of sheltered spots for hot chocolate breaks. However, if you're hoping for a day indoors with the little ones, visit Oxford or Cambridge and spend the day wandering the halls of their natural history and science museums that provide hands-on, weatherproof fun for children.

Day trips from London for couples Escape the London chaos and swap inner city Christmas markets for crisp country walks, intimate meals, and historic towns that feel especially magical in the colder months. Lewes in East Sussex is a great choice, with its castle ruins, independent bookshops, and fireside pubs perfect for warming up after a chilly stroll. For a scenic riverside adventure, I would strongly recommend taking a trip to Marlow in Buckinghamshire, which offers stunning winter walks along the Thames and cosy bistros ideal for a long, toasty lunch. If you are after some romantic sea views and fish for lunch, Kent's Folkestone is on hand to deliver windswept cliff top views, the Harbour Arm promenade, and plenty of snug spots for hot chocolate. Whether you prefer countryside calm, seaside serenity, or small-town charm, trains from London make it easier than ever to plan a romantic winter day together away from the stress and strain of city life.

Rail information

Before you head off, it is important to figure out which London station services that part of the country you are trying to get to:

Paddington serves the west (including Cornwall, Bristol, and Wales)

Kings Cross serves the northeast (including Newcastle, York, and Scotland)

Euston serves the northwest (including Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow)

Waterloo and Victoria serve the south and southwest (including Southampton and Brighton)

Charing Cross serves Kent and East Sussex

For the best prices, book your train tickets at least two to three weeks in advance via National Rail, and always check for weekend engineering works that could affect travel times.

When it comes to prices, these can vary a lot so it is a good idea to check in with National Rail to see how much your individual journey will cost you, but below is a rough idea of the price ranges for day trips outside London: