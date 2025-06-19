Park Hyatt London River Thames: An ultra-luxury hotel with unparalleled city views

Soaring 18 floors above the skyline in Nine Elms, Park Hyatt London River Thames makes a striking first impression. Housed in a sleek glass tower by architects KPF, it’s the first UK property to bear Hyatt’s prestigious 'Park' badge, a mark of top-tier luxury in a portfolio of over 1,300 hotels worldwide. Only 46 carry the Park name, and after a weekend stay, it’s easy to see why this one stands out. The hotel staff are incredibly personable and passionate, and the venue itself offers a fusion of contemporary design, luxurious amenities, and jaw-dropping panoramic views of the city.

Set in a peaceful riverside location in the fast-evolving Nine Elms district, there are excellent transport links. Westminster, Buckingham Palace, and Sloane Square are all within a 15-minute journey, while the Tate Britain is a scenic 15-minute walk across the bridge, and just 20 minutes away on foot lies Battersea Power Station, home to high-end shops, restaurants, and a vibrant cultural scene.

The interiors, crafted by acclaimed Japanese design studio Super Potato, strike a balance between sleek modernity and subtle homages to local history. The lobby is anchored by 'Ebb and Flow', a sculptural centrepiece by Charlie Whinney inspired by the movement of the River Thames. Art is integral to the hotel’s ambiance, with curated works throughout from talents such as British painter Ian Rayer-Smith and Hong Kong-based artist Gabriel Leung.

The rooms

The Park Hyatt London River Thames offers 203 spacious and elegant rooms, including 34 suites, out of which two are luxurious Ambassador Suites, and one is a showstopping Presidential Suite. Each is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the space with natural light and offering breathtaking views of the River Thames or the London skyline. Inside you'll find a calming palette of soft whites and deep ebonies, accented by rich leather and warm brass detailing. Lighting and blinds are fully automated, with three mood settings ranging from ambient glow to full brightness at the touch of a button.

Bathrooms are sleek sanctuaries of marble, stocked with indulgent Blaise Mautin toiletries and thoughtful eco-conscious touches, including biodegradable dental kits featuring bamboo toothbrushes. The cordless hairdryer is a great addition, too.

The in-room mini bar is well-stocked with miniature bottles of Sipsmith Gin, Patrón Silver Tequila and Hennessy Cognac, alongside soft drinks such as Coca-Cola, lemonade, and tonic. Snack-wise, expect an elevated selection: white chocolate raspberry hazelnuts and irresistibly moreish Paz smoked almonds.

Additional in-room amenities speak to the brand’s attention to detail - coffee machines for your morning espresso, an umbrella neatly stashed in the wardrobe for unpredictable London showers, and even a jewellery organiser hidden in the safe. But perhaps most memorable of all is the space-age Kohler lavatory, complete with a motion-activated seat, adjustable temperature settings, and a full menu of cleansing and drying options - a high-tech flourish that encapsulates the hotel's commitment to luxury and innovation.

The food & drink

The buzzing Nine Elms Kitchen & Terrace offers an all-day dining menu that reflects the rich diversity of London’s culinary scene. Breakfast here is a standout experience. Alongside a beautifully presented buffet, featuring homemade granola, fresh yoghurts, seasonal fruits and vegetables, cold cuts, and an irresistible selection of pastries (don’t miss the out-of-this-world chocolate bonbons) - guests can also order from an à la carte menu. Classic favourites like a Full English or Eggs Royale sit alongside chef’s specials such as delicately steamed dim sum and smoked haddock with eggs. Soon, the kitchen’s much-loved pastries will be available to take away from the hotel’s forthcoming patisserie and flower shop, set to open in the lobby.

For something more refined, the TAMISé Tea Lounge & Wine Library offers a serene riverside setting, ideal for afternoon tea or a curated wine tasting. Meanwhile, the Nine Elms Bar & Lounge is perfect for unwinding with a perfectly crafted cocktail.

The hotel’s signature dining experience is Yú Gé, a high-end Cantonese restaurant helmed by Chef Eng Soon Yeo. With a focus on seasonal ingredients and time-honoured techniques passed down through generations, Yú Gé delivers authentic Cantonese flavours with finesse. The tasting menu is a culinary journey worth savouring. Think delicate steamed scallop and lobster dumplings, perfectly roasted Peking duck, and melt-in-the-mouth Iberico pork. A glass of crisp Riesling from China’s Kanaan Winery in Ningxia makes an ideal pairing.

The extras

The hotel’s wellness floor is a serene sanctuary, designed for total relaxation and rejuvenation. At its heart is a striking indoor pool, bathed in natural light and ideal for a morning swim or leisurely dip. Surrounding the pool are six treatment rooms, saunas, and futuristic Somadome meditation pods.

The spa menu features a carefully curated selection of treatments, including the innovative Brain-Body Hacker therapy, which targets both physical and mental well-being. Another standout is the 90-minute DNA (Do Not Age) Facial, which harnesses a Nobel Prize-winning youth-preserving ingredient Teprenone, alongside rare Swiss apple stem cells to revitalise tired skin and restore a youthful glow.

For those looking to stay active, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with the latest Technogym machines and offers inspiring views across the Thames, making workouts feel anything but routine.

A one-night stay at Park Hyatt London River Thames starts at £695. For more information, visit booking.com