EXCLUSIVE: Where to stay, eat & explore in New York according to Amelia Windsor

Amelia Windsor travelled to the Big Apple to indulge in cocktails, daily matchas and state-of-the-art workouts. Here, the HELLO! columnist shares her New York recommendations, including one of the city's most prestigious hotels.

"The Waldorf Astoria New York has reopened its doors in the heart of Manhattan after a dazzling makeover that stays true to the hotel’s heritage. Wake up to breakfast at the peachy-lit Lex Yard and feast on superfood smoothies and avocado toast while you dream up your plans for a day in the city.

Treat yourself to a facial or a lymphatic drainage massage at the hotel's Guerlain Wellness Spa (the ideal treatment after a long-haul flight) or sweat it out in a fitness class in the state-of-the-art gym.

© Waldorf Astoria

Perfectly located within walking distance of Central Park and The Museum of Modern Art, you won’t be short of sights to see. Wander back to the hotel’s Peacock Alley Bar for a pre-dinner cocktail after a day of soaking in all that New York has to offer.

Head to the East Village for dinner at Ella Funt and enjoy the spicy Ring My Bell margarita made from bell peppers, followed by sharing plates including tuna tartare and buffalo mozzarella. The building was home to Club 82, a drag institution in the Fifties and Sixties, and its name pays homage to one legendary drag artist who performed there.

The space oozes cool, with artwork covering every inch of the walls and a soundtrack beating out classics that make it hard to stay seated.

© @amelwindsor

If you find yourself strolling down Lexington Avenue, make a stop at Le Jardinier. As its name suggests, it is strewn with plants and has big windows that let the light pour in over the green marble floors and velvet furnishings.

Run by the chef Alain Verzeroli, the menu focuses on seasonal vegetables, with carefully sourced seafood and meat to accompany them.

It’s safe to say that I found my favourite matcha spot, and I began making pilgrimages across New York for it. Matchaful has sustainably and ethically-sourced ceremonial-grade matcha in organic cafes around the city.

© @amelwindsor

And you can’t visit NYC without a trip to Central Park for a little green time in the urban jungle. Wrap up warm and meander through the meadows and woodlands, making your way to the Wollman Ice Rink, which really captures the magic of the city at this time of year.

And don’t miss the beautiful Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, where you can take in the stunning views of the city’s skyline across the glistening water."

Amelia stayed at The Waldorf Astoria. Prices start from $1,500 (around £1,130) per night, on a room-only basis.