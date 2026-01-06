Inside Tribeca's trendiest boutique hotel loved by the Hollywood A-List

When you head to New York, there's a plethora of places to go, but Tribeca is brimming with sophistication and feels like a little piece of calm within the hustle and bustle of the city. Stylish and sought after, Fouquet's New York slips quietly and unassumingly into the high-end area, last year attracting guests from Brad Pitt to Kylie Jenner and Miranda Kerr.

Nestled in the heart of Lower Manhattan, the stunning five-star boutique hotel, which opened in 2022, is situated within the cobblestoned intersection of the district, among uber-trendy eateries and the iconic Woolworth Building. Modern and subtle from the outside, as soon as you walk into the foyer, you are greeted with a myriad artistic connotations that are so pleasing to the wandering traveller.

Famously celebrated with muted pastels, the individually designed rooms take your breath away. It's pure Parisian style, and everywhere you turn, you're reminded of the historic Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet's in Paris.

The rooms

There are 97 bedrooms and you feel both at home and entranced by the uber-high ceilings, Art Deco furnishings, and delightful little touches - including exquisite printed wallpaper and the most decadent mini bar, which is not only filled with regular amenities but also health supplements.

Electronically operated curtains really do cut the mustard, as do the marble bathrooms and wash closet, fit for royalty, complete with heated seats. Certain rooms feature views of the Hudson, and although you're in the city that never sleeps, peace and tranquillity are paramount.

The food & drink

There are some truly spectacular eateries near the hotel, but you'd be forgiven for not trying them as Fouquet's houses a selection of glorious restaurants a stone's throw from every room. First up, there's Elysee, which is known for its relaxed Mediterranean cuisine. The courtyard style decor is particularly gorgeous at night with glittering installations and attentive staff.

Enjoying cocktails in the city is almost mandatory, which is where Titsou comes in. Sit at a candlelit table and enjoy an aperitif or two. Or if being on top of the world is your thing, the Le Vaux Rooftop is situated on the eighth floor and has incredible views. Meanwhile, the Brasserie Fouquet screams old New York glamour - timeless and elegant - and the French-inspired menu is nothing short of magnifique.

© Fouquet's New York

The extras

There's a small but perfectly formed spa within the hotel, which is an oasis from the metropolis. Known as 'Spa Diane Barrière', it's located on the lower part of the hotel and is fresh, white and oh-so-chic. Take a dip in the hydrotherapy pool, relax on the comfy, poolside beds, and chill in the sauna and steam room. The helpful, attentive receptionists can book you in for a variety of beauty treatments, from massages to manicures.

For rates and more information, visit booking.com